Netflix Celebrates ‘Bridgerton’ Royalty At Atlanta’s ‘Dinner With Bevy’ Event

Source: Charles Guinto / Netflix

Netflix and Shondaland brought Bridgerton royalty to Atlanta with an intimate Dinner With Bevy, honoring Season 4 stars Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh. The occasion celebrated their cultural impact and legacy as Black women leading one of television’s biggest period dramas. Read more and check out photos from the experience inside.

Timed with the start of Black History Month, the special evening was hosted by media personality Bevy Smith as part of her ongoing Dinner With Bevy series. According to a Netflix press release, the event took place at Atlanta’s historic Wimbish House and served as a tribute to Rosheuvel and Andoh’s beloved characters, Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury. Two characters, whose presence has helped redefine representation within the genre.

From the moment guests arrived, the night leaned fully into Bridgerton-era elegance. Live acoustic strings, performed by violinist Jeremy Green, filled the room, setting a regal tone that mirrored the occasion’s significance. The guest list reflected Atlanta’s deep ties to culture, entertainment, and leadership, with attendees including former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, actors Lynn Whitfield and Terri J. Vaughn, Beauty in Black star Taylor Polidore, and reality television favorites Cynthia Bailey, Miss Lawrence, and Dr. Jackie Walters. New York Times bestselling author Charles Blow and CultureCon founder and CEO Imani Ellis were also among the notable guests.

At the heart of the evening was a thoughtful and engaging conversation moderated by Smith, who guided Rosheuvel and Andoh through reflections on their four-season journey with the series. The discussion explored how Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury’s on-screen friendship has evolved into one of the show’s emotional anchors, offering audiences a rare portrayal of Black women wielding power, influence, and vulnerability in a historical setting.

The conversation also looked ahead to what fans can expect from the upcoming season. Smith prompted the stars to tease Season 4’s central romance between Benedict Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Thompson, and Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha. They gave attendees an exclusive glimpse into the next chapter of the Bridgerton universe.

With Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 now streaming on Netflix and Part 2 set to premiere on February 26, 2026, Dinner With Bevy felt both celebratory and timely. The night showed the lasting impact of Rosheuvel and Andoh’s performances while reminding audiences that Black history, excellence, and storytelling continue to shape the future of prestige television.

Check out photos from the experience below: