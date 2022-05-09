Mother’s Day Looked SO Good: These Celebrity Mommy & Me Photos Are Absolutely Adorable [Gallery]

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Mother’s Day weekend was filled with an outpour of love on social media. The posts were filled with fathers celebrating the mothers in their lives, mothers sharing gratitude to their moms and children for making them moms and remembering those who may have been without their moms this Mother’s Day. Our favorite posts were the celebrities who shared their mommy and me photos. Check out a gallery below.

On Sunday, May 8, moms were celebrated across the country for their relentless dedication to raising the next generation. Often times, moms are overlooked and under appreciated, but on a day like Mother’s Day, these women can get one moment of appreciation and relaxation. These celebrity moms are most grateful for the opportunity to be moms, sharing their love for their children on social media.

From Kyla Pratt to Kim Kardashian, these photos featuring their little ones will make you smile from ear to ear. Their posts reminded us that there is nothing like a mother’s love.

Pratt shared a photo with her two daughters, Liyah and Lyric, yesterday. The caption reads, “If i had to write how my babies make me feel i would be here typing all day and i can’t because we have more memories to make. 😝 Everything i do….. i do it for you #MyReason #MothersDay #Everyday.”

Being a mom is regarded as one of the toughest jobs in the world, and these celebrity moms couldn’t be happier to step up to the plate every day. The world needs our mothers.

Check out this gallery of celebrity mommy and me photos below.