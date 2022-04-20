These 10 Celebrities Know How To Celebrate 4/20 In A Major Way [Gallery]

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Happy 4/20! It is a special holiday today for all of the cannabis lovers around the world. Though it isn’t a nationally recognized holiday just yet, countries everywhere are legalizing medicinal and recreational marijuana use at a rapid pace. On March 31, 2021, New York became the 15th state to legalize recreational marijuana after a year’s long campaign to decriminalize the drug. Before the government could secure the bag in the cannabis industry, celebrities were unapologetically broadcasting their love for the drug.

Whether it’s Snoop Dogg rapping about “smoking weed everyday” or Kendall Jenner sharing that she’s the biggest pothead in her family, there are a few celebrities that enjoy this holiday the most. There are some obvious contenders for the list, and some that you may not have ever imagined. They all have one common interest: cannabis.

There are many health benefits that weed provides to combat both physical and mental ailments, which many of the entertainers listed mentioned has saved their lives time and time again. After a treacherous past couple of years, the government is finally considering the legalize the use of cannabis federally across the United States. Literally why not? Marijuana has been statistically proven to have healing properties. It continues to bring joy and ease to people around the world including your favorite cannabis-loving entertainers.

These celebrities know how to celebrate the high-liday. Take a look at a gallery of our favorite celebrity potheads, who celebrate 4/20 in a major way.