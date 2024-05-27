2024 In The Stars: Horoscopes For The Week Of May 26

Psychic Zya hooked us up with another week’s worth of horoscopes!

ASTRO OVERVIEW:

This week the cosmos are pretty calm. Take note that Gemini season is perfect for exploring your artistic side, moving into careers that require heavy communication as well letting your more adventurous side take center stage.

Let’s see what the stars have in store for you this week.



1. CAPRICORN Source:Tommy de Yampert As we approach the summer season, your spirit guides are asking that you start to tap in more with your intuition, especially when it comes to your love life. It’s going to be crucial to not let petty arguments go on too long, and for singles, it will be vital that you look out for red and green flags early on in the courtship. RED FLAG: Liars are charming, but they are still liars. Take note and hold your boundaries. SWEET SPOT: Starting a daily meditation practice at this time would serve you tenfold.

2. AQUARIUS Source:Tommy de Yampert Many of you are undergoing a deep spiritual transformation as 2024 continues to roll out. For some of you it’s pretty easygoing, especially if you’ve been doing a lot of shadow work these past few years, but for others not so much. The key to embracing these changes is to get near water as often as you can, get the best somatic based therapy that you can and take up a spiritual practice that keeps you grounded, while expanding your consciousness. RED FLAG: Shadow work can not be ignored. The more you ignore your deep healing the more it will disrupt your life at a most inconvenient time later on. This will also apply to those with Aquarian Venus, Moon and Mars and Jupiter. SWEET SPOT: A romantic soulmate is on the horizon this summer — are you game? If so, pull them into you, by doing as much healing as you can and getting clear on exactly the type of mate that you want.

3. PISCES Source:Tommy de Yampert What do you need to get clarity on at this time? Don’t be shy to ask that lover/boss/friend for clarity and direction; especially if they are giving mixed signals. There’s no need to sit in the dark when someone else knows exactly where the light switch is. Also be sure you’re in the driver seat of your own life and don’t let anyone place you in the passenger seat. Read this a few times to really get it. RED FLAG: Double check all insurance policies and look at the company’s websites — things have changed and will impact you greatly. SWEET SPOT: Relief when it comes to any lingering health conditions is in sight – just be sure to spend a bit extra for that specialist you need to see.

4. ARIES Source:Tommy de Yampert Harsh truths ultimately lead to the greatest growth. But if you keep sticking your head in the sand and ignoring the obvious you’ll stagnate your emotional growth as well as your emotional wellbeing. Tackle the hard truth about yourself and others now and then start to slowly shift what you can control. RED FLAG: Office gossip is a tricky beast. Try not to engage but scoop up what you can and move accordingly. SWEET SPOT: Thinking of learning a bit more about rituals and the metaphysical arts? Now would be a great time to do so! Enjoy!

5. TAURUS Source:Tommy de Yampert Now is the time to start harnessing your more divine feminine attributes and the sacred spiritual gifts that come along with doing so. This can be as simple as learning about various meditations to do with each moon cycle or going as far as learning how to use a pendulum to help you with life’s bigger choices. The divine feminine is all about getting in touch with our intuition and psychic powers – which is as natural as breathing. Go ahead and tap into the inner treasures awaiting you. Take note this applies to all genders. RED FLAG: Internal shifting takes time to notice, so if you’ve been feeling off lately and not really up to your usual activities, it’s fine. You’re moving into your next version of you and this takes an emotional toll. Go slow and start journaling your feelings. SWEET SPOT: Anything jasmine will help put you in a great mood this week. Snatch up some jasmine essential oil dilute it with a carrier oil and rub it on your pulse points while sipping some jasmine tea.

