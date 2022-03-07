Breaking Through the Algorithm: 25 Of Our Favorite Black Content Creators [List]

Digital creators are the heartbeat of the Internet. For Women’s History Month, we want to acknowledge a few of our favorite Black content creators across social media.
Black women are killing it in every industry including beauty, technology, lifestyle and health and wellness. In a world that has everyone glued to their phones, it is refreshing to have representation from our communities focused on a variety of interesting topics. Black women are the digital innovators, creating the trending sounds and waves that become viral sensations.
One content creator, @khaenotbae, quickly grew to became viral TikTok sensation. Her popular phrase like, “the girls that get it, get it,” is now a popular phrase that other creators are adapting in their own content.
While these Black content creators are popularizing phrases and sounds, they are usually forgotten for their genius innovation. Throughout the early stages of the pandemic and in the midst of racial tensions bubbling in the world, Black content creators banned together to address the issues of discrimination and shadow banning on social media. These creators were being recruited by daytime talk shows and news outlets, that wanted to “do their part,” to celebrate Black creators brilliance and individuality in the space.
We want to ensure Black women content creators are remembered for their originality and efforts in forging a community online. It is not an easy task, but the girls are continuously working their way through the challenges effortlessly. Take a look at a list of our favorite Black content creators below. Happy Women’s History Month ladies!
1. Freddie RansomeSource:Freddie
Freddie is a beauty and lifestyle digital creator.
2. Terri WatsonSource:Terri Watson
Terri is a make up artist creating lifestyle and beauty content.
3. Claire AtekuSource:Claire Ateku
Claire is a digital creator focused on entertainment and lifestyle.
4. Erin R. HawkinsSource:Erin R. Hawkins
Erin is a mindset coach. Her content helps people to empower people struggling with stress, anxiety and doubt by helping them build confidence, honor their passions, and reach their goals.
5. Jamé JacksonSource:Jamé Jackson
Jamé, also known as The Blonde Misfit, is a fashion and beauty influencer and creator.
6. Drea RawalSource:Drea Rawal
Drea is a health consultant and entrepreneur, who’s content focuses on health, wellness and confidence building.
7. Serena MorrisSource:she's underrated
Serena’s retail brand and blog focuses on nostalgic fashion and lifestyle content.
8. Abeni PhillipsSource:Sunday Lovaa
Abeni’s platform Sunday Forever is a curated newsletter dedicated to empowering readers to have a lifetime of wonderful Sundays filled with illustrations, recipes and creative stories from Black and Brown women.
9. Aja WaltonSource:Aja Walton
Aja is a nail artist who specializes in content around nail art within entertainment and high fashion.
10. Kiana ColeSource:Kiana Cole
Kiana is a mindful creator, posting content that motivates and uplifts her audience.
11. XSource:X
X is a tattoo artist, who primarily focuses her content on tattooing and lifestyle.
12. Rosalyn DavisSource:Rosalyn Davis
Rosalyn is a mindful creator, sharing content around her wellness and motherhood journeys.
13. CleotrapaSource:Cleotrapa
Cleotrapa is an artist who posts entertaining content around lifestyle and other relatable topics of interest.
14. SimiSource:Simi
Simi is a digital creator focused on lifestyle, wellness and style.
15. Annisa LiMaraSource:Annis LiMara
Annisa is a creative interior stylist and beauty and lifestyle influencer. She shares content across all three worlds.
16. Skylar MarshaiSource:Skylar Marshai
Skylar is a creative storyteller sharing content around travel, beauty and lifestyle.
17. Alexis NikoleSource:Alexis Nikole
Alexis is a digital creator sharing content around healthy cooking and lifestyle.
18. KhaeSource:Khae
Khae is a creator posting about lifestyle and trending topics.
19. Etinosa O.Source:Etinosa O.
Etinosa is a digital creator sharing lifestyle content.
20. Lynae VaneeSource:Lynae Vanee
Lynae is a creator sharing content around Black history and lifestyle.
21. TanakaSource:Tanaka
Tanaka’s content is focused on travel and style.
22. TasharaSource:Tashara
Tashara shares content on fashion, lifestyle, travel and social work.
23. PhiSource:Phi
Phi is a digital creator focused on beauty and lifestyle content.
24. Kela WalkerSource:Kela Walker
Kela is a media host and style influencer creating content about fashion, beauty, entertainment and travel.
25. Brittany BradleySource:Brittany Bradley
Brittany is a content creator posting content around beauty, lifestyle and social media creation.