A Gallery of Sunday’s Best Easter Fits From Our Favorite Celebrity Families

There was something quite pleasant about Easter Sunday this year. As many families gathered a year after the pandemic, the holiday simply felt different. It seemed peaceful, joyous and a bit more certain than around this time last year when everyone was working tirelessly to understand what was going on. Even still, you may not have had the traditional church service and Easter Sunday dinner with the entire family this year. For some, Easter looked like yoga and brunch. While others managed to gather family for a nice meal and Easter egg hunt for the children this year.

As for the celebrity families, they did it big for their little ones. There were Easter bunny appearances, baskets for the kiddies and the most adorable Easter outfits. The celebrity Easter festivities are luxurious, entertaining and downright cute. The children’s frilly dresses, bunny ears and pastel colored decor swarmed our timelines as their celebrity parents posted in joy of their Easter celebrations. Though the celebrations may have looked different for all of us once again this year, it is refreshing to see many families safely gathering again during the holidays that bring us total merriment.

We created a gallery of a few of our favorite celebrity families and their Sunday’s best Easter outfits.