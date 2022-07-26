Happy National Aunt & Uncle’s Day But Be Careful & Don’t Call These Celebrities Aunty

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Happy Aunty and Uncle Day! Last year, we gave you a round-up of ur favorite celebrity aunts and uncles, but we didn’t realize some celebs actually hate it. Our favorites like Mary J. Blige and Gayle King say they are not to be referenced as “Aunty.” Check out a list of celebrities who would prefer not to be called Aunty inside.

Recently, The Upshaws star Kim Fields appeared on The Breakfast Club, disclosing that she hates being called an “Aunty” by her fans. The 53 year old actress shares her feelings about social media saying, “But social media, you know, there’s certain things like, anytime somebody tries to throw me in that ‘aunty’ zone I am quick to respond, ‘this is the no aunty zone,’ ‘hashtag no aunty zone,’ no I am nobody’s aunty, no.”

The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne the God disagrees with Fields’ obvious disdain saying he doesn’t mind when people address him as “Unc.”

Fans responded to her statement on social media saying, “Not an aunty? With that hairstyle.”

We had no idea the aunt and uncle discourse would cause this much commotion, but in our findings, we realized Fields is not the only one who hates the term.

Mary J. Blige once unapologetically said, “I am not your Aunt… why can’t I just be your sista?”

Well, we apologize for stirring the pot. Our favorite celebrity women are saying that they have no interest in being a fan’s Aunty. Some celebrities featured on the list believe that the term Aunty makes them feel old.

Here’s a list of celebrities who would prefer not to be called Aunty: