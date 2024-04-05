Bryson Tiller, Doja Cat & NLE Choppa Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (April 1 – April 5):

1. Bktherula – Code Source:Bktherula Bktherula shares the intense new video for “CODE,” the opening song from her recent album LVL5 P2. Listen to LVL5 P2 HERE via Warner Records. Produced by azure, “CODE” is a bracing introduction to the world of LVL5 P2, buzzing with frantic percussion, speaker-shattering 808s, and dissonant synths. Bk rhymes in quick, declarative bursts, making very clear that she’s operating on a level that very few can reach: “She trying it, said she LVL5, but I ain’t buying it/Denying it, that is not your door because you prying it,” she spits. Directed by Bktherula herself, the video finds Bk performing the song in tight close-up, as she delivers LVL5 energy and bounces amidst shaking camera movements and flashing visual effects. The 21-year-old Bktherula always follows her inner muse and makes music without emotional inhibitions or artificial creative boundaries. On her new album, LVL5 P2, Bk takes her hybrid sound into new territory. The album features the buzzing singles “CRAYON,” which has earned over three million streams, and “SHAKIN IT,” a collaboration with Cash Cobain.



Deepening a style she explored with her acclaimed 2023 album LVL5 P1, the new album deposits the listener directly into Bk’s sonic realm, crafted by Bk with assistance from producers like azure, Simmyauto, among others. Songs like recent single “THE WAY” and new highlight “RACKS UP” add dollops of clean electric guitar to her room-enveloping sound, while songs like “WISHUWASDACREW” and “INSANE” borrow elements from chiptune and her beloved video game soundtracks. Bktherula always sounds perfectly at home, whether she’s yearning for her love on a ballad like “JUST MAKE SURE,” collaborating with JID on “WOMAN,” or tearing through chaotic rage beats on songs like the ferocious single “TATTI.” The new album earned praise in Pitchfork (“The Atlanta rapper’s latest imagines a higher dimension where outré flexes and endless love affairs are enveloped by waves of metallic crunch and mind-expanding guitar”), Alternative Press (“The genre-bending rapper and singer-songwriter is competing in her own lane — perhaps even in her own dimension”), HYPEBEAST (“Bktherula Shows Her Versatility on New Album ‘LVL5 P2‘”), The FADER (“Bktherula expands her consciousness on LVL 5 P2“), and many other publications.



Bk began her preparation for LVL5 P2 last year, sharing a string of successful singles, including “It Wasn’t Me (Freestyle)” via On The Radar and “CRAZY GIRL 2” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again — a remix of “CRAZY GIRL” from last year’s Pitchfork-acclaimed LVL5 P1. Prior to LVL5 P1, she released her EP Love Nirvana (Acoustic), featuring original and newly stripped-down versions of beloved tracks, including “UH HUH,” “Tweakin’ Together” and “Summer.”



Bk’s new album will receive a warm welcome when Bk joins PinkPantheress on her “Capable of Love Tour,” which takes the U.S. this April. Click HERE to buy tickets and see tour dates.



Recently named to Forbes’ annual 30 Under 30 list, Bk has built a devoted following by releasing tracks that showcase her raw emotions. Now, with LVL5 P2, she’s done it again — delivering a singular statement that could never have come from anybody else.

2. Clay Dub – Hidden Gemz Vol. 3 Source:Clay Dub R&B’s new breath of fresh air, Clay Dub releases his latest project, “Hidden Gemz Vol 3,” out now. Download & Stream here. This latest volume marks the final chapter in Clay Dub’s mission to reclaim and repurpose his early music, originally shared during the SoundCloud era. However, the project evolved into something far more poignant: a heartfelt tribute to his first best friend and longtime collaborator, Sebastian Bashy Durant, who tragically passed away in November 2023. Hidden Gemz Vol 3 not only showcases Clay Dub’s versatility and growth as an artist but also honors the enduring legacy of a beloved friend. Collaboration has always been at the heart of Clay Dub’s music, and Hidden Gemz Vol 3 is no exception. Featuring key contributions from Bashy Durant, Agymansta, and other talented musicians like DJ Qwesscoast, DJ DNA, and GrandMaster Vic, the project boasts a rich tapestry of sounds and styles. From the reflective bars of work/HARD to the uplifting beats of the wave/we on, each track represents a unique fusion of creativity and friendship. These collaborations serve as a testament to the organic chemistry and shared history among Clay Dub and his circle, delivering a listening experience that is as authentic as it is compelling. Listeners diving into Hidden Gemz Vol 3 can expect a journey through the various facets of Clay Dub’s artistry, from deep lyrical explorations to catchy melodies that resonate long after the last note fades. Highlights include work/HARD, a track born from spontaneous inspiration that perfectly captures the duo’s synergy; 2/HARD, an infectious anthem with razor-sharp verses; and they hustle 2415, a lyrical masterpiece that promises to leave a lasting impact. Through this project, Clay Dub not only pays homage to his fallen friend but also sets the stage for what’s next, hinting at an album that promises to further cement his status as a formidable force in the independent music scene.

3. NLE Choppa – Certified Source:NLE CHOPPA Memphis rap star NLE Choppa drops Certified, a compilation album of all his RIAA-certified hits. Laced with pummeling yet infectious street raps and hedonistic slaps that the 21-year-old star is known for, it’s a victory lap as much as a trip down memory lane. Listen HERE via NLE Entertainment/Warner Records. Each song on the compilation earned RIAA-certification. Certified is tangible evidence of NLE Choppa’s power — a monument to one of the most reliable hitmakers of his generation. It’s a status he owns proudly. Checking in at 17 tracks, the LP spans the length of Choppa’s career, from the platinum-certified “Shotta Flow” to the two-times platinum-certified “Slut Me Out.” Raucously free-wheeling, “Shotta Flow” helped propel Choppa to stardom upon its release five years ago. As raunchy as it is rambunctious, 2023’s “Slut Me Out” became a staple of DJ sets across the U.S. Speaking of, “Slut Szn” is coming soon with the release of Choppa’s highly-anticipated single “Slut Me Out 2.” The new version has already incited massive viral chatter following a video of Choppa performing a portion of the song at the Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles. The Shade Room, Billboard, Hot New Hip Hop, HipHopDX, and others covered the performance, including his original dance moves. Watch it HERE. This April, Choppa kicks off his college tour before he joins the road for A Boogie’s ‘Better Off Alone’ tour, which starts June 14th in Michigan and finishes at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 24th. He’s known for his high-energy shows and unbelievable fan engagement experiences. Expect a run-through of all his certified hits and special surprise moments in each city. Full tour dates are listed below. Born and raised in Memphis, Choppa is a spitter who’s as dexterous as he is energetic. Since emerging in 2018, he’s taken over with projects like Narco Choppa, Top Shotta, Cottonwood, and Cottonwood 2, leveling up the range of his songwriting — and his own personal message of transformation — while he’s at it.

4. Pet Shop Boys – Dancing Star Source:Pet Shop Boys iconic British duo Pet Shop Boys release their brand-new single “Dancing Star” via Parlophone. The song was inspired by the life of ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev, who defected from the Soviet Union and became a global star. Listen HERE. The six-track single bundle — which is available now on all digital outlets and arriving on April 19 in CD format — includes standard and extended Solomun remixes of “Dancing Star,” a Superchumbo (Tom Stephan) remix of “Party in the Blitz” featuring the voice of London club legend Princess Julia, and two bonus tracks, written and produced by PSB: “Sense of Time” and “If Jesus Had a Sister.” “Dancing Star” follows the release of “Loneliness,” the first release from Pet Shop Boys’ eagerly awaited new studio album Nonetheless, which will be released on April 26. The album features 10 new songs and was produced by James Ford, who has recently produced albums by Blur, The Last Dinner Party and Beth Gibbons. In July, Pet Shop Boys will play five sold-out nights at London’s iconic Royal Opera House, after headlining the Isle of Wight Festival and playing shows in Nottingham, Birmingham, Manchester and Belfast (their first show in Northern Ireland in over 30 years). A European tour includes dates in Spain, The Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Finland and the Czech Republic.

5. Courtney Bell ft. Conway The Machine – Word II Conway Source:Courtney Bell Coming out of Westside Detroit with a bottomless book of bars, Courtney Bell can compete with any lyricist in the game. Today, Courtney recruits Griselda giant Conway The Machine to bless “Word II Conway,” his new single. Applying his heady concepts to a bass-heavy boom-bap instrumental, Courtney tosses off talismanic tongue-twisters, reflecting on his unfortunate upbringing and asserting that he has the fortitude to overcome anything: “Heart of a giant/I be in the jungle with lions/I’m David to every Goliath who made it out of all the hell we’ve been mired in,” spits Courtney. In a gruff voice that contrasts with Courtney’s pure tone, Conway delivers words of wisdom on the hook, before finishing the track with his wisest words of all: “Get familiar with my bro Courtney Bell.” “Word II Conway” is the latest single from Courtney Bell’s upcoming project, Microdose, a wide-ranging effort that drops on May 17th via MNRK Urban. The single follows “Westside,” a single created in collaboration with Courtney’s mentor Royce Da 5’9, who plays Morpheus to Courtney’s Neo in the “Westside” video. Microdose was executive produced by Royce Da 5’9 and Keith “Pay Cash” Miller, and also features Skilla Baby, Black Thought, Symba and more. Renowned in the Detroit streets and more than ready for national recognition, Courtney Bell is on the come-up. The rapper took his talents to On The Radar earlier this year, demonstrating his lyrical prowess and giving a glimpse into what to expect from him this year. The Westside native previously made waves with his 2020 mixtape, Poverty Stricken, featuring the single “ICE” (1.5 million streams on Spotify) and a collaboration with REASON. Last year, his Poverty Stricken single “Celebrate” landed on the soundtrack for the blockbuster Gran Turismo film. Stay tuned for much more as Courtney plans to pave new territory with his upcoming mixtape, Microdose. Stream “Word II Conway” ft. Conway The Machine: https://lnk.to/WordIIConway

6. Benson Boone – Fireworks & Rollerblades Source:Benson Boone Global pop sensation Benson Boone releases his hotly anticipated debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades. Listen HERE via Night Street Records/Warner Records. The ambitious project includes the chart-topping Platinum hit “Beautiful Things,” which has spent 5 weeks atop the Billboard Global 200 chart and reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Fireworks & Rollerblades kicks off with a soaring intro, followed by “Be Someone,” a track bristling with intrigue and longing. Also included is his epic and currently viral new single “Slow It Down,” the fan-favorite angsty anthem “Cry,” and “Friend,” a gentle ode to those who’ve been by his side on his stunning journey to worldwide fame. Last Friday, he officially leaked his entire new album a week early via TikTok to give his 6.6M fans on the platform a preview. Now, he’s amassed over 21M views and counting across the videos soundtracked by his new music, with “Cry” becoming an instant favorite leading up to release day. This week, Boone kicked off his sold-out Fireworks & Rollerblades world tour in Chicago. He will play Brooklyn Paramount Theatre in New York next week, after appearing on NBC’s TODAY and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 9. See all tour dates below. The album continues a trend of big moments for Boone. Earlier this year, iHeartRadio named him an On The Verge Artist, and last year, he was named an Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist and MTV’s Global PUSH Artist for October. Meanwhile, his PULSE EP generated tens of millions of streams for tracks like “What Was,” “Little Runaway,” and “Sugar Sweet.” He also headlined a sold-out tour across North America and Europe, and released the moving single “To Love Someone.”

