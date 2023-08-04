Doja Cat, Rob49 & DJ Premier Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Jul 31 – Aug 4):

1. Reg Mason – Testdrive’ Source:REG MASON New Jersey’s self-proclaimed misfit Reg Mason unveils his debut album TESTDRIVE’ , inviting listeners in for a worshipful exploration centered around themes of slow growth and opposition to instant gratification. Throughout the 10-track journey, listeners gain a deep understanding of the 24-year-old rapper’s battles and what life’s test drive has looked like thus far. Drawing strength from not only within, but the roots of his family tree, Mason triumphantly diminishes the intrusive thoughts that try to lead him astray from fully stepping into his calling as an artist. The innovative hip-hop production by fellow New Jersey native CURT captures an essence of nostalgia, inspired by the soundtrack of Mason’s early teenage years which consisted of countless hours spent submerging himself into the underground east coast/Midwest hip hop scene, from EL-P, Das Racist, Danny Brown and Freddie Gibbs. “TESTDRIVE’ is a spiritual callback to my early years, while also focusing on how much I’ve changed,” Mason explains. “It’s about learning to appreciate the slower road because heaven knows this is not for the charts. TESTDRIVE’ is a Delorean with a V12 engine under the hood. She might look old and dusty but, once you sit inside, it’s a weighted experience.” TESTDRIVE’ is made of two parts, Side-A (CHECKERBOARD!) and Side-B (CHESSBOARD’), reflective of the idea that checkers and chess share the same board, yet require different strategies and approaches. Side-A opens with “ marah’ ,” a spitfire offering that was the catalyst to the album’s creation. The charismatic “ CHECKERBOARD! ” follows, leaning into the coming-of-age theme as it feeds into Mason’s desire to continuously evolve. “ pa’ (interlude) ” is an old-school hip-hop inspired track featuring Mason’s father, who urges him to “let his confidence ooze off his spirit,” a motif throughout the album. Following is “ VAUXHALL ’,” a call out to the neighborhood in Union, NJ where he grew up, a place that historically was home to black residents prior to integration. Fan-favorite “ STÉ ” feat. JTT concludes Side-A, which sees the proud New Jerseyans’ unbridled flow answer his own question, “am I willing to sacrifice my artist dream for a lover who doesn’t support my vision?” Side-B shows the complexity of the album with more personal subject matter and sample-blending, introducing a more nuanced view of Mason. Kicking off with “ CHESSBOARD’ ,” over soulful instrumentation, Mason croons, “Remember underground apartments with my Mom, dog, that’s low living.” “ fearful’ / MA’ ,” the album’s focus track, sees him battle his intrusive thoughts, with questions like “Will my dad be around when I finally make it?” His highly praised single “ HANDSHAKES’ ,” featuring fellow New Jersey native GINI, serves as a nostalgic walk down memory lane. Following is the title track “ TESTDRIVE! ,” which proves Reg’s prowess as an innovator, as he effortlessly raps over a psychedelic beat. The album concludes with “ SEQUEL ”, encapsulating the overall coming-of-age theme, and ultimately accepting the unknown. A proven visceral storyteller by nature, TESTDRIVE’ is a testament to Mason’s ability to craft a sonic world uniquely his own, solidifying himself as one to watch with his debut full-length offering of se

2. Big Homiie G – No Hook Source:Big Homiie NLess Entertainment signee Big Homiie G unveiled the new music video to his single “No Hook” available via NLess Entertainment/Connect Music. Debuting the music video to “No Hook, the new video opens with Big Homiie G in a luxury mansion estate treating it like a trap house, flaunting his jewelry, and making all his money rain. The visual layers dynamic shots between a get together inside the luxury estate to Big Homiie G riding in a Rolls Royce popping his thing. The new release comes after G released the deluxe version of “Speak Up G,” with new songs containing features from artists such as KCarbon on the track “Drugs Talkin” and fellow labelmate BIG30 on “Diamonds and Money.” The rising Memphis rapper’s original version of the project dropped in November of 2022, which included collaborations with EST Gee, Finesse2Tymes and Real Boston Richey. Prior to releasing the project, he also dropped an electrifying remix with Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo and 42 Dugg for “Tick” and proved that he could hold his own alongside the industry’s elite MCs. As you may know, Homiie is Moneybagg Yo’s actual blood cousin and he is also signed to NBA legend Zach Randolph’s NLess Entertainmentrecord label. Homiie originally started his music career as part of a group with Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta before they parted ways to focus on their individual, solo artistry.

