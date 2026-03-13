The Biggest Oscar Snubs That Still Hurt
They Were Robbed: The Biggest Black Oscar Snubs That Still Hurt
- Iconic Black performances and films have been overlooked by the Academy, leaving fans frustrated.
- These monumental Oscar snubs reflect a broader pattern of Black creatives being undervalued across the Oscars' history.
- Despite critical acclaim, Black actors and actresses like Angela Bassett and Denzel Washington have been denied recognition.
Every awards season, film lovers gather around their screens for Hollywood’s biggest night — the Academy Awards. As fans prepare for the 2026 Oscars, we take a walk down memory lane at the biggest Black Oscar snubs of all time. Check it out inside.
The Oscars celebrate the industry’s most powerful performances and groundbreaking films. But for many Black movie fans, Oscar history also comes with a familiar frustration. Over the decades, several legendary performances and culturally significant films have been overlooked, leaving audiences asking the same question year after year: how did the Academy miss that?
While the conversation around diversity in Hollywood has evolved, the legacy of past snubs continues to shape how people view the Oscars today. Publications like The Root and Yahoo News have revisited some of the most unforgettable moments when Black artists were denied recognition despite delivering iconic work.
According to The Root, several of these performances remain among the most widely debated decisions in Academy history. Yahoo News notes that these moments highlight a broader pattern of Black creatives being overlooked across multiple categories throughout the ceremony’s nearly 100-year history.
From powerhouse performances to groundbreaking films that shaped culture, these snubs still spark debate among movie lovers today. Here are some of the most talked-about moments when the Academy arguably missed the mark.
Biggest Black Oscars Snub
Angela Bassett – What’s Love Got to Do with It (1993)
When Bassett transformed into music legend Tina Turner, audiences witnessed a performance that instantly became cinematic history. Bassett earned a Best Actress nomination but ultimately lost to Holly Hunter for The Piano. Many fans still consider Bassett’s performance one of the most electrifying biopic portrayals ever captured on screen.
Denzel Washington – Malcolm X (1992)
Directed by Spike Lee, the epic biopic saw Washington deliver a commanding portrayal of civil rights leader Malcolm X. Despite widespread critical praise, Washington lost the Best Actor award to Al Pacino for Scent of a Woman, leaving many critics calling the decision one of the Academy’s biggest misses.
Pam Grier – Jackie Brown (1997)
Directed by Quentin Tarantino, this crime drama revitalized Grier’s career and showcased her as a commanding leading lady. Surprisingly, she received no Oscar nomination at all, even though her co-star Robert Forster was recognized.
John Singleton – Boyz n the Hood (1991)
When Singleton earned a Best Director nomination for his groundbreaking debut film, he made history as the youngest nominee ever and the first Black director recognized in the category. Despite the film’s cultural impact, he did not take home the award.
Cicely Tyson – Sounder (1972)
Tyson’s deeply moving performance earned her a Best Actress nomination, but she ultimately lost to Liza Minnelli for Cabaret. Tyson was later honored with an honorary Oscar recognizing her decades of influence.
Viola Davis – The Woman King (2022)
Davis delivered a commanding performance as General Nanisca in the historical epic, yet she surprisingly received no nomination despite strong critical praise.
Samuel L. Jackson – Pulp Fiction (1994)
Jackson’s unforgettable role as Jules Winnfield became one of the most iconic performances in film history. Despite earning a nomination, he lost Best Supporting Actor to Martin Landau for Ed Wood, a result many fans still debate today.
Whoopi Goldberg – The Color Purple (1985)
Steven Spielberg’s adaptation earned eleven nominations but did not win a single award. Goldberg’s powerful lead performance was widely praised, making the shutout one of the most shocking outcomes in Oscar history.
Ava DuVernay – Selma (2014)
DuVernay made history with the film’s Best Picture nomination, but many critics were stunned when she was not nominated for Best Director. The film also sparked controversy when star David Oyelowo failed to receive a Best Actor nomination.
Lupita Nyong’o – Us (2019)
After winning an Oscar for 12 Years a Slave, Nyong’o delivered a chilling dual performance in Jordan Peele’s horror thriller. Many critics expected a nomination, but the Academy overlooked the performance entirely.
These moments are a reminder that while the Academy Awards celebrate cinematic excellence, they do not always get it right. Still, the cultural impact of these films and performances continues to resonate far beyond any trophy. And if history has proven anything, it is that true greatness does not need a gold statue to stand the test of time.