7. David Guetta & OneRepublic – I Don’t Wanna Wait Source:David Guetta Grammy-winning global icon David Guetta keeps the smash hits coming with his new single “I Don’t Wanna Wait” alongside Grammy-nominated OneRepublic. Listen HERE via Warner Records. Guetta returned to Ultra Miami on March 23rd and surprised fans with a performance of the song alongside 3x Grammy award-winning songwriter/producer and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder. “I Don’t Wanna Wait” is poised to be another runaway success for the French mastermind, who crafts a euphoric chorus interpolating an infectious melody, while Tedder’s unmistakeable vocals provide the poignant verses. With a string of singles and collabs already under his belt, 2024 sees David Guetta picking up where he left off last year. 2023 included “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” with pop megastars Anne-Marie and Coi Leray, which has earned over 700 million streams as the follow-up to Spotify Global #1 and streaming monster “I’m Good (Blue)” with Bebe Rexha, which garnered 2.7 billion global streams, charted at #1 on the official charts across 11 markets, and peaked at #1 on the US Top 40 & US Dance Radio charts. Both songs earned Grammy nominations for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, bringing him to 11 total career nominations. Ryan Tedder is an acclaimed songwriter and producer, having contributed to Beyoncé’s recently released COWBOY CARTER on “II Most Wanted” featuring Miley Cyrus. In addition, Ryan has worked with Tate McRae, (serving as Executive Producer of her album THINK LATER, including global smash “Greedy”), Taylor Swift, Adele, Justin Timberlake, Karol G, Ed Sheeran, BLACKPINK, U2 and many more. David Guetta has skyrocketed to one of the most streamed artists on Spotify globally, with over 42 billion global streams and selling over 50 million records worldwide. In his career he has been voted the world’s best DJ in the coveted DJ Mag ‘Top 100’ poll three times, and has reached top position across iTunes charts throughout 113 countries and achieving over 24 million global Spotify followers.

8. Omar Apollo – Spite Source:Omar Apollo Omar Apollo releases the first offering from his forthcoming album with his song “Spite,” which is now available everywhere via Warner Records. The Grammy-nominated artist arrives at this moment at the top of his game following a whirlwind few years of growth, new experiences, and unprecedented success. The single arrives with a David Heofs-directed music video shot in Mexico City, setting the stage for the imminent release of his highly anticipated sophomore album. A recent social post with the caption “LP2” teased an official follow-up to his breakout debut, Ivory, and signaled the start of a new era for Apollo. On “Spite,” Apollo wrestles with frustrations he feels towards a romantic partner, sharing, “‘Spite’ is a song about a long distance relationship and wanting to show the other person that you’re okay without them even though you feel like you need them. It’s an angry song about not being able to have someone all to yourself.” In conjunction with the release of Live For Me last October, Omar celebrated his inaugural sold-out headline performance at Madison Square Garden, where he shared the stage as a co-headliner with Daniel Caesar. The milestone performance followed an earlier run as direct support for SZA on her sold-out arena tour. 2022 saw Omar Apollo release his debut album, IVORY, which was widely celebrated for its ability to blur genre lines and language barriers. This translated to a Grammy nomination in 2023 for Best New Artist and earned Apollo commercial success, including a 7-week run on the Billboard Hot 100 for his first RIAA-certified platinum record, “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All).” Omar also enjoyed critical acclaim landing on year-end lists from esteemed media outlets such as NPR, The FADER, Billboard, Complex, Esquire, and Rolling Stone among others. Following the release of his debut album, he performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and unveiled his single “Killing Me” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Additionally, Omar was named the first ambassador for skincare brand Youth to the People and is currently the face of LOEWE’s menswear campaign under the creative direction of Jonathan Anderson, which Apollo previews on the cover of the latest issue of VMAN.

9. Griff – Ver2igo vol. 2 Source:Griff Global pop sensation Griff shares her brand new EP ver2igo vol.2. Listen HERE via Warner Records. A brand new chapter of music, the project was launched by recent single “Miss Me Too,” a euphoric, existential anthem about finding your way back to yourself, and the little-discussed irony of losing confidence as you grow supposedly older and wiser. Watch the stunning video directed by Colin Solal Cardo (Kylie Minogue, Christine and the Queens, Charli XCX) HERE. ver2igo vol.2, which includes brooding focus track “Pillow In My Arms” and the Mura Masa co-produced “Cycles,” continues to build the world around Griff’s bold new era. Last year saw the release of first single “Vertigo” — a dizzying anthem about the emotional disorientation of your early twenties. The vert1go vol.1 EP soon followed, including the gorgeous ballad “Astronaut,” which features songwriting-hero and touring partner Chris Martin of Coldplay on piano. Throughout the EP, the BRITs Rising Star winner draws on her sideways origin-story, from her unorthodox Chinese-Jamaican outsider-status growing up to launching an international music career from the confines of her bedroom. She released the lockdown mixtape One Foot Front Of The Other in June of 2021, which led to tours alongside some of today’s biggest artists — Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Florence + the Machine — in which Griff has refined both her sound and her sense of self. With a 360-approach on everything from production, fashion and design, to the spiral motif connecting the project’s themes — and her new signature haircut — in 2024, Griff will take fans on a creative journey that vol.2 suggests must ultimately start with you.

10. Orville Peck & Willie Nelson – Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other Source:Orville Peck Groundbreaking country artist Orville Peck joins forces with the legendary Willie Nelson for a cover of “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other,” his first release since signing with Warner Records. Listen HERE. The track is accompanied by a striking video directed by Ben Prince, which boasts an appearance from Nelson himself — watch it HERE. Peck celebrates the release by announcing his upcoming project Stampede, a collection of duets with his favorite friends. Peck has always come at country music from a wholly unique perspective, and now, he puts his own spin on a long-celebrated LGBTQ+ country anthem. Recorded by Ned Sublette in 1981, the song was subsequently tackled by Nelson in 2006, pushing the underground track to the mainstream. After Nelson asked Peck to record this version of the song together, the idea for the Stampede duets project came to life. Peck went on to perform the song at the icon’s 90th birthday show at the Hollywood Bowl last year. “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other” is Peck’s first new release since dropping his acclaimed sophomore album, Bronco, in 2022. A wholly original storyteller, the masked star’s music has always pushed boundaries and defied expectations. In 2019, Peck’s self-produced debut album Pony won rave reviews and delivered the singles “Dead of Night” and “Take You Back.” By the time he released his second album, Peck had already carved out a niche for himself in country music, and well beyond, as evidenced by his upcoming Spring/Summer Man About Town cover. Pre-order the issue HERE. Next month, Peck will hit the road on his Stampede headlining tour, which is on sale now. See all dates below and click HERE for tickets.

11. 2Rare – 2Humpy Is Back Source:2Rare Kicking off another era, Philadelphia rapper 2Rare shares his new single “2Humpy Is Back.” Listen HERE via Second Estate/Warner Records. Watch the music video HERE. The clip intercuts footage of 2Rare and his crew in a local corner store with scenes on a futuristic dancefloor ignited by all kinds of wild choreography. Fittingly, he matches the speed of the production with a flurry of breathless fast-paced flows. Ultimately, his larger-than-life personality dominates every quotable bar. “2Humpy Is Back” just sets the stage for more music to come! Last year, he turned up with the infectious mixtape, Truth or Rare. Beyond piling up tens of millions of streams, the tape earned critical acclaim and cemented his spot as artist to watch in the coming year. Las month 2Rare brought the house down at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles which also included an electric performance of “2Humpy Is Back.” His versatility and ear for addictive yet insightful hip-hop knows no bounds. Beyond tracks featured on the release, 2Rare lent his talents to NLE Choppa’s “Do It Again,” which has already gone RIAA Certified Gold. Additionally, he was recently featured in XXL’s 2023 “Freshman Class,” in which they sing the MC’s praises for his drive to break out bigger than ever.

12. HUGEL – Shimmy Shake Source:HUGEL Fresh from landing one of the worldwide viral hits of the last month with his infectious Latin Mafia rework of “Patadas de Agohado,” producer and DJ heavyweight HUGEL decides to officially kick off the festival season with his new single,“Shimmy Shake” via Major Recordings / Warner Records. Listen to “Shimmy Shake” here. “Shimmy Shake” may ring a bell as it samples the 1994 740 Boyz classic of the same name.Three decades after the Dominican-American dance sensation rocked the charts, HUGEL breathes new life into the track while giving it a complete facelift. The French virtuoso preserves Winston Rosa’s iconic vocals “Bring that big bottom down / Bring that booty to the ground” and the club live feel of the original song while injecting a fresh dose of energy into the club scene. The result? A bassline that’s thicker than ever, synth signals that pulse for miles, and drops so colossal, they redefine what it means to drop the beat! “Shake that curly, girly, high / Way up in the sky, come on!” With “Shimmy Shake,” HUGEL is poised to elevate dancefloors worldwide to euphoric heights in the weeks to come. Bring on festival season!

13. Teejay – I Am Chippy (Live) Source:Teejay One of Jamaica’s most dynamic artists holding the torch for Dancehall’s new generation, Teejay, delivered a superb live rendition of his acclaimed debut EP, I Am Chippy. The brand new live version is complete with a full-band performance recorded at NYC’s Power Station, the iconic studio frequented by musical legends like the Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga, David Bowie, Madonna, and Bob Dylan. Watch HERE. The livestream is available on all streaming platforms via Warner Records. Listen HERE. Captured on film by Jedithegod Productions and backed by his band consisting of William Williams (MD / keyboards), Shane Greensword (keyboards), Terrence Grizzle (drums), and Jhoniel Ferguson (bass), this magnetic performance demonstrates Teejay’s versatility, both vocally and lyrically. His charisma and vocal dexterity shine as he skillfully transforms his voice into multiple personas, even emulating some of the EP’s featured vocalists. His mastery of any style of singing or rapping is on full display as he presents the nine songs from his first EP, I Am Chippy, originally released Feb 2, 2024, via Warner Records. Titled after a name Teejay was given as a child, I Am Chippy, gives a more personal understanding of the artist. Co-executive produced by Grammy-winning and diamond-selling dancehall icon Shaggy, along with Teejay, Sharon Burke, and Steve Carless, the EP debuted on the Top 10 of the U.S. Billboard’s Reggae Album chart during its first week. The set features guest vocals from his son Jaydon, Nigerian superstar Davido, and fellow Jamaican dancehall artists like Skillibeng, Tommy Lee Sparta, Bayka & Quada. He landed the cover of Billboard in January, deemed the “future of dancehall,” and has been recently featured in Vogue, Rolling Stone, and BET. Teejay closes his live set with his viral smash, “Drift.” The 2023 and 2024 chart topper spawned a dance craze created by Jamaican street dancer Gabi Don and has amassed over 100 million global streams and one billion TikTok views to date with Usain Bolt, Burna Boy, Cardi B, and Offset seen grooving to track. In the U.S., the song has peaked at #1 in NYC and #7 in Top 50 cities nationwide on Shazam and reached the Top 30 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart and Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. Stay tuned for more updates as Teejay continues to redefine what dancehall music looks like in mainstream spaces.

14. Dheezy ft. Kurupt & Planet Asia – WTF Ya Mean? Source:DheezyDoesIt Hailing from Brisbane, Australia, upcoming emcee and local hero Dheezy is Australia’s next up when it comes to Hip-Hop Supremacy. With his sights set on bringing home a gold album by this time next year, it’s safe to say that Dheezy has positioned himself nicely to ensure nothing but a win in the near future. While Dheezy’s debut worldwide LP titled “Tell Em’ Where You From” boasts an All Star line-up from the likes Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, Nate Dogg, Akon, Onyx, Royce the 5’9”, D-12, Chris Webby and more, the project is Executive Produced by Shady Records own Kxng Crooked, A&R’d by Wu-Tang’s own M-Eighty and even features an intro from Eminem himself. Coming off the success of the “Killah Kombo” EP (2023) alongside D-12’s own Bizarre, Dheezy intends to use his love for Hip-Hop, plus his non-stop recording and travel schedule between the United States and Australia to ensure he gives fans, old and new, nothing but the best content as he paves his lane to super stardom. After recently attending the 66th Annual Grammy’s in Los Angeles, CA, Dheezy derived a plan to drop a 4 part EP series leading up to the release of his debut LP whereby the series would be titled the “Down Under Come Up”. Each EP Volume packs mega features and visual content from the likes of Trippie Redd, Kurupt, Planet Asia, Boot Camp Clik, B Real of Cypress Hill and more. Starting with a launch of the “Down Under Come Up” Volume 1, and the release of the official audio / video single “WTF U Mean?” featuring Kurupt and Planet Asia, Dheezy plans on captivating the attention of Hip-Hop purists, party goers, trappers and more alike by dropping a volume of the EP series every 60-90 days. Dheezy is most definitely ready to shake things up, and embrace stardom as just a regular guy who came from nothing but a dream and ambition. Down Under Come Up Volume 1 is out now- https://portal.reveldistro.com/share/MTAwMDAwNzAxMTEy

15. Krown Vic ft. Big Flock – Knock Knock Source:Krown Vic - Topic for his Life After Death anniversary, which features inspiration drawn track “Kick In The Door,” the cohesive cut finds the DMV rap acts trading tails from the hood over menacing production. 21 Savage collaborator and Upper Marlboro native Big Flock (@ BigFlock187 ) joins Krown Vic (@ KrownVic_ Kidd Slopes produced single “ Knock Knock .” Less than a week removed from The Notorious B.I.G.’sanniversary, which features inspiration drawn track “Kick In The Door,” the cohesive cut finds the DMV rap acts trading tails from the hood over menacing production. “I was put on to Flock’s music when I was doing my thing in Maryland. Females I dealt with would always be bumping him so I started to become a fan. Now that I make music, I felt it was only right to collaborate, ” say’s the Virginia mainstay about how the record came into fruition.

Vic is a VA raised rapper who, alongside in-house producer Garso Dio, combines Hip-Hop beats and witty wordplay with a Trap-Punk twist. Though he stays true to his lane of street storytelling, K.V. ‘s lyrics double as a cautionary tale to the youth about how making the wrong decisions can derail you from personal growth. As an adolescent, he admired heavy-weight entertainers like Eminem and Michael Jackson, who influenced his sonic stylings.

After touring the West Coast and Florida with Lil Pump, D Savage, and Joey Fatts, Vic regularly performs at local Washington D.C. venues Eden, Griffin, and Rose Bar. He has also shared the stage with Billboard chart-topping artists Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and DRAM.

16. sagun & AKTHESAVIOR – u r not alone s Source:sagun Following a steady cadence of recent singles, rapper AKTHESAVIOR and lo-fi producer sagun have officially unveiled their collaborative new record u r not alone in its entirety today. Mellow in both sound and spirit, the fourteen-song project offers up a meditation in slowing down and taking stock of the parts of life that make us feel whole – from allowing ourselves the chance to rebound from our mistakes to earnestly embracing the tribes we build around us. Listen to u r not alone now here via Platoon. Created over the past several years, u r not alone bridges AK & sagun’s worlds. Woven into a tapestry of silky beats and smooth rhythms, it’s a project that collides their respective genres of hip-hop and lo-fi, the places they once called home in Brooklyn and Nepal, and even the friends and collaborators they’ve surrounded themselves with. Boasting a star-studded lineup of guest features that includes Mick Jenkins, Pink Siifu, Erick The Architect, A$AP Twelvyy, Jaws of Love (Kelcey Ayer of Local Natives), and Azizi Gibson, u r not alone searches for a sense of community within a social landscape that feels increasingly disconnected. “‘u r not alone’ is a message of solidarity. As humans, we’re all unique individuals, yet we all go through similar experiences and can help each other by spreading love and being more open and united,” says AK about the record. “In this fast-paced society that we’ve created for ourselves, we tend to lose connection to the fundamentals. This album is meant to bring back into view the things that truly hold value in life.” “u r not alone means we all are connected somehow in this universe,” adds sagun. “No matter how lonely you feel in this life, there will always be someone who will back you up.” The album arrives today alongside the debut of AK and sagun’s latest single “Johnnie Talkin’”. Driven by plucked guitars & lush strings, the ethereal track borrows inspiration from the whiskey-fueled candor that surfaces after one too many drinks. “Johnnie Talkin’ is a metaphor for the saying “the truth comes out when you’re drunk,” says AK. “On this song, I wanted to be vulnerable and honest to myself as I reflected on my mistakes, goals, and the rollercoaster of everyday emotions. Even though you might see me smiling and enjoying life through social media, I’m still human and going through things underneath the surface.” The song’s accompanying music video centers around the interplay between reality and anime — one of the core pieces of common ground that bonded AK & sagun when they were across the world from each other making the album. Listen to the song and watch the video now HERE. “Johnnie Talkin’” joins a handful of previously released songs from u r not alone, including the album opener “Dear World,” “Issues”, “Humble feat. Pink Siifu,” “No Scars” and “Tetsuo’s Ways ft. Mick Jenkins.” Together, the collection of songs has caught the eyes of The FADER, Rolling Stone, FLOOD Magazine, Notion, Brooklyn Vegan, Ones To Watch, Sheesh, COLORS, Cabbages and landed coveted placements on Apple Music (Flowetry, New in Hip-Hop), Spotify (New Joints), Amazon Music (PRSM, Breakthrough Hip-Hop) and TIDAL (Mellow Vibes, Hip-Hop Tranquilo) upon their releases.

18. IDK – LA Leakers Freestyle Source:Power 106 Los Angeles On the heels of releasing his new collaboration with Joey Bada$$, titled “DENiM,” Maryland multihyphenate .idk. continues his hot streak with an LA Leakers Freestyle. .idk. recently sat down with Power 106.1’s Justin Credible where he let off a veritable flood of bars, ultimately proving that the man born Jason Mills can stand tall against your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper. The new freestyle comes after .idk.’s viral tweet set the internet ablaze where he suggested that “The big 3 need to retire and make way.” A simple yet controversial hot take, .idk. makes it clear that he deserves a seat at the table.

19. Chris Patrick – The Calm Source:Chris Patrick Back in his childhood home in East Orange, New Jersey, rapidly ascending rapper Chris Patrick reconnects with his roots and reaffirms his core values through his latest mixtape, THE CALM, featuring a single collaboration with Atlanta-based lyricist Ben Reilly. Now available on all platforms for streaming and download, this highly anticipated release has garnered early success since its availability on even.biz last month. Fans were granted early access to purchase and access exclusive deals, continuing until today. In this nine-track project, the independent artist pays homage to the authentic spirit of the mixtape era, guiding listeners through a reflective journey. Confronting life’s challenges like the pressures of rising success, the disappointment of unmet expectations, and the pain of loss and betrayal, he shares his healing journey through raw heartfelt, and vivid lyrics. Speaking about his new mixtape, Chris Patrick reveals “‘THE CALM’ is as raw as it gets for me. 2023 was one of the wildest years of my life. From losing relationships with people I loved, to trying to figure out if we were going to be able to pay rent every month, it was rough. In December, I moved back to the crib in Jersey. I was down and defeated. However, when my homie Gutty sent over the beat for the final track “THE CALM” all the feelings of why I started this journey came back to me. Over the course of 10 to 12 days, ‘THE CALM’ was born. The project covers the first half of a very insane 2023 which ultimately ended with me reflecting on who I truly was as a person.”

20. Yaya Bey – me and all my n****s Source:Yaya Bey Yaya Bey shares the final single, “me and all my n****s,” from her forthcoming album Ten Fold, out May 10th via Big Dada. On Ten Fold, Yaya unfurls an in-depth account of her journey as a musician and her personal history as it relates to the evolving landscape of the world around her. “me and all my n****s” is a song that embodies a collective strength and resilience in the face of her path as a career musician, which is often far from glamorous, and the state of her community and peers that support her. The song is accompanied by a Chassidy David-directed visual that Yaya choreographed, styled, and conceived herself. Speaking on the video’s conception she shares, “this video is an ode to my dad and his style from his first album.” Yaya’s upcoming album, Ten Fold, has been touted as a must-listen in Spring Album Previews from NPR and Pitchfork and includes previously released singles “sir princess bad bitch,” “chasing the bus,” “crying through my teeth,” which she first debuted with a COLORS performance and “the evidence.” Ten Fold brims with the nuances of Yaya’s identity and interests, which she’s poured into every aspect of this album’s rollout, serving as the creative director, co-director, and stylist across all of the project’s visuals. As a second-generation artist, Yaya’s learned the lessons to feel resolute in her relationship to music and root her songwriting in a realistic portrait of what it means to be an artist. On Ten Fold, she’s bringing her unadulterated truth to the forefront, with the faith that music is her calling and that the world will receive her truth and she’ll reap the fruits of her and her family’s labor tenfold. Yaya recently took the stage for several unofficial showcases at SXSW, captivating audiences at The Politics House and the Marshall Funhouse. Rolling Stone likened Yaya’s performance at The Politics House to iconic figures Nina Simone and Roberta Flack, and highlighted Yaya’s ability to instantly connect with the crowd, transforming the venue into an intimate “nightclub atmosphere in the daylight.” Following the release of her album in May, Yaya will embark on a series of Spring tour dates, including four special release shows with dates in Brooklyn and LA and Gilles Peterson’s We Out Here Festival in August. Born Hadaiyah Bey, Yaya first started writing songs at the age of nine and emerged onto the scene as a reinvigorating voice in the new vanguard of R&B storytellers with her breakout 2020 album Madison Tapes. Her widely praised 2022 LP Remember Your North Star earned critical acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, NPR, ESSENCE, and more. Recently, she starred alongside Immanuel Wilkins in an ad campaign for Converse’s recent collaboration with New York-based brand AwakeNY. Check out “me and my n****s” above and see additional album and tour information below. Stay tuned for more from Yaya Bey coming soon.

21. Nas – Sitting With My Thoughts Source:Nas GRAMMY-Award winning rap legend Nas dropped the music video for “Sitting with My Thoughts” off his latest album Magic 3! Directed by Leff, the video goes behind the scenes of the second Leg of his widely successful, co-headlining NY State of Mind Tour with Wu-Tang Clan, and special guest De La Soul. Magic 3 notably marked the final chapter of Nas and Hit-Boy’s legendary run for the prolific rapper-producer duo. Magic 3 also serves as the duo’s sixth album together in the last 3 years and serves as the third and final installment to the Magic series. Listen to Magic 3 HERE. King’s Disease was the pair’s first trilogy; with both the first and second King’s Disease albums receiving GRAMMY Award nominations for Best Rap Album, and garnering Nas his first ever GRAMMY Award for King’s Disease in 2020! The series third installment, King’s Disease III, debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart and earned Nas another GRAMMY nomination at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards for Best Rap Album. King’s Disease III was also named the No. 2 Album of the Year by Rolling Stone. Nas will also be hitting the road this summer, performing at various upcoming headlining shows and festivals. Fans will be able to catch Nas at Lovers and Friends, The Roots Picnic, and more.

22. R3 Da ChilliMan – The People’s Choice Source:R3 Da ChilliMan Moreno Valley artist R3 Da Chilliman lives up to the promise of his title, The People’s Choice, with his debut album. The 23-year-old rapper enlists a roster of West Coast hitters including OhGeesy and 03 Greedo plus buzzing acts KARRAHBOOO and Chikoruss. The album represents an evolution for R3 as he trumpets his resolve against all odds. On “Bacc Out” he declares, “They said I wouldn’t make it, had to grind out the gutter” and truer words have never been spoken. R3 dropped his 300 debut mixtape Chilli Season in March 2023 with features from Kalan.FrFr, ALLBLACK and 03 Greedo. Earmilk proclaimed, “His structured flow and gritty vernacular blend effortlessly into the west coast hip-hop scene.” His viral sensation “Rock & Roll” with fellow West Coast bar spitter stoneda5th has generated over 5 million streams and positioned him as one of the region’s breakout stars. In 2022, R3 joined Fenix Flexin on his Mid-West tour and was named one of Audiomack’s “10 Rappers You Should Know.” R3’s come-up has just begun, and he has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

23. Jovee Benjaminz – Is She Source:JOvee Benjaminz Jovee Benjaminz Reveals New Video And Single “Is She” Rising star from up north Jovee Benjaminz reveals his follow up to his critically acclaimed single “She Is” with “Is She.” Fans of smooth and polished rap about love should feel at home with Jovee’s latest offering. Benjaminz spits his soul into a dramatic beat that blends together into a perfect transparent anthem that people who appreciate the complexities of love can enjoy. He has several notable quotable line that you can enjoy. Jovee Benjaminz, is an American rapper, writer, singer, and record producer. Jovee is a Tri-State native, known for creating a buzz in the rap scene with his flawless lyrical abilities throughout New York, Connecticut to Los Angeles and South Florida. He has always been an avid traveler throughout the US & overseas, which has cultivated his diverse thought level to rap about his life. His career began in the Tri-State, but he later explored out to the West coast to pursue his music career. Jovee agrees that his major influences are his family, along with having the pleasure of growing up listening to music with major influencers, such as Nas, Mobb Deep, Jay-Z, Big L, Stack Bundles and all other late greats. The tri-state native is set to drop an album soon and this single teases more thought provoking, quality rap music to bless your ears with is set to drop soon. Also an entertaining video was shot for the video which you can check out below.

24. Niko Brim – Southside Sundayz Source:Niko Brim Niko Brim unveils a brand new music video from his latest full-length project, HUES. Riding the momentum of his aforementioned release, Niko draws out his most intense feelings on “Southside Sundayz.” The track unfolds a deeply personal narrative of self-assurance. And the accompanying video, directed by Dre Hartwell & Mikey Scho, perfectly captures the essence of Niko’s ambition. Those feelings of grit and determination that Niko was dealing with during much of his time growing up on the southside of Mt. Vernon is palpable in his songwriting. Turning dreams into reality, Niko’s come-up is best described as a culmination of small incremental wins, the little things he did each day that are essential to his overall success. Now, Niko is enjoying the fruits of his years of hard work. For starters, he’s featured on Rapsody’s forthcoming album, Please Don’t Cry, standing bold alongside other notable guest appearances that include Phylicia Rashad, Erykah Badu, Lil Wayne, Alex Isley, Baby Tate, and more. Not to mention, just last month, Niko captivated fans with an electrifying live performance at his ‘Homecoming Show’ in Yonkers, New York. HUES, out now, is a 13-track project that blends raw lyricism with melodic beats to create a kaleidoscope of emotions and an unforgettable audible experience. The album was originally released on EVEN at the tail end of 2023, but as a special treat to his supporters, Niko delivered the LP to all streaming platforms last month (March 22). Since its mainstream release, HUES has racked up press praise from major publications such as BET, Ebony Magazine, Essence, and HotNewHipHop to name a few. Stream HUES above, and stay tuned for more from Niko Brim.

25. Zach Zoya – Don Juan Source:Disques 7ième Ciel Zach Zoya continues to blaze his own trail. Today, the Canadian rapper returns with his latest single “Don Juan.” Bright and boisterous, Zach’s second drop of the year explores the uncontrollable feelings that arise when love comes to mind. “[Don Juan] tells the story of a certain someone who thrives on breaking hearts,” Zach shares. “This guy presents himself as a Don Juan, the perfect romantic, who tells you everything you want to hear, and becomes whoever you want. Only to then find out the boy was lying, scheming, and talking to other girls.” “Don Juan,” out now, is the follow-up record to the January-released single “Rich N Pretty.” The pop-rap confection marks the beginning of a compelling new chapter for Zach and what’s to come as he invites listeners through the vibrant ambiance of his new life in Beverly Hills. Alongside the new single, Zach tries his hand at romance in the accompanying video for his latest effort. After a few failed attempts at seducing the woman of his dreams, Zach continues his conquest of the heart with other love interests. He channels his inner Don Juan, and just like the fictitious ladies’ man of the 14th century, Zach pursues the playboy lifestyle before finally meeting his match.

26. The Ghost Club – Another Little Sucker Source:The Ghost Club Sensational indie-rock band The Ghost Club has released the sprightly single “Another Little Sucker” from forthcoming album, King Whatever. An ecstatic mix of angular aughts indie rock with youthful punk energy and spirited sax solos that surfs on a timeless new wave, the band’s label debut album is set to release later this month on April 26 via Last Gang Records, pre-order King Whatever HERE. One of the most explosive moments on King Whatever, “Another Little Sucker” delivers a fuzzed-out portrait of unbridled desire, rendered in razor-sharp detail. Challenged to write a song about attractive qualities in a partner, bandleader Domenic Dunegan says “I realized it’s their attitude more than anything–the way they feel about themselves, the way they feel about the world.” Magnet Magazine, who proudly premiered the single this morning applauds frontman Dunegan as “a dominant force when he and [The Ghost Club] buzz-sawed through a breathless set for the Spin showcase at this year’s South By Southwest Conference..and a dominant force on the band’s new album, ‘King Whatever.’” Read the exclusive premiere HERE. The new single follows the release of The Ghost Club’s latest music video for “If I Fell (Don’t Wait Here For Me).” As one of the first music videos ever shot on a limited-released, newly-launched Kodak Super 8 camera, director Ben Turok was able to create a timeless yet modern feeling that perfectly mirrors the song that “sparkles like Springsteen yet rushes like The Ghost Club (Paste).” Full of cathartic anthems, King Whatever offers raw, incisive songwriting, sharp-tongued commentary, and insightful self-reflection on subjects including worn-out expectations of masculinity. Throughout the Palmquist-produced album, The Ghost Club brings truth-telling to a thrilling collision of heartland rock, garage punk, and new wave, etching each track with unexpected musical turns. The 5-piece, Pittsburgh-bred indie rock band features guitarist Isaiah Ross, bassist Logan Casper, drummer Christian Laliberte, saxophonist Jake Barber, and is led by charismatic frontman Domenic Dunegan, a former film student who found his calling as a musician at a Bruce Springsteen concert when he was 18-years-old. After years of developing his craft as a songwriter and linking with other local musicians, Domenic felt a breakthrough during the pandemic when he joined forces with producer Eric Palmquist (Bad Suns, Thrice, Plain White T’s). Together, they shaped the sound Domenic envisioned as “modern Bruce Springsteen,” by merging shimmering textures and propulsive rhythms with Barber’s masterfully expressive saxophone performance. “I came into last year coming off of a pretty bad injury; I had fallen and shattered 4 bones in my right hand and had to have reconstructive surgery and relearn how to use my hand. The fear and uncertainty of whether or not I’d play again made me a cloud to anyone I encountered. I feel, however, that no matter how stoic a person is, there will always be the underlying need for SOMETHING, whether it be a person, a routine, a dream, or anything,” shares Domenic. “Life can feel like a continual game of jumping headfirst into the unknown, and no matter where I find myself I will keep going, but it sure helps having someone there to catch you when you fall, and thankfully when I needed it most, some people did.” A singular group, The Ghost Club makes songs of persistence against the odds, which the band has often personally overcome–notably in the form of broken hands, but never in the form of broken dreams. The band’s label debut serves as a crucial lesson in shedding expectations and fully trusting your intuition. On the band’s signing, Domenic states “Whenever I walked into the Last Gang offices, the one and only thing they had in mind to talk to me about was how to get what I have to say out into the world in the way that I feel comfortable doing, and for this and many other reasons I am eternally grateful to have them, MNRK, and Shelter Music Group in my corner.”

27. Lil 50 ft. YTB Fatt – Nine Lives Source:LIL 50 Buzzing Cleveland rapper Lil 50 serves up his new single and music video “Nine Lives” featuring YTB Fatt. The 15-year-old phenom scorches with a lyrical onslaught between sharp hi-hats and menacing synths, while West Memphis native YTB Fatt transfixes with his signature rough rasp. Directed by DANNYDOITALL, the accompanying visual follows these two rising stars through backstage green rooms, high-end luxury stores, and in front of packed audiences. “Nine Lives” marks Lil 50’s first official release of 2024 following a string of viral moments last year including performances with TRSH, On The Radar, Daily Gems and his infamous interview with No Jumper. Standout tracks “Green Hearts” “Young & Ruthless” and “FREDDIE N JASON” have captivated his growing fanbase, earning him more than 20 million YouTube views. The momentum will continue as Lil 50 preps for new music coming soon.

28. NASTY C FT. Maeta – See Me Now (Remix) Source:Nasty_C South African rap sensation Nasty C shares two new releases “See Me Now” (remix) featuring Maeta and “coMPRess” from his upcoming Ivyson Pack out now via Def Jam Recordings. “See Me Now” produced by Sammy Soso (known for Tyla’s “Water”), is the first collaboration between Nasty C and R&B phenomenon Maeta, who currently holds the No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay charts with her hit single “Through the Night”. On “coMPRess,” Nasty C shares an introspective side over the 808 heavy production. The two-pack arrives on the heels of his 2023 album, I Love It Here. The latter has impressively generated over 100 million streams fueled by the likes of “No More.” Right out of the gate, it landed looks from NATIVE, WE PLUG GOOD MUSIC, uDiscoverMusic, and many others. He bulldozed the way for the record with the anthemic single “Prosper In Peace” [with Benny The Butcher]. Bella Naija plugged it, “‘Prosper in Peace’ is a precursor to what’s to come in the rapper’s upcoming album, ‘I Love It Here’.” OKAYAFRICA. hailed it as “tasteful and satisfying track that delves deep into the mind of the Nasty C.”GRUNGECAKE urged, “hear the gents shed light on their rags-to-riches stories, the crab-in-the-barrel mentality, and more.” Infiltrating culture worldwide, Nasty C stars as Manzo in the Disney+ animated series, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire. Plus, his On The Radar Freestyle piled up over 1.6 million YouTube views. Not to mention, he made history as the “First African brand ambassador for Activision’s Call of Duty.”

30. The Girll Codee – He’s A Lick Source:THE GIRLL CODEE Making a momentous return, buzzing Brooklyn-based rap duo The Girll Codee are back with a brand new single entitled “He’s A Lick” out today via 300 Entertainment. Listen HERE. To accompany the fiery track, they just unveiled a hard-hitting and showstopping “On The Radar” live performance of the song as well. Spitting at a head-spinning pace, the track revolves around an instantly recognizable sample of “She’s A Bitch” by Missy Elliott. Against this backdrop, the girls unload a flurry of hard-hitting bars laced with raucous rhymes and incisive harmonies. Evoking the sound of the streets, it culminates on a chantable chorus, “He’s a lick!” Simultaneously, the “On The Radar” performance illuminates their airtight chemistry and lyrical acrobatics. It’s been nearly two years since the last time we heard from Thee Girll Codee. They spent that time sharpening their skills and honing their craft. In 2022, they shined on ShaaBiggaa & Hiii Siddity EP. It piled up over 1 million + cumulative streams highlighted by “Chaa Chaa Chaa” [feat. HoodCelebrityy] and “One Time.” Right out of the gate, it earned critical acclaim and plugs from Brooklyn Magazine applauded it as, “everything we could have hoped it to be,” and Girls United professed, “the seven-track tape creates a cohesive story of who these two Brooklyn girls are and what they stand for.” It’s just the beginning of their next era though.

31. Khalid – Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me Source:Khalid Multi-platinum selling global superstar Khalid releases his new single “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me” via Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records. The offering is driven by Khalid’s irresistible soulful vocals and unfiltered lyricism. Written by Khalid and produced by Jason Kellner, Denis Kosiak, and Jef Villaluna, the song samples Alicia Keys “Un-Thinkable (I’m Ready).” Read the letter he shared about the song HERE. “PDFILWM” marks a new chapter for Khalid and his highly anticipated third album which is coming this year. Khalid adds, “The last few years consisted of me working diligently on what I presume to be my best and most personal album yet. I’ve spent an unhealthy amount of time in the studio working with some of my favorite creatives just to deliver this amazing body of work and now I finally get to share a piece of me in my new era with my day one fans!” This taste of new music releases alongside the 5-year anniversary of the star’s critically acclaimed sophomore album Free Spirit. The certified 2x platinum album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and features the GRAMMY-nominated multi-format #1 single “Talk”.

32. 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE ft. Deb Never – WhAT yoU WaNT Source:88rising Music collective 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE continue their hot streak with their latest single, “WhAT yoU WaNT,” out now via 88rising and RCA Records. Tapping genre-bending artist Deb Never for the release, “WhAT yoU WaNT” is an upbeat, indie pop-laced hit that showcases Deb’s dreamy vocals. Stream it HERE. “WhAT yoU WaNT” comes on the heels of last week’s release of 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE’s latest single, “PUMP IT UP ε=┌(^_^)┘,” featuring Indonesian rap powerhouse, singer and producer Rich Brian and breakout rapper TiaCorine. The newly-released music video for “PUMP IT UP ε=┌(^_^)┘” follows the duo through a raucous night in LA as they hit the arcade before joining the mosh pit at a show. The lo-fi visuals captured through a fisheye lens add another layer to the nostalgic 90’s vibe of the single and overall project. Watch “PUMP IT UP ε=┌(^_^)┘” HERE. Earlier this year, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE released their debut compilation project, hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚:, which features genre-spanning collaborations from the likes of Rich Brian, Warren Hue, Ghostface Killah, Busta Rhymes, Smino, Cuco, Amaarae, Offset, BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, Dumbfoundead and more. The album boasts A-list features across 24 songs, pulling back the curtain on 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE’S anachronistic lore while capturing the sights, sounds, and vibrancy of Northern California culture and beyond, through the lens of 88rising honcho Sean Miyashiro’s childhood nostalgia and wonder. Listen to the full project HERE. Stay tuned for more from 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE.

33. Jeffrey James – Day By Day Source:Jeffrey James Nashville-based singer and songwriter Jeffrey James returns with his new single, “Day by Day,” out now via Preach Records. Over the past few years, Jeffrey James has captivated the hearts of millions with his soulful and introspective sound and his rich, velvety vocals. For his new single, “Day by Day,” Jeffrey worked with John Davidson and Jacob Bryant, the lead singer and lead guitarist of the indie-rock band The Brummies. Merging Jeffrey’s soulful pop stylings with John and Jacob’s indie sensibilities, the trio created an irresistibly catchy, genre-blending anthem with “Day by Day.” “The song is based on my own experience of growing and learning about life and love alongside my wife,” Jeffrey shares. “It hasn’t always been perfect or easy, but there is nothing better than knowing you have a partner who is by your side and ready to take on whatever comes next.” Pairing catchy pop melodics and R&B influences with reflective lyricism, Jeffrey’s songs explore the complex emotional layers of human experience with compassion and curiosity. Since making his debut in 2016, he has amassed millions of streams across his repertoire, received praise from tastemakers like Billboard and 1883 Magazine, and had his music featured in numerous TV shows and films. In Spring 2022, Jeffrey’s collaboration with Grammy Award-winning DJ, Dave Audé, climbed to number 5 on the UK dance charts. Over the course of his singles, collaborations and EPs, Jeffrey has continued to explore his sound, emerging as an exciting force in the contemporary pop space.

34. Doja Cat – Scarlet 2 Claude Source:Doja Cat GRAMMY award-winning global superstar Doja Cat drops her deluxe album, Scarlet 2 CLAUDE today via Kemosabe Records/ RCA Records. With this new release, Doja Cat also unveils the music video for her new track off the album, “MASC” featuring Teezo Touchdown. The music video was directed and shot in Los Angeles by Doja Cat and Jamal Peters and made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, and MTV Biggest Pop, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards. Scarlet 2 CLAUDE Tracklist ACKNOWLEDGE ME DISRESPECTFUL URRRGE!!!!!!!!!! feat. ASAP Rocky OKLOSER MASC feat. Teezo Touchdown PISS HEADHIGH Last year, Doja Cat released her highly anticipated and critically acclaimed fourth studio album, Scarlet. The album featured smash hits such as “Attention”, “Paint The Town Red”, “Agora Hills”, and more. Her hit single, “Paint The Town Red” spent three weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart at No. 1; that marked the first rap song to hit No.1 on the Hot 100 Chart last year. In addition, the song was No. 1 for a total of four consecutive weeks on the Billboard Global 200 Chart. Furthermore, Doja Cat’s fan favorite track “Agora Hills” went No. 1 at Top 40 Radio in February 2024 making it her eighth No. 1 at the format. “Agora Hills” also peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. Towards the end of 2023, Doja Cat completed her first-ever North American headline tour, The Scarlet Tour. This year, Doja Cat is set to headline the 2024 Coachella Music Festival on Sunday, April 14th and April 21st. At the start of this summer, Doja Cat will be embarking on the European/UK leg of her Scarlet Tour and performing at various UK music festivals starting on June 9th in Manchester, England before wrapping at the Wireless Music Festival on July 14th. To purchase tickets, please visit https://www.dojacat.com/tour/.

35. RiTchie – Triple Digits [112] Source:RiTchie RiTchie, of Injury Reserve/By Storm, releases his debut solo album Triple Digits [112]. The album, which RiTchie prefaced in an open letter to fans as being a limitless creative outlet separate from the sonic identity he’s crafted as part of Injury Reserve/By Storm music, is a canvas for self-expression with an expanded palette of production from the likes of feardorian, Parker Corey, AJ Radico, Melik, RiTchie himself and J Fisher. Triple Digits [112] reunites RiTchie with past Injury Reserve collaborators like Aminé and finding chemistry with burgeoning peers like Niontay and Quelle Chris. Shedding light on the conditions he made it during which he pokes fun at as an AC unit repairman in his new Parker Corey-directed video for “WYTD?!?!,” RiTchie says his solo debut is: “A collection of songs inspired by Phoenix’s new record-breaking 31 days of 110+ degrees set last July as I was making Triple Digits [112].” Triple Digits [112] exudes RiTchie’s personality and reveals a bright and fun-loving side to the technically stellar raps he‘s known for. RiTchie expands his sonic identity to include both the experimental and crowd-pleasing, trunk-rattling music he’d hear in a friend’s car. That freedom from the expectations of his prior catalog is on full display on album track “Looping,” a formless single that opens with a verse and explodes into melody backed by production from Melik and an accompanying visual directed by Parker Corey. On “Dizzy” listeners are met with a sleek stream of consciousness bouncing between RiTchie and Aminé poking fun at attention-seeking scenesters in music. The single carries the same spirit as his debut single, “RiTchie Valens,” which was described by The FADER as “tongue in cheek but stylistically inventive.” Next week, RiTchie will be kicking off his Triple Digits [112] tour beginning with a hometown show in Phoenix on April 11th. From there he will continue with performances in Toronto, Chicago, New York, Oakland, and Los Angeles before crossing the pond for the EU and UK leg of his headlining tour. Listen to Triple Digits [112] and watch the video for “WYTD?!?!” above, find touring details below, and stay tuned for more from RiTchie.

That Girl Lay Lay – Fill In The Blank Source:THAT GIRL LAY LAY Actress and music artist, That Girl Lay Lay, is thrilling fans with the release of her latest freestyle, "Fill in the Blank." Produced by the talented OGParker and with a captivating video directed by 6Kjefe, this new track showcases Lay Lay's dynamic flow and lyrical prowess. "Fill in the Blank" is the latest addition to Lay Lay's growing discography, solidifying her position as one of the most exciting young artists in the industry. The freestyle's raw energy and Lay Lay's effortless delivery are sure to resonate with her ever-expanding fanbase. "I'm excited to share this new freestyle with my fans," said That Girl Lay Lay. "Working with OGParker and 6Kjefe has been an incredible experience, and I can't wait for everyone to hear and see what I'm working on next." Lay Lay has been releasing a string of high-profile collaborations. Fans can expect more captivating content from the star in the coming months.

37. Marcus King – Mood Swings Source:Marcus King GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Marcus King released Mood Swings, his Rick Rubin produced album, via American/Republic Records. Listen HERE Mood Swings is King’s magnum opus, an eclectic symphony of soul that is uniquely timeless and current. Drawing on King’s darkest moments, it became a beacon of hope for King as he created it, and will be a refuge for anyone going through similar challenges in their lives. Legendary producer Rick Rubin who has worked with everyone from Adele to Johnny Cash, was instantly drawn to King’s guitar playing, singular voice and songwriting, and after witnessing a King live performance, one day randomly cold-called him to float the idea of working together. Album stand out track, “Delilah,” which King debuted early on The Tonight Show and again this week on The Kelly Clarkson show (watch HERE), is a piano driven rock classic. On the track, King stated, “‘Delilah’ is one of the first songs I co-wrote after moving to Nashville in 2018. It’s a coming of age story and a fine example of a song I was just really wanting to get out and was so glad when we finally figured out how to give it some life.” Listen to track / watch “Delilah” visualizer HERE Despite its often bleak subject matter, which draws on King’s challenges with mental health and times when he was truly on the brink and considering taking his own life, Mood Swings is an album with a message of hope. Rubin helped King find a new personal and sonic approach and instead of crumbling under the weight of his anxiety, Rubin inspired him to shift his perspective. “He helped me view mental health as a writing partner in a way,” recalls Marcus. “I’ve learned it can give me that creative spark.” On the album, we find King gracefully standing in his own truth, accepting the challenges he’s faced and coming out the otherside a man renewed. It is a rebirth of both his sound and of his mind. King is a GRAMMY® nominated fourth generation musician from Greenville, SC, who started playing guitar at 8 years old following in the footsteps of his guitarist Father and Grandpa. Logging thousands of miles on the road as “The Marcus King Band,” he established himself with unparalleled performance prowess and a dynamic live show. His solo debut El Dorado, garnering a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Americana Album.” In between packing venues on his own, he performed alongside Chris Stapleton (he opens for him once again at U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis), Greta Van Fleet, and Nathanial Rateliff in addition to gracing the bills of Stagecoach and more with one seismic show after the next. He has been open about his challenges with mental health in his songs and throughout his career, and has launched various mental health initiatives, most recently a guitar auction collaboration with MusiCares. Upcoming, King is being inducted into the South Carolina Entertainment and Music Hall of Fame on April 25th at Furman University’s McAlister Auditorium, and tours the US with dates officially beginning in May 2025. King will also perform at the Grand Ole Opry on April 12.

38. Annabel Gutherz – Shame Source:Annabel Gutherz Canadian singer and songwriter Annabel Gutherz unveils her new single, “Shame,” out on all streaming platforms today. Following the success of her last single, “Eclipse,” this new track continues to introduce listeners to Annabel’s unique blend of classic rock influences and modern pop sounds. “Shame” was co-written with and produced by Mikal Blue (OneRepublic, Jason Mraz, Colbie Caillat) and Bret “Epic” Mazur (Crazy Town, Prince, The Black Eyed Peas). “Shame” is an open-hearted single about acknowledging and overcoming relationship insecurities. Underscored by full-bodied instrumentation, Annabel wields her sharp lyricism and sonorous vocals to explore anxiety, comparison, and self-doubt. She elaborates, “‘Shame’ is about the ruminations that can arise about your partner’s former relationships and the invasive fears that often emerge as a result.” Born and raised in Montreal, Canada, Annabel Gutherz creates timeless music that speaks to the soul of what it means to be human. Characterized by her compelling storytelling, honeyed melodies, distinct vocals, and keen musical intuition, her songs take listeners on a heartfelt journey packed with raw honesty and emotional conviction. Since the release of her 2021 album, Loose Ends, Annabel has continued to develop her sound by working with an array of esteemed collaborators, including Bleu McAuley (Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers) and Bonnie Hayes (Bonnie Raitt, Bette Midler, David Crosby). Fiercely committed to her craft, Annabel graduated with a baccalaureate and master’s degree from Berklee College of Music. With her undeniable talent and more music in the works for 2024, Annabel is certainly an artist worth keeping on your radar.

39. Luke Hemmings – Close My Eyes Source:Luke Hemmings Multi-Platinum superstar Luke Hemmings returns with stirring second release, “Close My Eyes” and visualizer off his highly anticipated solo EP, boy, set for release April 26, 2024, via Arista Records. The track produced with longtime collaborator Sammy Witte (Maggie Rodgers, Harry Styles, Freya Ridings) is a synth-led follow up to the beautifully melancholic first single, “Shakes” which received immediate praise from fans and critics alike. Rolling Stone calling the track a confident move, “through a haze of different musical perspectives” with Milky declaring, “Hemmings’ hypnotic vocals, are laced with melancholia and intimately introspective lyricism.” Of today’s “Close My Eyes” release Luke states, “I’m elated to share the next chapter from boy – a song called “Close My Eyes.” I wrote this as I headed into my late 20’s and felt an unavoidable wave of fear and anxiety towards the inevitable death of my youth. I found myself unable to sleep because every time I tried; it was as if a film of my life was projected onto the back of my eye lids. The mistakes, successes, everything that could have been and everything that was. I felt physical growing pains of becoming a fully realized version of myself while having to say goodbye to the past.

Today’s music announcement follows fast on the heels of Hemmings recent sold-out first solo headline tour, NOSTALGIA FOR A TIME THAT NEVER EXISTED The 20-city (21 shows) world tour kicks off on May 4 in Paris, France with additional stops planned in Italy, Poland, Denmark, and the Netherlands, before traveling through Glasgow, Manchester and London in the UK andChicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington DC, Royal Oaks, Toronto, Brooklyn and Oakland stateside before ending the North American leg in Los Angeles on June 5. Hemmings then returns to Australia for a homecoming of sorts with shows scheduled in Melbourne, and Sydney before concluding on June 16 in Brisbane.

40. John Moreland – Visitor Source:John Moreland Esteemed singer-songwriter John Moreland surprise released his new album Visitor, a deeply thoughtful and instantly compelling folk-rock record, out now digitally on his label Old Omens via Thirty Tigers, a vinyl release will follow on May 31. An album for our troubled times, recorded after a year in isolation from the chaotic world around him, Moreland perfectly encapsulates the political and personal, on a record that showcases his razor sharp insight, impressive multi-instrumentalism, and his arresting and rich vocals throughout. LISTEN to Visitor HERE Alongside the album release, Moreland’s upcoming US tour will kick off in Chattanooga, TN on April 10th. Key dates of the tour include the Brooklyn Made show on May 11th in Brooklyn, as well as two shows at SPACE in Chicago. Tickets to the tour are available now at https://johnmoreland.net/tour In November 2022, Moreland stopped working entirely. He took an entire year off from playing shows and didn’t use a smartphone for 6 months. “At the end of that year, I was just like ‘Nobody call me’. I needed to not do anything for a while and just process,” Moreland says. After nearly a decade in the limelight, constantly jostled by the expectations of his audience, the music industry, and anonymous strangers online, he carved out some time to rest, heal, and reflect for the first time. The result of that unplugged year at home is Visitor. Moreland recorded the album at his home in Bixby, Oklahoma, in only ten days, playing nearly every instrument himself (his wife Pearl Rachinsky sang on one song, and his longtime collaborator John Calvin Abney contributed a guitar solo), as well as engineering and mixing the album. “In 2023, during a year-long break from touring, in an attempt to regain my sanity, I stopped using a smart phone for 6 months, and wrote this album.” Moreland stated, adding, “I recorded it in my living room, with help from my wife, Pearl Rachinsky. I wanted to make a natural sounding folk-rock record. Simplicity and immediacy felt very important to the process, so I knocked out the tracking in about 10 days, playing every instrument on the album myself, save for one guitar solo (John Calvin Abney – The More You Say, The Less It Means), and Pearl contributed some bgv’s on one song (Ain’t Much I Can Do About It). Lyrical themes include digital life vs actual life, a bit of “What the hell is up with the world?,” and a whole bunch of “What the hell is wrong with me?”” Moreland begins the album where he begins his year-long process of healing: doom scrolling through images of political turmoil, war, and environmental destruction, in a trio of surprisingly hooky folk songs that address present-day social realities more directly than any previous John Moreland songs. On opening track “The Future Is Coming Fast”, Moreland describes the perpetually logged-on life in a time of rolling catastrophe over gentle fingerpicking, exploring how in order to cope with our digitally mediated lives, where we constantly bear witness to ongoing disasters while feeling powerless to do anything about them. So what’s Moreland’s solution to this impasse? Simplicity. No shows for a whole year. No smartphone. No studio time. No additional musicians. There are even two haunting instrumental interludes that Moreland tracked live with a field recorder during late-night country drives – Who knew that, on top of everything else, Moreland plays the mandolin and fiddle? Stripping his sound back to its core, his arresting vocals are so intimate it feels like you are in the vocal booth together. Both seismic and subtle, his songs the unsettling “One Man Holds The World Hostage” and folk rocker “Gentle Violence” reflect on the personal while challenging the status quo. On “Gentle Violence,” Moreland stated, “Gentle Violence is a song about a strained relationship with a loved one, in the hyper-political post-pandemic USA. The tension and sorrow around the tough relationship are a microcosm of the tension and sorrow we feel as citizens of this broken world.” John Moreland is known for writing lines that hit you in the gut, but many of the best moments on Visitor are more subtle. The significance of one of the record’s best lines, from “The More You Say, The Less It Means,” may take multiple listens to fully sink in: “Some folks say and some folks know”. This line sums up John Moreland’s worldview very neatly. It lays out the dichotomy of truth and lies that Moreland has spent his entire career examining, but now more elegantly than ever. Moreland has been an outlier and walked his own path his entire career which began when he made major industry impact in 2010s with an impressive run of albums that earned him a devoted fanbase, accolades from outlets like The New York Times, Fresh Air, and Pitchfork and a place in the upper echelon of modern American singer-songwriters. Then Moreland highlighted his fierce artistic independence and released a brilliant and sonically layered folk-electronica meditation on modern alienation, 2022’s Birds In The Ceiling, that took some of his fans by surprise. Once again he went against the grain when after wrapping up a difficult tour behind that record he shut out the world and made Visitor, arguably the best album of his career. Celebrating his ingenuity of songcraft, thoughtful lyricism and a possession of a singular voice – one that will further establish John Moreland as one of the great singer-songwriters of his generation.