3. Calboy – On My Own Source:Calboy Hailing from Chicago’s historically troubled Southside, rapper-singer-songwriter Calvin “Calboy” Woods used to keep a million things locked in his head & in his heart. The remarkable and unparalleled young talent grew up in an impoverished neighborhood that was often referred to as a war-zone, a landscape of gangs, crime and violence, where anything could happen at any time. Daily threats or elements of danger were a way of life. Music became Calboy’s outlet; his therapy. For over a decade, the 24 year-old modern rap celebrity has been digging deep into his soul taking listeners on a sonic ride and re-defining the soundtrack of the streets in the process. With over 2 billion global streams the Chicago MC has multiple accomplishments under his belt like the coveted XXL Freshman Class Cover of 2020, landing on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, reaching triple platinum, touring with Kodak Black and collaborating with Lil Wayne on “Miseducation” a track paying homage to Lauryn Hill. Now Calboy is ready for a new independent musical era with Unchained, his first album project under his own label, Loyalty N Company, representing his independence and emancipation from the shackles of RCA Records. The 12-song collection chronicles the soldier’s life following his public and private battles, be it for artistic freedom, lingering grief or industry feuds. On his resurgence track “On My Own,” the multi-gifted artist raps about balancing his demons and divinity in a rapid-fire flow over booming 808s. The cinematic visuals for the single brazenly reaffirm Calboy’s allegiance to his crew as well as emphasize his visionary and revolutionary spirit outside the major label machine. Calboy says, “ On My Own’ is more than just a single to me; it’s a testament to resilience and growth. This song reflects my journey, reminding me of the struggles I’ve faced and the obstacles I’ve overcome on my path to success. It’s a reflection of the hustle, dedication, and determination that brought me to where I am today. ‘On My Own’ represents the strength of believing in oneself and never giving up, no matter the challenges that come my way.” Calboy’s million + followers have come to love and respect his extraordinary strength as well as the lyrical heat and heart he rhymes with harmonious vigor. He’s endured the pain of several lifetimes yet he knows his impact is amplified as a result of it; his innermost thoughts connecting cross-cultural communities spanning the globe. Rising above the drama with a refined gameplan, Calboy is focused on two things: feeding the streets and building an empire. “Since I was a kid, I told my family I was the golden one. I recognized my gift early and I figured out the rest despite my circumstances. I’m truly chosen for this. I’m a warrior.

4. Aryeè The Gem – Mirror Source:Aryeè The Gem - Topic An emerging singer and songwriter from out of Atlanta, Aryeé The Gem’s authenticity, genuine demeanor, and worldly influences have garnered her a reputation as a vibe among her fans. Her single, “To It,” composed by Aryeé and skillfully produced by Trakmatik, is a poignant reflection on overcoming life’s hurdles while striving for personal growth and success. The original release garnered significant attention, prompting Aryeé to treat her audience to a dance remix of the track. While the music video for “To It,” directed by MOM, continues to captivate audiences with over 1 million views, Aryeé decided to embark on a creative direction, delving into drum & bass with her latest creation, “Mirror.” “Mirror is about shedding old baggage, learning to trust myself, opening up to others, and embracing new beginnings. The lyrics beautifully encapsulate the essence of growth and the beauty that unfolds when we embrace our true selves and remain open to love and reciprocation through our connections with others.” Immersing herself in the infectious beat of drum and bass rhythm has been a transformative experience for Aryeé. “Drum & Bass unite people globally and transcends language and cultural barriers. I am an ARTist deeply influenced by music that moves people physically and emotionally, so when Trak sent me the track, it pulsated with energy and vibrancy. I hope my music resonates with individuals from all walks of life, reminding them of our shared humanity and interconnectedness.” Collaborating once again with MOM (video directors for “To It”), this time, she and her label, Saint & Citizen Music, opted for still visuals to artfully complement the music. As a result, the energy and movement for “Mirror” are brought to life through her engaging social media platforms, providing a captivating experience for her followers. To experience the vibrant reflection that is Aryeé The Gem, check out her latest single, “Mirror.” Join her growing community of Gems at @Aryeethegem.