6. GEMINI Source:Tommy de Yampert Your luck can be found in acquiring high levels of knowledge that you can apply to a variety of areas in your life. Gems are often lifelong learners so I know most of you will get excited by this message. Spirit is pointing to learning a new language and then perhaps living in a country where that language is spoken (romance awaits for those who do this) or even taking up a certification in the latest AI technology and then turning that skillset into a side hustle. The possibilities are endless and so is the luck that this action will unfold. RED FLAG: Don’t ignore those extra pounds or they will pile up even higher over the summer months; looking at you who truly enjoys your boozy brunches. SWEET SPOT: Wearing emerald green or just wearing emeralds in general will enhance your good vibes and usher in more abundance in all the ways that it can show up for you.

7. CANCER Source:Tommy de Yampert How’s your boundary setting and enforcing going? For some of you, it was hard in the beginning but you’ve become a pro. For others, you’re still doing detrimental people-pleasing. Both camps will get some serious tests this week from third parties. Get ready… RED FLAG: If your dreams have been chaotic lately, then place a glass filled with water and a teaspoon of salt on your nightstand and see how fast things smooth out. SWEET SPOT: Crafting a lucky talisman from quartz crystal will protect you energetically and physically. Or keep it simple and treat yourself to a nice necklace.

8. LEO Source:Tommy de Yampert A spiritual cleansing of house and body would do you well this week. Seek out a trusted healer and have them advise you on what to do. Or you can keep it simple with the power of salt. Take a saltwater bath with the essential oil of your choice to cleanse your body. For your home, sage all furniture and then sweep your floors with salt and then wash them down with Florida Water. During this time try and do a simple fruit and water fast. You’ll notice immediately how light and refreshed your spirit and home feels. RED FLAG: If the vibes feel off, they are off. Don’t try to make it make sense, just trust your gut and move on or you can ask for an explanation and if things still feel off, just cut your losses. This applies across the board to all and any situation. SWEET SPOT: Nature wants you to come and hang with her anywhere that suits you. Sitting in and with nature helps to soothe our spirit and give us clarity of mind and razor sharp focus.

9. VIRGO Source:Tommy de Yampert When was the last time you made a gratitude list? Even in the midst of a crisis we always have something to be grateful for. If you’ve been feeling unlucky or like abundance keeps slipping away from you – get back to the basics. Giving gratitude is recognizing just how good you have it in certain areas of your life no matter what else is going on. An easy way to implement this practice is when you first wake up before you touch the floor or your phone – say out loud three things (big or small) that you are truly grateful for. You’ll soon start to have a fresh New Outlook on life. This practice will also help those with a Virgo Moon and Mercury. RED FLAG: When bad things happen, seek out the lesson. This helps to minimize the pain and helps you heal and accept things faster. The book The Untethered Soul by Micheal Alan Singer can help with this process. SWEET SPOT: New friends are needed at this time. That doesn’t mean you throw away the old ones, but you’ve changed tremendously over the past four years and your circle needs to reflect that. Start finding them through hobbies that you enjoy.

10. LIBRA Source:Tommy de Yampert If you don’t already, you should consider taking up a moon ritual practice. Spirit is pointing to this being a great way to cultivate ongoing self-empowerment and inner peace. Start with the next full or new moon and simply write out a 30-day wish list of simple things you’d like to manifest and watch how much happens. RED FLAG: Don’t be cheap when it comes to your insurance policies from life to medical – get what you need and cut expenses somewhere else if it’s too much of a stretch. SWEET SPOT: If you’ve been feeling overly emotional lately, start to wear hematite and black tourmaline crystals. These are great at stabilizing emotions and giving mental clarity.

11. SCORPIO Source:Tommy de Yampert Remember stormy moments don’t last forever and they often open up new paths to affluence and fortune. The key here is to ride through them as best you can while deepening your self-awareness and watching how others are behaving. You’re in a season of give and take and it must be in balance. Read that again. RED FLAG: Your summer travels may have some unexpected delays or financial pitfalls. Double-check all and plan for some upheaval. SWEET SPOT: Before the summer gets underway, make sure your A/C filters are up to date both in your home, office, and your vehicle.