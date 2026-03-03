The Best Movies To Watch Before The 2026 Oscars

The Oscars are a global spectacle honoring the best in filmmaking, with winners gaining career-changing recognition.

Source: Michael B. Jordan in ‘Sinners’ / Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Every year, the film world puts on its finest tux, steps onto the biggest stage in Hollywood, and waits for those golden envelopes to be opened. The Academy Awards — better known as the Oscars — have been around since 1929, honoring the very best filmmaking as voted on by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. What started as a small dinner event has turned into a global spectacle watched by millions, where careers are made, legacies are cemented, and speeches become instant cultural moments. This year’s ceremony is set to take place on March 15 (at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles), bringing together the industry’s brightest stars for one unforgettable night highlighting the best movies to watch at this moment in time.

People don’t just love the Oscars for the trophies. It’s the fashion. The red carpet debates. The “they were robbed!” group chats—the viral acceptance speeches. History gets made in real time. An Oscar win can change everything for an actor or filmmaker — bigger budgets, better roles, more creative control. For some, it’s validation after decades in the game. For others, it’s the launchpad to superstardom.

And let’s be real: If you really want to enjoy Oscar night like a seasoned fan, you’ve got to watch the films people are buzzing about before the envelopes are opened. From critical favorites to record-breaking nominees, here are 12 movies nominated for the 2026 Oscars that you need to see — and soon.

Sinners

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners made history with a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations — the most ever for a single film — including Best Picture, Best Director, and acting nods for Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, and Delroy Lindo. This genre-bending story mixes supernatural horror with deep emotional and cultural themes, all set against the backdrop of the Jim Crow South. It’s fierce, soulful, and unlike any other film of the season — exactly why it’s dominating the awards conversation and absolutely deserves your attention before Oscar night.

One Battle After Another

A major contender in the awards race, One Battle After Another is a sprawling drama that has earned 13 nominations, including Best Picture and multiple acting categories. With powerhouse performances from big names (most notably Leonardo DiCaprio) and a script that explores human conflict and connection on a cinematic scale, it’s the kind of film that stays with you long after you finish watching. If you want to understand why voters keep returning to this movie, give it a sit-down — it’s a central piece of this year’s Oscar puzzle.

Frankenstein

Guillermo del Toro’s take on Frankenstein — a gothic love letter to classic horror — snagged nine nominations this year. Far from a typical monster movie, it blends emotional depth, timeless storytelling, and dark visual flair. Its nomination spanned both technical and major categories, proving that horror can be both critically acclaimed and artistically rich. Whether you’re into chills or character drama, this one’s worth a watch.

Marty Supreme

Timothée Chalamet leads in Marty Supreme, a film that has earned significant Oscar attention with nine nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor. The story’s themes of ambition, identity, and the price of greatness resonate in a way that naturally sparks awards season buzz. Chalamet’s performance is a standout, and seeing it before Oscar night gives you a firsthand look at why voters nominated him.

Sentimental Value

This emotionally grounded drama from Norway has also racked up nine nominations, including key acting categories. It’s a film about memory, love, and what we carry with us — quiet but powerful in its storytelling. It’s a great example of international cinema making big waves at the Oscars, and a must-see if you’re watching across categories.

Hamnet

Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet has earned eight nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Jessie Buckley. Blending poetic visuals with deep emotional storytelling, the film explores family, grief, and legacy in a way that lingers. If you care about performances that anchor your heart as much as your eyes, this one’s essential viewing.

Train Dreams

With multiple nominations, including in major categories, Train Dreams is a beautifully crafted film that explores life’s big questions through the lens of a rustic journey. Its storytelling and performances earned it critical love and its place among this year’s nominees — the perfect choice for viewers who love cinematic depth and quiet power.

Bugonia

A nominee for Best Picture and several other categories, Bugonia brings a unique artistic voice to the season. Its standout blend of genre and emotion makes it a film people are still talking about into awards season. Whether it’s the cinematography, performances, or storytelling, this is one you’ll want to talk about with friends.

F1

This high-octane entry earned nominations including Best Picture and Best Sound, delivering more than just thrills. It combines technical spectacle and compelling character work, making it a fun and impressive watch before the big night. If you’re into films that look and feel huge — and deserve recognition for that — this one’s for you.

The Secret Agent

A strong international nominee in multiple categories, The Secret Agent blends mystery with global storytelling. Whether it’s for Best Picture or its cultural resonance, this film offers a richly textured experience that rewards attention. It’s one of this year’s more intriguing nominees — perfect for anyone looking for something off the beaten path.

Blue Moon

While not a Best Picture nominee, Blue Moon earned a Best Actor nomination for Ethan Hawke — a testament to its emotional depth and Hawke’s performance. If there’s one reason to watch it before the Oscars, it’s Hawke’s powerhouse work that could steal the spotlight on the big night.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Also earning an acting nomination (Best Actress for Rose Byrne), this film is a darkly comedic surprise that has earned major notice. Its unique tone and award-worthy lead performance make it a great candidate for your Oscar prep watchlist.

Watching these films will give you context, favorites, and a conversation edge for this year’s ceremony. Whether you’re rooting for actors, directors, or movies that push boundaries, these are the ones shaping this season’s biggest night.

