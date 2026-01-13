Subscribe
Mike Tomlin Steps Down As Steelers Head Coach

The announcement comes just one day after Pittsburgh suffered a lopsided playoff loss to the Houston Texans.

Published on January 13, 2026
NFL: JAN 12 Texans at Steelers
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering a new era after Mike Tomlin officially stepped down as head coach. The announcement comes just one day after Pittsburgh suffered a lopsided playoff loss to the Houston Texans, a defeat that raised renewed questions about the team’s postseason ceiling despite another winning regular season. While the organization has not cited a single reason for the move, the timing has sent shockwaves throughout the NFL.

Tomlin departs after nearly two decades at the helm, making him one of the longest-tenured head coaches in league history. Since taking over in 2007, he became known for consistency and culture, never posting a losing season and leading the Steelers to two Super Bowl appearances, including a championship in Super Bowl XLIII. His leadership style and ability to command respect in the locker room helped define the modern Steelers identity and made him one of the most respected figures in the sport.

Although recent seasons have been marked by early playoff exits and mounting pressure to return to championship contention, Tomlin’s overall impact on the franchise is undeniable. He leaves behind a legacy built on stability, accountability, and sustained competitiveness in one of the NFL’s most storied organizations. As Pittsburgh looks ahead to its next chapter, the league reflects on the end of a historic coaching run that reshaped the Steelers and left a lasting mark on professional football.