5. No Guidnce – Let It Rain Source:NO GUIDNCE Undeniably music’s most exciting new boy band No Guidnce return with the release of their insatiable new single “Let It Rain” today. The track arrives hot on the heels of their explosive debut Is It A Crime? EP that produced tremendous hits including the self-titled track that solidified the group as a real deal phenomenon. “Let It Rain” is lined with their wildly thrilling signature style that’s rooted in rousing nostalgia that draws from the greats of R&B before them a la Boyz II Men, Jodeci, and along with their towering talent, they make it entirely their own. Arriving in music with huge viral success has quickly cemented No Guidnce as a major force in R&B and soon the larger music arena – it’s certain that there is just nothing else like them today. Having only ever released their first track just this past March and with only four songs under their young belts, the group has quickly achieved milestones rarely seen with new artists including receiving large praise from beloved artists such as Summer Walker, Timbaland, Miguel, Babyface, Labrinth, Lucky Daye and Boyz II Men themselves. Additionally, the group has racked up millions of streams on Spotify and views on TikTok, amassing over 2.7M followers on Tik Tok and not to mention over 1 billion views last year alone. The group also has six of the most-viewed R&B videos of all time across the platform and were the sixth most-viewed/followed artists on TikTok within the UK last year, coming out of the gate with a robust social media following that they carefully and rigorously built by hand. Their massive worldwide success couldn’t be clearer as they recently sold out their first ever shows in Europe and the United States with fans lining up for hours to get a glimpse of the wunderkinds. Comprised of Londoners Zeekay, Ebubé, Josh & Kaci, No Guidance proves that R&B is more alive and necessary than ever. Their debut Is It A Crime? EP was born from collaborations with an all-star team of producers & writers on the project that include Victoria Monét (Ariana Grandé, Nas), JR Rotem (Rihanna, Bad Bunny), Akeel Henry (Giveon, John Legend), Lunchmoney Lewis (Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne) & Theron Thomas (Lizzo, Usher) to name just a few. The release established a new lane in music that will undoubtedly transform the music landscape unlike we’ve ever seen before. More to come from No Guidnce very soon.

6. Cel NoLackin – Told U Source:CelNoLackin After sending shockwaves throughout the game, buzzing rap phenom Cel NoLackin unleashes an incendiary new single and music video entitled “Told U” today. It stands out as his official debut for LLC4 Records/Capitol Records. The track’s ethereal piano underlines tense chanting vocals. As 808s pulsate, Cel dominates the beat before serving up a promise to “be the one who run the block.” Elsewhere, a flurry of braggadocios bars gives way to a menacing laugh as he proclaims, “My label don’t play no games, when they sent that bag got a bulletproof truck.” The accompanying visual seamlessly brings this vibe to life in cinematic fashion. Cel lyrically flexes as he cruises New York City with a cohort of friends, capturing the energy of the song. “Told U” lands in the wake of his fan favorite 2023 Youngest In Charge LP. Highlighted by features from Doe Boy and Trench Baby, it has just begun to pick up steam on DSPs. “Nuketown,” in particular, has maintained this momentum. Cel NoLackin has delivered one anthem after another, including “NOLACKIN!,” “11:11” (prod. Southside), and “Bald Heads” (feat. Doe Boy). Beyond millions of views, he also received co-signs from EST Gee, Trench Baby, OG Three NBA, and many more. Still, everything just bulldozes the way for more to come from Cel NoLackin. It is truly Cel’s time, but don’t forget he already “Told U”…

