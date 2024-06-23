Subscribe
Television

Get A First Look At Images From New Netflix Docuseries ‘Simone Biles Rising’

Published on June 23, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE

This week Netflix released the new trailer for their sports docuseries ‘Simone Biles Rising.’

Simone Biles Rising key art and first look images

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

The four episode series follows Biles on her quest to complete unfinished business — more Olympic gold — after her bittersweet experience where a mental health emergency compelled Biles to bow out early.

Cameras follow Biles as she puts in the hard work, healing from past traumas, learning to manage her mental health, and continuing to train in gymnastics as she pursues her dream of returning to the Olympics once again. She’s joined by familiar faces — husband Jonathan Owens and fellow Olympian Aly Raisman, among others.

Check out first look photos from the series below!

1. Simone Biles & Husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles Rising key art and first look images Source:Netflix

The series features an inside look at Simone Biles life behind the scenes with those closest to her, including husband Jonathan Owens. 

2. Champion Training

Simone Biles Rising key art and first look images Source:Netflix

It takes a lot of training to make a champion.  

3. These Are HER Confessions

Simone Biles Rising key art and first look images Source:Netflix

We’ve seen Simone Biles smile through a lot of challenges, so it’s no surprise she wears one while opening up about the most vulnerable time in her life. 

4. Tiny Dancer

Simone Biles Rising key art and first look images Source:Netflix

The impact of this image is incredible — all the space of a wide open gym and a small but mighty athlete. Beautiful right?

5. Good Vibes

Simone Biles Rising key art and first look images Source:Netflix

Balance is key to success and it looks like Simone has learned to embrace relaxation and self-care when she’s not training or competing. 

6. Game Face

Simone Biles Rising key art and first look images Source:Netflix

Simone’s docuseries is her redemption story, and from the looks of this image she’s made up her mind about what she will do next. 

Trending Stories
Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City 52 items
Music

GloRilla, Ice Spice & Tee Grizzley Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Black & Abroad Black Elevation Map 7 items
Lifestyle

Summer’s Here: Black-Owned Travel Company Black & Abroad Shares Summer Travel Tips

2021 BET AWARDS Arrivals 11 items
Pop Culture

Cancer SZN: 12 Of Our Favorite Celebrity Cancers

Andscape Breakin' On The One Poster
Movies

Watch How An Urban Activity Became An Olympic Sport In The Official ‘Breakin’ On The One’ Trailer

Kendrick Lamar 41 items
Entertainment

City Is Back Up: Highlights & Reactions From Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth Concert In Los Angeles

Swizz Beatz, Timbaland & Elon Musk VERZUZ & X Partnership
Entertainment

Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Announce VERZUZ Partnership With X

Riz Ahmed Headshot
Entertainment

Prime Video Orders Untitled Comedy Series Starring Riz Ahmed

Pronghorn's Inaugural Investment In Ten To One Caribbean Rum Founded By Marc Farrell And Co-Owned By GRAMMY-Winning Artist Ciara 5 items
Entertainment

Celebrate Juneteenth & Black Music Month With These Black-Owned Spirit Brands & Cocktails

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close