Get A First Look At Images From New Netflix Docuseries ‘Simone Biles Rising’

This week Netflix released the new trailer for their sports docuseries ‘Simone Biles Rising.’
The four episode series follows Biles on her quest to complete unfinished business — more Olympic gold — after her bittersweet experience where a mental health emergency compelled Biles to bow out early.
Cameras follow Biles as she puts in the hard work, healing from past traumas, learning to manage her mental health, and continuing to train in gymnastics as she pursues her dream of returning to the Olympics once again. She’s joined by familiar faces — husband Jonathan Owens and fellow Olympian Aly Raisman, among others.
Check out first look photos from the series below!
1. Simone Biles & Husband Jonathan OwensSource:Netflix
The series features an inside look at Simone Biles life behind the scenes with those closest to her, including husband Jonathan Owens.
2. Champion TrainingSource:Netflix
It takes a lot of training to make a champion.
3. These Are HER ConfessionsSource:Netflix
We’ve seen Simone Biles smile through a lot of challenges, so it’s no surprise she wears one while opening up about the most vulnerable time in her life.
4. Tiny DancerSource:Netflix
The impact of this image is incredible — all the space of a wide open gym and a small but mighty athlete. Beautiful right?
5. Good VibesSource:Netflix
Balance is key to success and it looks like Simone has learned to embrace relaxation and self-care when she’s not training or competing.
6. Game FaceSource:Netflix
Simone’s docuseries is her redemption story, and from the looks of this image she’s made up her mind about what she will do next.