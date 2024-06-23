Get A First Look At Images From New Netflix Docuseries ‘Simone Biles Rising’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

This week Netflix released the new trailer for their sports docuseries ‘Simone Biles Rising.’

The four episode series follows Biles on her quest to complete unfinished business — more Olympic gold — after her bittersweet experience where a mental health emergency compelled Biles to bow out early.

Cameras follow Biles as she puts in the hard work, healing from past traumas, learning to manage her mental health, and continuing to train in gymnastics as she pursues her dream of returning to the Olympics once again. She’s joined by familiar faces — husband Jonathan Owens and fellow Olympian Aly Raisman, among others.

Check out first look photos from the series below!