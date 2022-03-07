black content creators , content creator , digital creators
Breaking Through the Algorithm: 25 Of Our Favorite Black Content Creators [List]

Black young woman filming herself dancing at home to share on social media

Source: wagnerokasaki / Getty

Digital creators are the heartbeat of the Internet. For Women’s History Month, we want to acknowledge a few of our favorite Black content creators across social media.

Black women are killing it in every industry including beauty, technology, lifestyle and health and wellness. In a world that has everyone glued to their phones, it is refreshing to have representation from our communities focused on a variety of interesting topics. Black women are the digital innovators, creating the trending sounds and waves that become viral sensations.

One content creator, @khaenotbae, quickly grew to became viral TikTok sensation. Her popular phrase like, “the girls that get it, get it,” is now a popular phrase that other creators are adapting in their own content.

While these Black content creators are popularizing phrases and sounds, they are usually forgotten for their genius innovation. Throughout the early stages of the pandemic and in the midst of racial tensions bubbling in the world, Black content creators banned together to address the issues of discrimination and shadow banning on social media. These creators were being recruited by daytime talk shows and news outlets, that wanted to “do their part,” to celebrate Black creators brilliance and individuality in the space.

We want to ensure Black women content creators are remembered for their originality and efforts in forging a community online. It is not an easy task, but the girls are continuously working their way through the challenges effortlessly. Take a look at a list of our favorite Black content creators below. Happy Women’s History Month ladies!

1. Freddie Ransome

Source:Freddie

Freddie is a beauty and lifestyle digital creator. 

2. Terri Watson

Source:Terri Watson

Terri is a make up artist creating lifestyle and beauty content. 

3. Claire Ateku

Source:Claire Ateku

Claire is a digital creator focused on entertainment and lifestyle. 

4. Erin R. Hawkins

Source:Erin R. Hawkins

Erin is a mindset coach. Her content helps people to empower people struggling with stress, anxiety and doubt by helping them build confidence, honor their passions, and reach their goals.

5. Jamé Jackson

Source:Jamé Jackson

Jamé, also known as The Blonde Misfit, is a fashion and beauty influencer and creator. 

6. Drea Rawal

Source:Drea Rawal

Drea is a health consultant and entrepreneur, who’s content focuses on health, wellness and confidence building. 

7. Serena Morris

Source:she's underrated

Serena’s retail brand and blog focuses on nostalgic fashion and lifestyle content.  

8. Abeni Phillips

Source:Sunday Lovaa

Abeni’s platform Sunday Forever is a curated newsletter dedicated to empowering readers to have a lifetime of wonderful Sundays filled with illustrations, recipes and creative stories from Black and Brown women. 

9. Aja Walton

Source:Aja Walton

Aja is a nail artist who specializes in content around nail art within entertainment and high fashion. 

10. Kiana Cole

Source:Kiana Cole

Kiana is a mindful creator, posting content that motivates and uplifts her audience. 

11. X

Source:X

X is a tattoo artist, who primarily focuses her content on tattooing and lifestyle. 

12. Rosalyn Davis

Source:Rosalyn Davis

Rosalyn is a mindful creator, sharing content around her wellness and motherhood journeys. 

13. Cleotrapa

Source:Cleotrapa

Cleotrapa is an artist who posts entertaining content around lifestyle and other relatable topics of interest. 

14. Simi

Source:Simi

Simi is a digital creator focused on lifestyle, wellness and style. 

15. Annisa LiMara

Source:Annis LiMara

Annisa is a creative interior stylist and beauty and lifestyle influencer. She shares content across all three worlds. 

16. Skylar Marshai

Source:Skylar Marshai

Skylar is a creative storyteller sharing content around travel, beauty and lifestyle. 

17. Alexis Nikole

Source:Alexis Nikole

Alexis is a digital creator sharing content around healthy cooking and lifestyle. 

18. Khae

Source:Khae

Khae is a creator posting about lifestyle and trending topics. 

19. Etinosa O.

Source:Etinosa O.

Etinosa is a digital creator sharing lifestyle content. 

20. Lynae Vanee

Source:Lynae Vanee

Lynae is a creator sharing content around Black history and lifestyle. 

21. Tanaka

Source:Tanaka

Tanaka’s content is focused on travel and style. 

22. Tashara

Source:Tashara

Tashara shares content on fashion, lifestyle, travel and social work. 

23. Phi

Source:Phi

Phi is a digital creator focused on beauty and lifestyle content. 

24. Kela Walker

Source:Kela Walker

Kela is a media host and style influencer creating content about fashion, beauty, entertainment and travel. 

25. Brittany Bradley

Source:Brittany Bradley

Brittany is a content creator posting content around beauty, lifestyle and social media creation. 