7. 4L JAVI – Jordan Poole Source:4L JAVI Bubbling West Coast rapper 4L Javi has unveiled the official music video for his latest single, “Jordan Poole.” The MeerJ-directed music video follows Javi as he raps over the twinkling midwest inspired beat by Foreigner2x. Club and studio scenes surrounded by women interject the flow to prove further the rapper lives the life he paints so vividly in his songs. 4L Javi has steadily increased his visibility and brand since he began his career in 2018. With a clear influence from California house party rap, the rising Southern California native is paving his way in the industry by lacing his blend of hip hop and R&B music with melodic 808 patterns and heavy snaps. Last year Javi grabbed listeners attention after releasing tracks like “Love Letter” and “Valabasas” from his album Letters 2 U, which received praise from Pitchfork and racked up over 8M streams across all digital platforms. Javi followed up the success with another hit freestyle titled “Playboy,” which earned him a performance on UPROXX Sessions, UPROXX React Like You Know, and a spot on FADER’s Rap Report, with over 650K streams on Spotify alone, over 50K views on Youtube, and well over 1,200 videos made on TikTok in just over a month. Javi continues to solidify himself as an artist to watch and proves why he deserves to be mentioned alongside LA artists like Kalan.frfr, Blxst, and MCM Raymond.

8. Robert Finley – Sneakin’ Around Source:Easy Eye Sound Robert Finley released “Sneakin’ Around,” the second single to his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Black Bayou, due October 27 via Easy Eye Sound. The music video is directed by Andy M Hawkes, starring 69 year young Finley as the epitome of cool. “Sneakin’ Around” dazzles with Finley swagger, his formidable vocals musing on stories of deception and deceit, soundtracked by a laid back groove, funky guitar chops and a R&B horn line straight out of Hitsville USA. Finley shares “Whatever is in the dark is gonna come to the light, so don’t play around.” On “Sneakin’ Around,” Brooklyn Vegan stated, “It’s a funky, bluesy song fueled by Robert’s soulful Southern grit.” Pre-order Black Bayou + listen to “Sneakin’ Around” HERE Finley recorded Black Bayou at Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound Studio in Nashville. It’s the fourth time the duo have worked together, although for this record they did things a little differently. Rather than write songs beforehand—as they did on 2017’s Goin’ Platinum and 2021’s Sharecropper’s Son—they devised everything in the studio, with Auerbach leading a band of some of the finest players around: drummers Patrick Carney (The Black Keys) and Jeffrey Clemens (G. Love & Special Sauce), bassist Eric Deaton, and legendary Hill Country blues guitarist Kenny Brown along with vocalists Christy Johnson and LaQuindrelyn McMahon—who just happen to be Finley’s daughter and granddaughter. They worked quickly, devising their parts spontaneously and getting everything in one take. Black Bayou, is a portrait of North Louisiana from an insider who’s lived there all his life. It coalesces all of the vibrant genres bubbling in the bayou from southern soul, jazz, folk, blues, rock and roll and more. A vivid collection of songs that depict life in North Louisiana, with Finley playing the role of charismatic and knowledgeable tour guide. Tales include surviving the jaws of an alligator on “Alligator Bait,” a true story of his grandfather using him as bait to catch an alligator when he was a child. “Nobody Wants To Be Lonely” is a poignant track spotlighting the generation forgotten in nursing homes across the nation. Songs like “Miss Kitty,” a tale of lust and love are an instant induction into the canon of the blues tradition. In all, a collection set to establish Finley as perhaps one of the last true bluesmen of our time and a truly original Louisiana storyteller who evokes the place and its unique culture for the rest of the world. “It’s amazing to realize how much of an impact Louisiana has had on the world’s music,” says Dan Auerbach, “and Robert embodies all of that. He can play a blues song. He can play early rock and roll. He can play gospel. He can do anything, and a lot of that has to do with where he’s from.” If Finley’s previous albums established him as a formidable blues and soul artist – overcoming losing his sight in his 60s to become a music star – Black Bayou Finley hopes will help put North Louisiana on the musical map and launch the next generation of stars. Finely still plays small clubs around the region—even the occasional nursing home. Rather than move to where the music industry is, Finley is bringing the industry down to Bernice and working to boost regional acts and has plans for a new local recording studio in the works. “We got a lot of good talent down here in North Louisiana, but nobody’s really done much with it.” Finley stated, adding, “A lot of people just haven’t had the opportunity to record—or even just be heard. It worked for me, so I might as well try to help someone else get discovered, too.”

