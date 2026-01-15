The Cast Of ‘Bridgerton’ Shine At Season 4 Paris Premiere

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Paris played host to pure Regency-era magic as the cast and creatives behind Bridgerton season 4 gathered for a dazzling global premiere on Jan. 14, just weeks ahead of the show’s official Netflix debut on Jan. 29. The highly anticipated event, held at the historic Palais Brongniart, transformed the City of Love into the most fashionable destination, with stars and guests alike bringing royal-level glamour to the purple carpet.

Shonda Rhimes attended the premiere with her three daughters in style.

Among the evening’s standout appearances was Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes, who made a rare and special purple carpet outing with her three daughters: Harper, 22, Emerson, 12, and Beckett, 11, according to E! News. While Harper has accompanied her mother to industry events before, the Paris premiere marked Emerson and Beckett’s very first premiere appearance, making the night all the more memorable for the Rhimes family.

For the occasion, Rhimes, 56, stunned in a metallic pink dress paired with a flowing cape, smiling proudly as she posed alongside her daughters. Harper stood at her side in a sleek black dress accented with golden-yellow embellishments. Beckett opted for a black dress adorned with pink and green floral details, while Emerson shimmered in a purple-and-silver gown that perfectly matched the evening’s fairytale atmosphere.

Olandria Carthen brought drama to the Bridgerton Season 4 purple carpet premiere in a Rahul Mishra gown.

Also commanding attention on the carpet was former Love Island season 7 star Olandria Carthen. Though not part of the Bridgerton cast, the model and reality TV alum was very much present to serve a fierce look. According to Check The Tag, the 27-year-old wore a dramatic Rahul Mishra FW25 Couture gown fit for a sweeping period drama. The black strapless design featured a plunging neckline, corseted bodice, and structural beaded detailing at the waist, softened by touches of tulle. It included a puffy pleated skirt, decorated with colorful flowers, and fell just above the ankle.

Olandria Carthen finished the look with cocktail rings and a striking lace headpiece worn veil-style over her eyes, delivering high drama from head to toe.

Naturally, the stars of season 4 were front and center as well. Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) and Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek), who lead the upcoming installment, joined their fellow cast members, including Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), who shined in an orange knitted gown complete with a long and stunning train, and many more during the big premiere.

According to a press release, earlier in the day, Thompson and Ha kicked off the celebrations with a photo moment in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower before heading to the evening’s main event, which made history as the first premiere ever held at a historic venue.

Fans across the globe tuned in via Netflix’s TUDUM livestream, where they caught the cast arrivals and exclusive sneak peeks, including a first look at the new Bridgerton Podcast trailer hosted by Alison Hammond, also set to premiere Jan. 29. Viewers also learned which orchestral pop covers will appear in the season’s first episode, including “Life in Technicolor” (Coldplay) by Vitamin String Quartet, “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” (Usher ft. Pitbull) by Strings From Paris, and “Never Let You Go” (Third Eye Blind) by Vitamin String Quartet.

The festivities concluded with a breathtaking Bridgerton-inspired ballet performance by Guillaume Diop and Léonore Baulac on the steps of the Palais, paying homage to Parisian culture. From there, the celebration continued inside with a chic masquerade soirée spanning two floors of Regency-inspired revelry.

Are you excited for the upcoming Season 4 premiere of Bridgerton? Tell us in the comments section.

