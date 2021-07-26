Happy Birthday, Beautiful: Elizabeth Gillies’ Most Glamorous Instagram Shots

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Let’s take a moment to show Dynasty star Elizabeth Gillies some love as she celebrates her birthday today.

While the actress is perhaps best known for her role as Fallon Carrington on the hit CW series now, she’s no one-trick pony and actually found success with her craft early on in life.

At just 15 years old, she made her Broadway debut. She would go on to portray Jade West in Nickelodeon’s teenage sitcom Victorious, opposite a budding Ariana Grande. Due to her work in the children’s show, Gillies had already been nominated for an Emmy four times by the age of 19. She’s also appeared in several feature films.

But, of all her parts, we love what she’s done with Fallon Carrington the most. Gillies simply brings Fallon to life in the most unapologetic way.

On social media, her presence is just as undeniable… she’s gorgeous, quirky, powerful, and glamorous. Leave it to Gillies to always switch up the setting and play with different lighting, angles, and vibes in her photos. So, for her 28th birthday today, we thought what better way to celebrate than to highlight some of our favorite Instagram moments from the actress?

And, good news Dynasty fans — the show was renewed for a fifth season back in February, alongside some of our favorite series from The CW, including All American, Legacies, Charmed, The Flash, and more. Without further ado, Liz: