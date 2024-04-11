A Story You Have To Believe To See: Paramount Pictures Releases The Final ‘IF’ Trailer Starring Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds & More

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

This week (April 11), Paramount Pictures released the final trailer for the upcoming film “If.” Click inside to check it out!

From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a young girl named Bea gains the ability to see people’s imaginary friends (referred to as “IFs” for short) who have been abandoned by the kids they helped. Bea then discovers that her neighbor, Cal, has the same ability. With their superpowers, Bea and Cal embark on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.

IF stars Cailey Fleming (The Walking Dead, Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Free Guy), John Krasinski (The Office, A Quiet Place, Jack Ryan), Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter series, Andor), Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear), Robert Michael Moynihan Jr. (Saturday Night Live) and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Killing Eve, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer and a Gentleman, Watchmen) and Steve Carell (Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, The 40-Year-Old Virgin) alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child’s imagination.

In addition to writing and directing the film, John Krasinski also produced the film alongside Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form and Ryan Reynolds. John J. Kelly, George Dewey and Kimberly Nelson LoCascio served as executive producers.

IF is set to hit theaters on May 17th. Before then, tap in to the final trailer for the highly anticipated film above. Also, check out some exclusive stills and behind the scenes footage below. Share your thoughts in the comments.