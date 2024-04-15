Drinks In The Desert: Celsius Energy Celebrates The Launch Of Three New Flavors With Karrueche Tran, Ryan Destiny & Many More At Coachella Festival Weekend One

The past weekend, the 23rd Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival took place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The first weekend was filled with amazing performances, large-scale art installations, food from some of the most famed restaurants in the world and a multitude of other things. Check out our favorite moments from Weekend One here.

Parties are always a huge part of Coachella weekends and this year wasn’t any different. To celebrate their latest innovations, the Space Vibe Trilogy, CELSIUS Energy once again threw an out-of-this-world party in Coachella, CA, aptly named ‘Cosmic Desert’. Celebrities flocked to be among the first to experience the 3 delicious new flavors, Astro Vibe (Sparkling Blue Razz), Cosmic Vibe (Sparkling Fruit Punch), and Galaxy Vibe (Sparkling Strawberry Watermelon). The party was the most celebrity-attended event over Weekend One.

The night wasn’t just about taste buds, though. Guests enjoyed a variety of onsite activations and offerings, and headlining performances by global superstar T-Pain, the enigmatic group Two Friends, and DJ Xandra.

This epic launch event demonstrated how CELSIUS has continued to keep its position as a top 3 player in the energy drink category by staying culturally relevant, further bolstered by its powerhouse partnership with PepsiCo in 2022, where the brand received a cash investment of $550 million in exchange for an 8.5% equity stake.

Be sure to be on the lookout for CELSIUS Energy’s newest flavors coming soon. Check out some photos from the “Cosmic Desert” party below!