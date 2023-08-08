The Sexy Christian: Celebrating Meagan Good’s 42nd Birthday With Her Most Gorgeous Photos

One of the most beautiful women in the entertainment industry turns 42 today. To celebrate the life and career of Meagan Good, check out a gallery of some of her most gorgeous photos from over the years.

Meagan Monique Good was born in the Panorama City neighborhood of Los Angeles, California but was raised in Canyon County. Good began her acting career around the age of four. She worked as an extra on television shows such as Doogie Howser, M.D. and Amen in the early stages of her career. At 13, she was casted in her first film, the 1995 comedy Friday. She didn’t gain critical recognition until a couple years later though, when she played Cisely Batiste in Kasi Lemmons’ 1997 film Eve’s Bayou. For her performance, Good received two award nominations including her first NAACP Image Award nomination.

For the next few years of her career, Good took on small film and television roles. From 1998 to 2001, she played Nina on Nickelodeon’s television show Cousin Skeeter. Around this time, she began transitioning into more adult roles. 2003 was a big year for her in that regard. She appeared as the character Vanessa for one season of My Wife and Kids and secured roles in the action-drama Biker Boyz and the romantic-comedy Deliver Us from Eva. From then on, Good has proven that she can hold her own as a leading lady and has starred in countless films including Roll Bounce, Waist Deep, Stomp The Yard, Think Like A Man (and Think Like A Man Too), Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, Shazam! and its sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods. She currently stars as Camille Parks in the Prime Video comedy series Harlem.

Good’s talent has made her one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. She continues to inspire other Black women to be forces in the industry in their own ways. She has already provided so many memorable moments on screen and we’re sure that there are countless more in the future. To celebrate her amazing career and astonishing beauty, check out a gallery of some of her most gorgeous photos below. HAPPY 42ND BIRTHDAY MEAGAN!!!