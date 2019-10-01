Woke Up Like This: 18 Natural-Bodied Baddies (Other Than Rih & Bey)

It’s your body, so whatever you do to and with it is your choice. But I’d be lying if I said I’m not hoping for the day when folks feel more confident in their God-given beauty.

In recent years, some of the most famous women of our time became openly obsessed with plastic surgery, influencing generations and generations of young people who would go on to seek elective cosmetic enhancements — many of which are dangerous. Thankfully, we’ve still got some natural-bodied baddies that are making sure to love themselves as they are, OUT LOUD. Dreamville singer Ari Lennox is one of my favorite examples of self-love.

At absolutely any given moment you can head over to Ari’s IG or Twitter profile to see Ari simply being Ari… and it’s the breath of fresh air we’ve been needing. I mean………

This is for all you guys who tried my love for Akon. pic.twitter.com/0CRkYSzo11 — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) September 30, 2019

Check out the recent Ari moment that inspired this post below, plus a ton of other famous Black women who fit the profile. But of course, the MOST famous natural baddies are Rihanna and Beyoncé, so shoutout to them!