9. Tyler Cole – Good Drugs Source:Tyler Cole Rising genre-bending singer, songwriter, producer, and screenwriter, Tyler Cole releases his “Good Drugs” video from his recently released two pack singles “Good Drugs//Bad Joke” via Def Jam Recordings. The two tracks were the first taste of new solo music from Cole and gave fans a window into what’s to come. Listen to “Good Drugs/Bad Joke” and keep an eye out for more from Tyler Cole coming soon.



These releases follow breakout hit “Meet Me at Our Spot” with WILLOW– the duo released the track under the name THE ANXIETY. The track and video have been streamed over 750 million times worldwide. The duo performed the track at Coachella in 2022. Watch the live performance video HERE.



On the film side, Cole co-wrote a screenplay “Da Understudy” which has been picked up by Amazon Studios with Spike Lee directing.

10. Big Trip – Just Bein Honest Source:Big Trip - Topic Fresh off his headlining concert at The Roxy Theater in Denver over the weekend and after being “Down Bad,” Tennessee Titan Big Trip (@realbigtrip) makes his triumphant return on the Gabriel Eli-produced single “Just Bein Honest.” The newest song from the Nashville planted music professional perfectly displays his blend of artistry. With its wild sliding 808s reminiscent of Snoop Dogg & Pharrell William’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot” combined with the former baseball star’s passionate bars, flow changes, and confidence, the record is a match made in sonic heaven. “I got in my bag on this track and wanted to create something that’s never been heard before. I wanted every bar and every flow to showcase my ability with a unique beat. I crafted a vibe anyone can bop to while showing lyricists I can hang with the best,” says the Disbrow Park Recordsfrontman when asked about the inspiration behind the song. Brendan Tripodi BKA Big Trip is the frequency catching the music industry’s radar. Raised in Westchester County(New York), and residing in Tennessee, Trip was a baseball phenomenon before a horrible accident left him in a coma. After making a full recovery, he began his journey as a Hip-Hop artist. With the same competitive nature he possessed as an athlete, he pivoted to a professional career in Rap, debuting at #5 and #36 on the iTunes Hip-Hop chart and #105 on the Top 200. Though he’s opened for genre favorites like G Herbo and G-Eazy, Trip received a vast majority of his acclaim while serving as support for Marc E. Bassy’s ‘Nothing In This World’ U.S. tour dates.

11. Krown Vic – Atlas Source:Krown Vic VA rap authority, Krown Vic (@KrownVic_) connects with across-the-pound producer Can Prata (@canprata) in the official music video for Street PHD standout “Atlas.” Shot inside a local auto repair shop, the visual captures the Commonwealth creative reciting the song’s lyrics into the camera while assessing which tools he’ll need to finish the job effectively. “Atlas was one of the first times I worked with UK producer Can Prata. Out of the fifty bangers he sent me, this one stood out the most. This record is the theme song to my life from a 3rd person perspective. To me, it’s sonically what you’d expect to hear in a Tubi movie on acid,” says the Firm Records head honcho in a press statement about how the song came about.

Vic is a DMV-based rapper who, alongside in-house producer Garso Dio, combines Hip-Hop beats and witty wordplay with a Trap-Punk twist. Though he stays true to his lane of street storytelling, K.V. ‘s lyrics double as a cautionary tale to the youth about how making the wrong decisions can derail you from personal growth. As an adolescent, he admired heavy-weight entertainers like Eminem and Michael Jackson, who directly influenced his sonic stylings.

After touring the West Coast and Florida with Lil Pump, D Savage, and Joey Fatts, Vic regularly performs at local Washington D.C. venues Eden, Griffin, and Rose Bar. He has also shared the stage with Billboard chart-topping artists Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and DRAM.

12. DuPont Brass – Treat Source:Dupont Brass - Topic Following a crowd-drawing performance at Jazz In The Garden over the weekend and ahead of their newly announced ‘Summer Vibes’ Tour, DuPont Brass (@DuPontBrass) connects with fellow Washington D.C. Metropolitan Region-based entertainer Cheakaity (@Cheakaity) on “Treat.” Produced by group keyboardist Jeauxsmeaux, the J Dilla-inspired groove was precursed by a live version of their Music Education project and is dedicated to all the lovely ladies who work hard to look good; affording them to the privilege of a little something more.

Speaking exclusively with Medium Creative Agency in a press statement, the eclectic ensemble reveals: “Treat represents the musical growth of DuPont Brass. While most of our previous records were produced by one member of the group, this upcoming album features production by four members, including Treat which is produced by our keyboardist Jeauxsmeaux. We reached out to Cheakaity to contribute some vocals because we really love what he’s doing in the DMV music scene.” Coining Eclectic Soul, which mixes the genres of Jazz, Hip-Hop, and R&B, DuPont Brass is a brass-driven supergroup. Birthed by five music majors from Howard University trying to raise money for tuition during the Christmas season, they have since grown into a 9-piece ensemble consisting of brass, a rhythm section, and vocalists. Gaining popularity from playing at local Metro stations, they began to professionally play for weddings, banquets, and other private events. Thanks to the foundation laid in their earlier years, the collective has had the opportunity to perform in conjunction with the D.C. Jazz Festival, The Washington Performing Arts Society, The Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage, and The National Cannabis Festival. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, last year they made their local television debut by way of the PBS broadcast show “DMV The Beat” on WHUT.

13. Cheque – Chequemate Source:Superboy CHEQUE After establishing himself as one of the fastest rising afropop stars on the continent with his ground-breaking debut album Bravo, which garnered nearly 200 million plays online, on the back of viral hit singles including ‘Body’, ‘Dangerous’ featuring Ayra Starr, and ‘LOML’ with Olamide, and saw the versatile rapper, singer, songwriter and musician receive international acclaim from the likes of Highsnobiety, Wonderland, Grungecake, and PAUSE Magazine, global music enthusiasts have eagerly been anticipating what CHEQUE will do next. After weeks of teasing new music on social media, Superboy Cheque, as he is fondly called by his fans and contemporaries, is finally ready to share his glorious new EP titled CHEQUEMATE with the world. Out now via Penthauze and EMPIRE, the highly anticipated project reveals Cheque at his versatile and captivating best, as he skilfully weaves a genre-melding sonic tapestry of afrobeats, R&B, hip-hop, dancehall and everything in between, all held together by his magical voice, irresistible flow, relatable songwriting, and vibrant performance prowess. For his Chequemate project, Cheque has tapped into the creative genius of producers like Ozedikus (Rema, BNXN), Hitsound (Ayra Starr, Joeboy), and 10ten (Blaqbonez, Candy Bleakz) to bring his vibrant musical visions to life. The EP also sees Cheque reuniting with his childhood friend Fireboy DML on a new track titled ‘Hustler’, following their chart-topping track ‘History’ from the Bravo album. The only other feature is the Mavin Records prodigy, Crayon, who joins forces with Cheque for the captivating ‘Sunflawa’ track, further enriching the 6-track EP. Speaking about the inspiration behind his Chequemate EP, Cheque says, “This EP is born out of my life’s journey in recent years – the relentless hustle and cycle of striving to achieve something bigger and more impactful. I just want to help and inspire others through my music, and if you listen to ‘Shine’, which opens the EP, you’ll hear how I’m intent on motivating people to overcome tough times, because I myself was going through similar adversities. There’s a lot of hate in this world, but some love and motivation might just be what we need to make things better”.

