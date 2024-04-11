Subscribe
Movies

A Story You Have To Believe To See: Paramount Pictures Releases The Final ‘IF’ Trailer Starring Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds & More

Published on April 11, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
IF

Source: Courtesy / Paramount Pictures

This week (April 11), Paramount Pictures released the final trailer for the upcoming film “If.” Click inside to check it out!

From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a young girl named Bea gains the ability to see people’s imaginary friends (referred to as “IFs” for short) who have been abandoned by the kids they helped. Bea then discovers that her neighbor, Cal, has the same ability. With their superpowers, Bea and Cal embark on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.

IF stars Cailey Fleming (The Walking Dead, Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Free Guy), John Krasinski (The Office, A Quiet Place, Jack Ryan), Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter series, Andor), Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear), Robert Michael Moynihan Jr. (Saturday Night Live) and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Killing Eve, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer and a Gentleman, Watchmen) and Steve Carell (Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, The 40-Year-Old Virgin) alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child’s imagination.

In addition to writing and directing the film, John Krasinski also produced the film alongside Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form and Ryan Reynolds. John J. Kelly, George Dewey and Kimberly Nelson LoCascio served as executive producers.

IF is set to hit theaters on May 17th. Before then, tap in to the final trailer for the highly anticipated film above. Also, check out some exclusive stills and behind the scenes footage below. Share your thoughts in the comments.

1. Looking For Imaginary Friends

IF Source:Paramount Pictures

2. One Of Many IFs

IF Source:Paramount Pictures

3. A Meeting Of The Minds

IF Source:Paramount Pictures

4. Big John

IF Source:Paramount Pictures

RELATED TAGS

Cailey Fleming Celebrity news Entertainment
Trending Stories
IF 4 items
Movies

A Story You Have To Believe To See: Paramount Pictures Releases The Final ‘IF’ Trailer Starring Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds & More

IKEA UNVEIL TESAMMANS COLLECTION
Home

IKEA & Raw Color Unveils Colorful TESAMMANS Collection With Special Open House Event In LA

Super Bowl LVIII Pregame
Entertainment

Rumi Carter Breaks Big Sister Blue Ivy’s Record For Youngest Female Artist On Billboard Hot 100

US-O.J. SIMPSON 25 items
Entertainment

The Juice Man: The Internet Reacts To OJ Simpson Passing At The Age Of 76

Femme It Forward MUSE
Entertainment

Femme It Forward Launches MUSE Mentorship Program With Advisors Erykah Badu, Alicia Keys and More

STARZ 'BMF' Episode Stills for 306 19 items
Television

Casualties Of War: ‘BMF’ Season 3 Episode 6 Recap

Birthday Sex Wine Assets
Entertainment

I Could Drink This All The Time: Jeremih Launches “Birthday Sex” Wine

Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount Pictures "Bob Marley: One Love" - Arrivals
Entertainment

Not Different In Any Important Way: RZA’s Plea For Animal Equality Is Named PETA’s March Adness Winner

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close