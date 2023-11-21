The People’s Show: Our Favorite Celebrity Cameos From ‘Entourage’

The Sopranos. Oz. Watchmen. Game of Thrones. Sex and the City. The Wire. Barry. Euphoria. Curb Your Enthusiasm. Succession. Insecure. Silicon Valley. I May Destroy You. What do ALL of these shows have in common? They are all critically acclaimed series that have helped HBO become the powerhouse television network that it is today. One way or another, all of these shows made their marks and are lauded for their impact on the culture. One show that unquestionably fits in this category but is commonly overlooked is Entourage.

Entourage is a comedy-drama series that premiered on HBO on July 18, 2004. The series ended on September 11, 2011 after eight seasons. The Doug Elin created and written show follows the acting career of Vincent Chase (played by Adrien Grenier), a young A-list movie star, and his childhood friends from Queens, New York City as they attempt to further their budding careers in Los Angeles. Stephen Levinson and Mark Wahlberg served as the show’s executive producers, which is especially cool considering that the show’s premise is loosely based on Wahlberg’s experiences as an up and coming film star.

During its time on air, Entourage was nominated for 26 Primetime Emmy Awards, 14 Golden Globe Awards and six Screen Actor-Guild Awards, four Directors Guild of America Awards, four Producers Guild of America Awards and four Writers Guild of America Awards. The show is commonly praised for its focus on the value of family and friendship. We had rarely seen the level of bromance that the show portrayed up until that point. Also, who could forget all of the cameos? What would a show about Hollywood be without the stars? Over the course of eight seasons, Vince, Johnny, E, Turtle and Ari crossed paths with some of the most famous and recognizable faces in the entertainment industry. One of the reasons that Entourage was such a hit with the masses was because every week fans knew that they could expect to see a real depiction of what Hollywood was with real Hollywood talent basically being themselves on camera. To celebrate Entourage, its legacy and the hold it had on the culture, we put together a gallery of some of the most memorable cameos from the show. Let us know which ones were your favorites and if we forgot any!