41. Sinkane – We Belong Source:SinkaneTV Sinkane (aka Sudanese-American musician Ahmed Gallab) released his highly-anticipated fifth studio album, We Belong, via City Slang. The 10-track project is Sinkane’s love letter to African culture, telling introspective–but sometimes painful–stories of the Black diaspora with an underlying current of love and hope for the future. Listen to the new album HERE. Also out today is the music video for “The Anthem.” The single features the instrumental handiwork of the late Casey Benjamin, as well as Shedrick Mitchell on the organ, and Aja Grant on keyboard. Alongside the track’s swinging drums and a jazzy piano, STOUT’s powerful vocals propel an uplifting message: “I love being black and there’s nothing that we lack.” Meanwhile, the joyful video highlights and celebrates black love and community with cameos from Sinkane’s close collaborators including Black Violin, GEMMA, and more. Watch the video HERE. “I wanted to make something unapologetically Black… musically and lyrically,” says Sinkane about the new single. “When [co-writer Amanda Khiri] and I started working on this song, I compiled a list of things that black people have that make white people mad. It very quickly turned into… well… an anthem. This song is cocoa butter and Blue Magic. This song is Auntie’s house. This song is drunk Unc on the couch taking another nap. This song is kanekalon. This song is Freaknik ‘94. This song sees us. This song is for us. By us. Forever.” “The Anthem” follows previous singles “Come Together,” a thought-provoking anthem that delves into the intricacies of identity, unity, and the shared human experience, “We Belong,” a bright and refreshing offering embellished with rich harmonies, prominent basslines and a lively ambience that melds into a feel-good anthem of self-expression, and empowerment, “How Sweet Is Your Love,” a celebratory, funk-infused high point of the project, and “Everything is Everything” featuring vocalist Tru Osborne that is an acute reflection of life as a Black person in America. Sinkane will continue his run of solo performances in support of Black Violin before being joined by his band, The Message, on headlining shows across the West Coast, New York City, London, and more. Buy tickets at https://www.sinkane.com/tour-dates For We Belong, Sinkane assembled the who’s who of musicians and collaborators which include Beastie Boys producer Money Mark, jazz fusion maestro Casey Benjamin, guitarist/producer Mikey Freedom Hart, Phony Ppl’s Aja Grant, percussionist Meia Noite, organist Shedrick Mitchell, former bandmate Amanda Khiri, and singers Bilal, STOUT, Tru Osborne, and Hollie Cook. He has also created an all-star band called The Message, who support Sinkane live. Band members include: Ronnie Lanzilotta (bass), Dave Palazola (drums), Patt Carr (keys, guitar), Ifedayo (vocalist), and Jessica Harp (vocalist). Sinkane has always paved his own way, defying all odds and surpassing expectations. With seven studio albums under his belt and an illustrious career as a composer, producer, and band leader, he has orchestrated remarkable projects. From music directing the Atomic Bomb! Band, the resounding revival of Nigerian funk musician William Onyeabor, to composing the “lively” (The Guardian) musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Enormous Crocodile which debuted in December, Ahmed’s journey has been extraordinary to say the least.

42. Dustin Kensrue – Desert Dreaming Source:Dustin Kensrue Dustin Kensrue, singer-songwriter (and frontman of Thrice) released his third solo album, Desert Dreaming. The album is an epic alt-country masterpiece, summoning the spirit of the American southwest, flush with tremolo guitar and shuffling percussion that echo off canyon walls. Later this month, Kensrue will be kicking-off his U.S. tour with stops including Eastside Bowl in Nashville and Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn–get tickets HERE. Listen to Desert Dreaming HERE Watch the music video for “Death Valley Honeymoon,” praised by FLOOD as “a beautifully old-fashioned country song,” and the lyric video for “High Scalers.” An anchor for the album, “Treasure in the West” tells the tale of the protagonist being too blinded by goldlust or misplaced obligation to see the riches all around them. A central message throughout Desert Dreaming, Kensrue calls for presence to the moment and reflects on themes including learning to experience the world as it is. Listen to the focus track HERE. The self-produced album is Kensrue’s epic love letter to the southwest. He takes us on a personal travel journey through his own experiences in learning how to open his eyes to the world right in front of him. “The setting really is the main character of the record,” claims Kensrue as he approached the songs like a Western novelist, filling them with details of the desert–the sound of coyotes howling in the distance, the smell of sage and lilac in the dry wind, the lure of hidden treasures in the hills. Inspired partially by childhood trips spent with his grandparents in the Sonoran Desert, these ten tunes mix biography, history, and fiction and were recorded by Kensrue with the help of collaborators like upright bassist Seth Richardson, pedal steel guitarist Abe Levy, and drummer James McAlister. With Desert Dreaming Kensrue heralds a new sense of appreciation for the desert he had begun to overlook after living in the southwest for most of his life, reminding us sometimes all we need is to open our eyes, to fully appreciate what was in front of us all along. “There are things we can only learn in encounters in the hinterlands, both of the world and of our souls,” claims Kensrue. “It’s so easy to miss what’s right in front of us when we are set on finding something else and looking through mental and spiritual lenses that filter out so much.”

43. Mayzin – Things Left Unsaid Source:Mayzin Mayzin, the rapper, singer, and producer, released his latest EP today, Things Left Unsaid , in collaboration with Golden State Entertainment, the music, entertainment and content vertical under the Golden State Warriors. Listen to Things Left Unsaid here . Things Left Unsaid takes listeners on a journey through the ups and downs of an intense love affair with standout songs such as “Whatever She Want” (ft. Rexx Life Raj), “Wagwan” and “Wasting Time.” Mayzin recently released a music video for the first single off the EP, “Hot Coffee” (ft. Rexx Life Raj) – watch here . “This album is truly centered in vulnerable love songs where I openly express the highs and lows of relationships,” said Mayzin. “Each track reflects a different chapter of my personal journey. The title track, “Hot Coffee,” was inspired by the intimate ritual of starting the day with a warm cup, drawing parallels to the warmth and intimacy of love.”

44. Bryson Tiller – Bryson Tiller Source:Bryson Tiller Renowned contemporary R&B/Hip-Hop artist Bryson Tiller released his highly anticipated album, titled Bryson Tiller. This new album, which comes via Trapsoul/RCA Records, marks an evolution in Tiller’s musical journey. Tiller’s return to the scene after a brief hiatus has been eagerly awaited by his loyal fan base, especially given the success of singles like “Calypso” and “Whatever She Wants.” This self-titled album represents a new phase in Tiller’s musical journey while staying true to the trap R&B essence that defines his style. Bryson Tiller’s latest album brings new music and signifies his continued relevance in the R&B scene.

45. Pigeons & Planes Presents See You Next Year 2 Source:Pigeons & Planes The highly anticipated compilation album, See You Next Year 2, has been released. The project was recorded over 8 days at the famed Shangri-La recording studio, owned by Rick Rubin. Legends such as the Beatles, Adele, Kanye West, and Lady Gaga have recorded their most prolific projects at the studio. Each artist was hand-selected and invited to participate in the recording process. Collaborations were formed in living rooms, on the beach, and other unconventional areas. New friendships and in some cases, psychedelic experiences birthed some of the best music from various artists. The project is powered by Pigeons and Planes and indie label and artist discovery platform Big.Ass.Kids, via Warner Music Group’s ADA Worldwide. The album release comes on the heels of the new single, “Bob Dylan Bus” by Kenny Mason and King Isis. Rising rap star Kenny Mason has proved to be an anchor for the project, appearing on the lead single, “Big Bank” with duo Paris Texas and Billy Lemos, as well as “Cannot Forget” alongside Deb Never. Deb Never also appeared on the recent single “Dope Sick” with Love Spells, which was preceded by the soulful AG Club and ICECOLDBISHOP “How to Cry.” The latter received a co-sign from Sir Elton John, who included the track on his “Rocket Hour” Apple Music Show. The “Bob Dylan Bus” track stands out as one of the compilation’s most experimental and genre-defying pieces. The album opener’s song title refers to a refurbished tour bus owned by Bob Dylan, which now acts as a shrine at Shangri-La. The Monte Booker produced track presents a unique soundscape with pitched synths, 808 drums, and bass strings, which foreshadow the musical direction of the entire project. King Isis initiates the track with melancholic vocals and emotive melodies, while Kenny Mason follows suit with melody-driven bars that lean more towards singing rather than his usual rap flow. The chemistry between them is evident, with moments where their vocals blend so seamlessly that they become indistinguishable. Positioning itself as a hybrid of rap and alternative vibes, the eclectic set of tracks offers sonic diversity and multi-layered storytelling. Out today – April 5, 2024, the album promises to push boundaries and redefine the musical landscape with contributions from a diverse array of artists.

46. Vintage Culture ft. MAGNUS – Nothing Ever Changes Source:Vintage Culture Brazilian powerhouse Vintage Culture, unveils the next single off of his forthcoming debut album Promised Land – “Nothing Ever Changes”. Hot on the heels of “Weak,” Vintage Culture takes another significant step towards Promised Land. Enriched with ethereal vocals from UK-based producer, singer, and songwriter Magnus, “Nothing Ever Changes” officially arrives on April 5, 2024, on all digital streaming platforms. “Nothing Ever Changes” opens with a rhythmic foundation carried forward by ambient, momentum-building drum patterns, gradually introducing Magnus’ melodious vocals, which seamlessly unfold into the evolving soundscape. Vintage Culture elevates the intensity of the pulsating production leading listeners to a climactic moment accentuated by a resonant bassline that drives the immersive sonic experience of the piece. “I remember hearing Magnus’ vocal for ‘Nothing Ever Changes’ for the first time,” said Vintage Culture. “I was minutes away from taking the stage with Swedish House Mafia in Paris. Magnus was midway through the vocal and lyrics in Amsterdam. I was immediately drawn in by the melody and lyrics of the song. I sent over notes regarding the direction, mood, and atmosphere we should create, then ran to the stage of Accor Arena to start my show. I’m very proud of ‘Nothing Ever Changes’ and believe it stands with my best work to date.” Reflecting on the inspiration and musical direction for “Nothing Ever Changes,” Magnus stated, “I wanted my first collaboration with Vintage Culture to have an emotional impact through the songwriting and production, plus a melody that would connect with fans around the world through Lukas’ massive shows,” said Magnus.“I began the demo in Amsterdam and finished it a few weeks later in Berlin. The song really came to life when Vintage Culture began its production. ‘Nothing Ever Changes’ reflects how I was feeling during a challenging time. We all go through these stages in life. The trick is to not allow it to consume you, but to harness these feelings and keep striving for improvement.” The forthcoming release of the Promised Land LP represents a significant milestone for Vintage Culture, symbolizing a transformative creative process that unfolded during the pandemic lockdown. With high-profile collaborations with artists such as Maverick Sabre, The Temper Trap, NomBe, Magnus, and GoodBoys, will further showcase his ability to meld his sound around the sonic profiles of diverse talents. Due for release on May 24, 2024, Promised Land will deliver a comprehensive exploration of various electronic music genres, showcasing Vintage Culture’s versatility as a producer and DJ.

