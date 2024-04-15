Subscribe
Entertainment

Drinks In The Desert: Celsius Energy Celebrates The Launch Of Three New Flavors With Karrueche Tran, Ryan Destiny & Many More At Coachella Festival Weekend One

Published on April 15, 2024

Celsius Energy "Cosmic Desert" Coachella Event

Source: CELSIUS Energy Drink / Getty Images

The past weekend, the 23rd Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival took place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The first weekend was filled with amazing performances, large-scale art installations, food from some of the most famed restaurants in the world and a multitude of other things. Check out our favorite moments from Weekend One here.

Parties are always a huge part of Coachella weekends and this year wasn’t any different. To celebrate their latest innovations, the Space Vibe Trilogy, CELSIUS Energy once again threw an out-of-this-world party in Coachella, CA, aptly named ‘Cosmic Desert’. Celebrities flocked to be among the first to experience the 3 delicious new flavors, Astro Vibe (Sparkling Blue Razz), Cosmic Vibe (Sparkling Fruit Punch), and Galaxy Vibe (Sparkling Strawberry Watermelon). The party was the most celebrity-attended event over Weekend One.

The night wasn’t just about taste buds, though. Guests enjoyed a variety of onsite activations and offerings, and headlining performances by global superstar T-Pain, the enigmatic group Two Friends, and DJ Xandra.

This epic launch event demonstrated how CELSIUS has continued to keep its position as a top 3 player in the energy drink category by staying culturally relevant, further bolstered by its powerhouse partnership with PepsiCo in 2022, where the brand received a cash investment of $550 million in exchange for an 8.5% equity stake.

Be sure to be on the lookout for CELSIUS Energy’s newest flavors coming soon. Check out some photos from the “Cosmic Desert” party below!

1. Out Of This World

Celsius Energy "Cosmic Desert" Coachella Event Source:Getty Images

2. Kidada Simone & Bria Fleming

Celsius Energy "Cosmic Desert" Coachella Event Source:Getty Images

3. Megan Fox

Celsius Energy "Cosmic Desert" Coachella Event Source:Getty Images

4. Karrueche Tran

Celsius Energy "Cosmic Desert" Coachella Event Source:Getty Images

5. Nazanin Mandi

Celsius Energy "Cosmic Desert" Coachella Event Source:Getty Images

6. Harry Jowsey & Carter Gregory

Celsius Energy "Cosmic Desert" Coachella Event Source:Getty Images

7. Nicole Young

Celsius Energy "Cosmic Desert" Coachella Event Source:Getty Images

8. T-PAIN

Celsius Energy "Cosmic Desert" Coachella Event Source:Getty Images

9. You Can Do It All By Yo’self

Celsius Energy "Cosmic Desert" Coachella Event Source:Getty Images

10. Teddy P Rippin’ The Stage

Celsius Energy "Cosmic Desert" Coachella Event Source:Getty Images

11. Two Friends Rockin’ Out

Celsius Coachella Asset Source:Getty Images

12. DJ Xandra

Celsius Coachella Asset Source:Getty Images

13. PULLUP

Celsius Energy "Cosmic Desert" Coachella Event Source:Getty Images

14. “Cosmic Desert”

Celsius Energy "Cosmic Desert" Coachella Event Source:Getty Images

Photos from Celsius Energy’s “Cosmic Desert” Coachella event. celsius,coachella

15. Keeping Everyone’s Energy Up

Celsius Energy "Cosmic Desert" Coachella Event Source:Getty Images

16. Ryan Destiny

Celsius Energy "Cosmic Desert" Coachella Event Source:Getty Images

17. Megan With The Cosmic Vibe

Celsius Energy "Cosmic Desert" Coachella Event Source:Getty Images

18. Dominique Logan & Darious Logan of Blaq Tuxedo

Celsius Energy "Cosmic Desert" Coachella Event Source:Getty Images

19. Nicole Williams English

Celsius Energy "Cosmic Desert" Coachella Event Source:Getty Images

20. Nazanin In Her Bag

Celsius Energy "Cosmic Desert" Coachella Event Source:Getty Images

21. Cara Santana

Celsius Energy "Cosmic Desert" Coachella Event Source:Getty Images

22. Chantel Jeffries

Celsius Energy "Cosmic Desert" Coachella Event Source:Getty Images

23. Madison Pettis

Celsius Coachella Party Source:Getty Images

24. A Few Moments Later

Celsius Energy "Cosmic Desert" Coachella Event Source:Getty Images

25. Landon Barker

Celsius Energy "Cosmic Desert" Coachella Event Source:Getty Images

26. Jermaine Mitchell

Celsius Energy "Cosmic Desert" Coachella Event Source:Getty Images

27. A WHOLE VIBE

Celsius Energy "Cosmic Desert" Coachella Event Source:Getty Images

