Allyson Felix Is Now The Most Decorated Woman In Sport’s History [Gallery]

On Friday, August 6, Allyson Felix became the most decorated woman in sport’s history. The 35-year-old track and field star has now won the most medals after clinching bronze in the final individual race of her Olympic career during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Felix, who has now won 10 medals in total and at least one in every Olympic Games since 2004, ties American legend Carl Lewis in the overall medal count.

While these are impressive accomplishments, the athlete is more than a well-decorated champion. She is a loving mother, a daughter, an entrepreneur, activist and most importantly, an inspiration to people across the world.

Aside from winning numerous medals, Allyson Felix spends her time caring for her legacy, Camryn. She is also the owner of Saysh, a community-centered lifestyle brand that creates products for, and by, women. Felix is a voice and she has extended herself to multiple campaigns with notable brands like Pantene and Spotify’s “A Life In The Tracks” exclusive series.

When she’s not handling her large endorsements, she makes appearances on series like black-ish, filling in for Bow in a classic street race.

The real question is: what can’t Allyson Felix do?

