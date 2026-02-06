Mary J. Blige, Gayle King, Tisha Campbell, Kandi Burruss & More Attend The Lifetime Premiere Of ‘Be Happy’

Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty

The vibes were immaculate as Lifetime rolled out the red carpet for the premiere of Be Happy, pulling out a who’s who of culture shapers and day ones who came to show love. The night felt more like a family reunion than a stuffy industry event — camera flashes popping, hugs everywhere, and a whole lot of Black excellence in the room. Mary J. Blige was front and center, flanked by familiar faces like Gayle King, Kandi Burruss, and Tisha Campbell — all there to celebrate a story rooted in joy, resilience, and real-life emotion.

From the step-and-repeat to the screening, the energy stayed high. Guests mixed and mingled, sharing laughs and giving Mary her flowers for continuing to expand her creative footprint. It was one of those nights where you could feel intention behind every detail — fashion that spoke, conversations that mattered, and a crowd that understood the assignment. Lifetime didn’t just host a premiere; they curated a moment, making space for community and storytelling to intersect.

That’s been the theme of Mary’s ongoing partnership with Lifetime — telling stories that center Black women with honesty and heart. In January, she and the network announced an expanded three-picture deal, with Mary J. Blige Presents Be Happy kicking things off as part of the “Love of a Lifetime” slate. Mary serves as executive producer through her Blue Butterfly Productions, continuing her hands-on role in bringing emotional, character-driven stories to the screen.

Be Happy centers on Val (Tisha Campbell), a devoted wife and mother approaching 50 who finds herself wrestling with empty-nest feelings and growing emotional distance from her husband, Ross (Russell Hornsby). When Val takes a spontaneous trip to New Orleans to support her pregnant daughter, Kayla (Zing Ashford), it awakens buried dreams and leads her to cross paths with Peter Mosley (Mekhi Phifer), a charismatic photographer who helps her rediscover her artistic spark and sense of self-worth. Directed by Gabourey Sidibe in her television directorial debut and written by Cameron J. Ross, the film explores themes of reinvention, intimacy, and what it really means to choose yourself and the love you deserve.

Guests in attendance were also treated to an exclusive screening of Be Happy, giving the room a first-look at the full story Lifetime and Mary have been building toward. The film clearly struck a chord, sparking conversations as the credits rolled and setting the tone for what’s to come. If the official trailer is any indication, audiences are in for an emotional, heartfelt ride filled with strong performances and moments that feel real. Be sure to check out the trailer above and tap in when Be Happy officially premieres Saturday, February 7th at 8/7c on Lifetime.

Check out some photos from the star-studded event below.