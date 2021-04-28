beautiful photos , black actresses , Black don't crack
It’s Wednesday, Right? Gorgeous Photos Of Ageless & Iconic Queen, Regina Hall

Posted 3 hours ago

It’s possible the world hasn’t figured this out just yet, but the fact is Regina Hall is a whole icon outchea.

At 50 years old — yes, the woman you are looking at in these photos is FIFTY! — she has a resume as long and impressive as the best of ’em. But, folks are only recently starting to give her the love and praise she deserves. Take a look at all the classics Miss Hall has played a role in. We’re talking The Best Man franchise, Love & Basketball, Paid In Full, The Hate U Give, Barbershop, Girls Trip … the list goes on and on and we haven’t even gotten into her small screen ventures.

Now, Hall is all set to star in Nine Perfect Strangers, alongside fellow vets Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, in a new Hulu film that’s sure to be on the tip of Hollywood’s tongue once it drops. More info on their latest offering here.

Today, we would like to show Miss Hall some love. Not only is she an OG in these acting streets and amazing at what she does, Regina consistently uses her platform to speak life into and uplift the next generation of talent. To top that off, this woman is FIFTY and we truly, truly cannot believe it.

She’s taking ‘Black don’t crack’ to new levels… presenting Exhibits C through J below.

1. Arriving to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’. What a vision…

Celebrities at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios Source:WENN

2. Spotted in the concrete jungle just before the pandemic began last year.

Celebrity Sightings In New York - March 12, 2020 Source:Getty

3. Miss Hall spotted at the Showtime segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour last year.

2020 Winter TCA Tour - Day 7 Source:Getty

4. A beauty in blue as she attends Universal Pictures’ premiere of ‘Girls Trip’ at Regal LA Live Stadium 14.

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals Source:Getty

5. Miss Hall looking like a trillion bucks, per usual.

2020 Winter TCA Tour - Day 7 Source:Getty

6. Beautiful as ever at the 2019 Showtime Emmy Eve Party in West Hollywood.

Showtime Emmy Eve Party 2019 Source:WENN

7. Y’all … ain’t no way … 50?!

The 2019 PGA Awards Source:WENN

8. We love you, queen, and we can’t say it enough. Keep shining!

2019 Independent Spirit Awards Source:WENN
