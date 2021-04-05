A Gallery of Sunday’s Best Easter Fits From Our Favorite Celebrity Families

There was something quite pleasant about Easter Sunday this year. As many families gathered a year after the pandemic, the holiday simply felt different. It seemed peaceful, joyous and a bit more certain than around this time last year when everyone was working tirelessly to understand what was going on. Even still, you may not have had the traditional church service and Easter Sunday dinner with the entire family this year. For some, Easter looked like yoga and brunch. While others managed to gather family for a nice meal and Easter egg hunt for the children this year.
As for the celebrity families, they did it big for their little ones. There were Easter bunny appearances, baskets for the kiddies and the most adorable Easter outfits. The celebrity Easter festivities are luxurious, entertaining and downright cute. The children’s frilly dresses, bunny ears and pastel colored decor swarmed our timelines as their celebrity parents posted in joy of their Easter celebrations. Though the celebrations may have looked different for all of us once again this year, it is refreshing to see many families safely gathering again during the holidays that bring us total merriment.
We created a gallery of a few of our favorite celebrity families and their Sunday’s best Easter outfits.
1. The Taylor’d Shumperts
Source:teyanataylor
We can’t get enough of this family. Teyana spit out both Junie and baby Rue Rose. They’re all dressed in their stylish pastel colored outfits, and it looks like Junie had all the fun with her friends and their Easter basket filled with eggs. It looks like Mommy and Daddy Shumpert couldn’t be left out of the fun if you look at the last swipe in Teyana’s post.
2. A Shady Baby Easter
Source:gabunion
The Wade family had a gorgeous Easter family celebration with a floral arrangement that spelled out “family” as an ideal backdrop for photos to perfectly show off their Easter fits. Kaavia James Union Wade is a mood always. She’s pictured laid out on the ground as her parents attempt to have a photo-op.
There were a few moments where she cooperated when she wasn’t asked to pose for the cameras. It looks like our favorite shady baby enjoyed all of the Easter activities.
3. The Mowry’s (Part I)
Source:tiamowry
Tia Mowry posted her and her family captioning the photo with an assortment of Easter-related hashtags, “#easter was full of #love, great #food, and great company. #happyeaster 🌺💐🌸🐰🌷.”
In the photo, her brother Tahj Mowry, their father, her husband Cory Hardrict, and their two beautiful children. The outfits were pink, printed and poppin’ for Easter Sunday.
4. The Mowry’s (Part II)
Source:tameramowrytwo
Looks like Tamera Mowry spent Easter with her little family, and the Mowry’s mom joined her. She captioned her family pic with, “We love you Grandma Darlene. Isn’t she lovely? I Love you momma. Hope you guys had a wonderful #Easter 💛 #family”
It looks like this unit opted for a yellow moment to celebrate the sunshine on a beautiful Sunday afternoon. Mama Mowry is also sporting these gorgeous gray braids.
5. Christina MIllian & An Actual Bunny
Source:Christinamilian
Christina Milian and her growing family celebrated Easter Sunday with an actual bunny. So cute! The entire family kept it casual, fly and cute in their backyard with pastel colored balloons and Easter eggs that their children could discover.
6. Grandmother Kris Jenner Knows How To Celebrate
Source:khloekardashian
Khloe Kardashian posted a photo of her daughter True Thompson excitedly posed in front of an assortment of huge Easter baskets filled with goodies. Khloe expressed her gratitude for her mom Kris and all that she continues to do to put smiles on her grandchildren’s faces. So adorable!
True is the sweetest.
7. Throwback Easter
Source:krisjenner
Kris Jenner used yesterday’s fun to reminisce on a more traditional time for Easter Sundays. The Sundays spent waking up to breakfast before church, having an Easter egg hunt with siblings and cousins and putting on the itchy, frilly dresses and suits to appease your parents and take photos that you learn to appreciate later in life.
8. Anything For The KIds
Source:johnlegend
John Legend dressed as the Easter Bunny and his daughter knew it was him. She’s seen swinging with her father in this adorable video in the cutest pink and floral dress. How adorable!
9. The Wilsons
Source:ciara
Ciara posted her cute little family Easter recap photos. Future and Sienna are really loving on their younger brother Win and it’s the most adorable thing ever. Also, Win’s comb over is everything. The baby was ready for his first Easter Sunday.
10. Honey, I Shrunk The Bunny
Source:jessicasimpson
Jessica Simpson and her family opted for a themed Easter celebration inspired by her and her family’s favorite quarantine movie, Honey I Shrunk the Kids. Her family all dressed in different prints and colorful outfits against a backdrop of Easter themed goodies. Simpson captions her photo, “Our favorite quarantine movie was Honey, I Shrunk the Kids…. so I wanted to create a Honey, I Shrunk the Bunny theme for Easter to make them smile. It worked.”
A mother’s love is undeniable.