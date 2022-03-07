Breaking Through the Algorithm: 25 Of Our Favorite Black Content Creators [List]

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Digital creators are the heartbeat of the Internet. For Women’s History Month, we want to acknowledge a few of our favorite Black content creators across social media.

Black women are killing it in every industry including beauty, technology, lifestyle and health and wellness. In a world that has everyone glued to their phones, it is refreshing to have representation from our communities focused on a variety of interesting topics. Black women are the digital innovators, creating the trending sounds and waves that become viral sensations.

One content creator, @khaenotbae, quickly grew to became viral TikTok sensation. Her popular phrase like, “the girls that get it, get it,” is now a popular phrase that other creators are adapting in their own content.

While these Black content creators are popularizing phrases and sounds, they are usually forgotten for their genius innovation. Throughout the early stages of the pandemic and in the midst of racial tensions bubbling in the world, Black content creators banned together to address the issues of discrimination and shadow banning on social media. These creators were being recruited by daytime talk shows and news outlets, that wanted to “do their part,” to celebrate Black creators brilliance and individuality in the space.

We want to ensure Black women content creators are remembered for their originality and efforts in forging a community online. It is not an easy task, but the girls are continuously working their way through the challenges effortlessly. Take a look at a list of our favorite Black content creators below. Happy Women’s History Month ladies!