47. 4 Fargo ft. K Camp – Miss Your Energy Source:4 Fargo Primed for a major moment, buzzing Decatur, GA singer, songwriter, and performer 4Fargo unveils a new single entitled “Miss Your Energy” featuring K Camp out today via Republic Records. It notably marks their first collaboration, and it heralds the arrival of his forthcoming debut EP, Express&B, arriving soon. Listen to “Miss Your Energy” featuring K Camp HERE. Pre-order/Pre-save Express&B EP HERE. Striking a balance between throwback vibes and a distinctly 21st century groove, the track layers mesmerizing synth lines atop a thick 808 bounce. 4Fargo’s dynamic vocals fit right into the pocket as he laments a breakup. Holding nothing back, emotion echoes through the chorus as he confesses, “Miss your energy, losing you hurt me.” Multiplatinum dynamo K Camp pulls up with an equally impactful verse. He gets reflective, “I swear I need you close, maybe you not made for this life I chose.” The new single lands in the wake of the “She’ll Be Okay (Remix)” featuring Jacquees. Tallying over a million streams and counting, it notched looks from UPROXX, HipHopWired, and more. Ratings Game Music hailed, “4Fargo and Jacquees just made a go-to Valentine’s Day hit,” while Neon Music noted, “It’s the kind of track that pulls you into its groove, making you feel every word they sing.” Last year, 4Fargo dropped the Acoustic Remix, stripping the tune down to its essentials and earning acclaim from Rotate Magazine, SoulWavez and more. “She’ll Be OK” has already gone from a social media phenomenon to a fan favorite with nearly 20 million streams to date and maintaining momentum with gaining half a million streams a week months after the original song was released. It’s one of the hottest songs in Atlanta adding to the city’s R&B footprint. Shining as a breakout performer, 4Fargo took over SXSW performing on multiple showcases including the No Label Stage, The Belly Stage, BeatsxBeers, and more. It set the tone for him to join T Rell on the “Rell Play 2 Tour” kicking off on 4/27 in Erie, PA. With stops across the nation in cities including Charlotte, NC and more, it ends on 6/13 in Denver, CO. Meanwhile, he has recently appeared on Timbaland’s Room757, From The Block, Tha Purple Shell podcast, Off the Porch, #10PIECECOMBO, and Full Circle Now. Get ready to feel 4Fargo on Express&B!

48. 41 – Birthday Source:Kyle Richh Continuing a stratospheric rise to the forefront of the culture on the heels of their smash “Bent” and more, gold-certified New York hip-hop collective 41 (Jenn Carter, Kyle Richh, Tata) drop a brand new single and music video entitled “Birthday” out now. The production peppers gritty 808s with boisterous horns and icy synths. Meanwhile, each member of the trio shines, unloading a flurry head-spinning flows. Braggadocious bars give way to Kyle Richh’s celebratory hook, “It’s your birthday. You gotta get loud.” At the same time, Jenn Carter and Tata each pull up with infectious and incendiary verses, leaving the beat in flames. The accompanying visual places their energy front-and-center on-screen. Recently, they unleashed the music video for “Trick” as well as “Strangers” [Kyle Richh & Jenn Carter]. Jenn Carter was recently featured on JayDot Greek’s “FIGHTING DEMONS” while Kyle Richh and Jenn Carter were both featured on Dee Billz’s “DM.” Next up, 41 will embark on the “41 World Tour: Part 2.” It kicks off on April 27 in Boston, MA, rolls through major cities across North America, and concludes on June 9 in Columbus, OH. Gearing up for a momentous homecoming, they will also grace the stage of Hot 97’s Summer Jam for the first time on June 2. Check out the full tour routing below and purchase tickets HERE. 41 shows no sign of stopping or slowing down. Their EP 41 World: Not the Album debuted Top 15 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Chart. It showcases the group in a different light, exploring a different soundscape beyond New York Drill while also displaying their individual personalities. The EP, of course, features their hit song “Bent.” The track, which has over 162 million streams to date, spent 3 consecutive weeks at #1 on Top 25 NYC Apple Music Chart (4 weeks in Top 5 and 4 weeks in Top 10), 4 consecutive weeks on Top 25 Philly Apple Music Chart, numerous weeks in Top 5 (peak #3) & Top 10 on NYC Shazam Chart and Top 30 on Top 200 Shazam Chart. Additionally, they debuted on Billboard’s Tik Tok Top 50 chart (#32) and Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart (#18). The group appeared on Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio and was also featured on Discovered on Apple Music w/ Ebro and ESPN. 41 has been tallying co-signs by some of the industry’s best and have received additional co-signs from Lil Uzi Vert, BIA, Fivio Foreign, Kai Cenat, Kaytranada, Lola Brooke, ScarLip and more. 41 has been shutting down stages all over the country, including performing “Bent” alongside Travis Scott at his Madison Square Garden show as well as was opening up for Sexxy Red in NYC to a roaring crowd of fans, who sang along every word to their hit song. Additionally, they were brought out during Offset’s show in NYC and have had show-stopping performances at Powerhouse New York and Philly. There is a lot more to come from 41, stay tuned!

49. Tech N9ne ft. Marley Young – P.O.W. Source:Tech N9ne chart-topping multiplatinum hip-hop legend and the most successful independent rapper of all-time, Tech N9ne uncorks a hard-hitting new collabos single entitled “P.O.W.” featuring Marley Young out now via Strange Music. Listen HERE. The production threads together neon keys with hypnotic beat-craft. An immediately irresistible refrain captures the message as Marley Young reminds, “Got plaques on the wall just to show you where I been, and I’m still independent.” Tech replies with a lyrical warning, “In-de-pendent…I’m the landlord you the tenant.” Asserting his dominance and holding nothing back, he proceeds to breathlessly rap with one quotable bar after another. The track continues yet another prolific season for Tech. Last month, he delivered the collabos anthem “You Know Where You Can Go.” It has already piled up nearly 319K Spotify streams as well as 113K YouTube views on the music video. Meanwhile, Sway’s Universe raved, “In the world of hip-hop, few names resonate as powerfully as Tech N9ne. The icon has once again set the bar high with his latest collaboration single, ‘You Know Where You Can Go’.” It also notched plugs from The Hype Magazine, V13, and more. It landed in the wake of the collabos track “Roll Call” with Rittz and featuring King Iso, Joey Cool, JL, Lex Bratcher, and X-Raided. The latter has already stacked up over 1.4MM YouTube views on the music video. In addition to plugs from Rock The Bells, Ghost Cult Magazine, The Hype Magazine, and more, his hometown television station KCTV5 hailed it as “explosive.” Watch the “Roll Call” music video HERE. “Roll Call” notably stood out as the first collabos release in seven years since the eighth album in the series, Strange Reign, dropped in 2017. It remains a Strange Music institution with Tech uniting the finest MCs in his ecosystem to do what they do best. Most importantly, it hints at a whole lot more to come soon. “P.O.W.” only accelerates his momentum in 2024… Canvasing the country this Spring, he hits the road for a series of live shows, kicking off on April 17 at the Arcata Theatre Lounge in Arcata, California. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. Treading new territory yet again, Tech will also team up for a very special first-of-its-kind performance with Kansas City Symphony on May 4 at Midland Theatre. It promises to be unlike anything he’s ever done. Reflecting the excitement leading up to this unique performance, tickets for the show have now sold out! Stay tuned for more from Tech N9ne soon.

50. Chikoruss – USC Source:Chikoruss Montreal R&B phenom Chikoruss brings the energy with his bouncy new track “USC” out today via 300 Entertainment. Directed by Blu, the music video draws inspiration from the classic film Love & Basketball where the two lead characters, Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps, fall in love at the University of Southern California. The song arrives on the heels of his label-debut single “In 2 Deep” which has reeled in millions of Spotify streams and earned critical acclaim, Rated R&B applauded how “‘In 2 Deep’ immediately transports listeners to the 2000s,” and Billboard Canada named it among their weekly “Fresh Sounds Canada” and raved, “With its catchy repeating riff and smooth ladies’ man vocals, his new single could easily fit between Mario and B2K on a BET playlist.” The Recording Academy welcomed him to its prestigious “Press Play” series where he delivered a stunning acoustic rendition of the track. On the new song, Chikoruss shares, “USC came together after I collabed with my boy Malik95 who produced the track. He played me the beat and then we caught a vibe in the studio. I really wanted to continue with the same energy and vibes that my audience knows and loves. The goal is still the same: we’re bringing back R&B you can dance too!”

51. RealRichIzzo – Free Key Source:RealRichIzzo Primed for a breakthrough, Detroit rapper RealRichIzzo unveils a hard-hitting and hypnotic new single “Free Key,” out today via Priority Records. Listen here and watch the music video here. Against a backdrop of skittering cymbals, RealRichIzzo tears through the airy BounceGoHard (GloRilla, Hunxho) and F**KYOUSIMILEY production with a tight and tenacious flow. He bodies the beat with ominous warnings, “Striker on the way. Mask up. We finna go.” Directed by Wealthy Tone, the accompanying visual amplifies this frenetic energy on screen. The camera closes in tightly on RealRichIzzo surrounded by friends as he raps from the center of the fray with shades on. Flexing, he flashes his chain and champagne pours out. Throughout, he exudes uncontainable charisma without apology. “Free Key” notably lands on the heels of “Inkster of the Raq” which dropped just one month after the release of the raunchy single “Missionary.” RealRichIzzo wrapped up a tour with Sexyy Red. RealRichIzzo joined her Hood Hottest Princess tour for a total of 11 dates and fired up the crowd with his explosive, mesmerizing brand of hip-hop. RealRichIzzo’s unique, gritty sound is taking on a life of its own cementing himself as Detroit’s next star. “Stash Spot” follows the release of other singles like “Switch It Up ft. Icewear Vezzo,” “Password,” “House Arrest,” and “Signing Day,” which all dropped in the last few months since signing with Priority Records. Repping Detroit, RealRichIzzo has all the makings of Motor City’s next star and an undeniable new voice for the culture.