14. HDBeenDope ft. Connie Diiamond – Happening Source:HDBEENDOPE Brooklyn rapper HDBeenDope has just released the latest visual for “Happening” feat. Connie Diiamond from his What Can They Say Extended EP. Directed by Erikson Corniel, HD’s longtime creative partner, the visual brings the spirit of Brooklyn and the Bronx together with HD and Connie’s newly formed alliance. The video depicts both rappers taking over the night with their crews, while HD and Connie show off bringing their goals to life while securing their paper. Both New York rappers continue their explosive growth within the genre showing that 50 years later, hip hop is thriving. With recognition from the BET Hip-Hop Awards, co-signers such as DJ Khaled and Rapsody among many others, the Brooklyn Native’s breakthrough return follows his 2022 EP project, What Can They Say. Also executive produced by Dizzy Banko, the release marked HD’s debut as a signed Roc Nation artist. Today’s new visual release also builds on the massive success of What Can They Say’s lead track, “Mamba” which has slowly become a nationwide anthem celebrated and shared by the industry’s elite, such as actress Tia Mowry, NBA Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler, Kansas Chief Quarterback and Super Bowl Winner Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James, major networks like ESPN, and sports stadiums nationwide.

15. Carla Morrison – Everything Was For Love Source:Carla Morrison Following an electrifying performance on Good Morning America earlier this week, the Grammy-nominated and three-time Latin Grammy-winning artist Carla Morrison debuts her first ever English language song “Everything Was For Love” via Cosmica Artists. The song serves as the title track for the upcoming film Con Esta Luz (With This Light) out today in the US, which captures the momentous efforts of Sister Maria Rosa who dedicated her entire life to caring for women and children escaping poverty and cyclical violence in Honduras. The track embodies the triumphant nature of Carla’s own journey in fighting for her own life while honoring the life of a beloved Honduran community leader named Sister Maria Rosa Leggol. For viewing information for the film visit HERE. Carla’s striking daytime national TV performance on Good Morning America saw her perform her beloved track “Encontrarme” from her critically acclaimed El Renacimiento album as well a moving rendition of “Todo Fue Por Amor” from the With This Light film. The appearance cemented Carla’s far reaching impact within music and beyond on the national stage, recognizing her as a trailblazer and an artist who is more significant than ever. Directed by Laura Castellanos and produced by Jessy Terrero (Cinematic Giants), the striking music video for “Everything Was For Love” brings to life the powerful message that celebrates universal life, one that transcends boundaries and has an unrivaled power to heal. The process of creating the song proved to be a deeply spiritual and one-of-a-kind experience for Carla that she will cherish forever. ‘With This Light’ chronicles Sister Maria’s incredible life journey spanning across 70 years in which she helped over 87,000 children up until her recent passing during COVID. The film depicts her own beginning as an orphan raised by nuns and who later dedicated her life to nurturing her local Honduran community through her transformative non-profit, Sociedad Amigos de los Niños. She provided thousands with shelter and safety as well as established schools, hospitals and long term housing for those most in need – efforts largely unknown across the globe. The film works to showcase the incredible strength of the people helped by Sister Maria, not to depict them as victims. Impressively, the stunning film was produced by an all female team which preserves its unique point of view. Additionally, Carla kicks off her new US headlining tour today August 4th in Napa, CA and wraps on August 21st in Chicago, IL with a standout show at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on August 12th. Tickets for the tour are on sale now HERE.

16. Alex Mali – Dance Now Cry Later Source:Alex Mali Alex Mali (@mainlymali), the soulful artist hailing from Brooklyn, NY, is back with her latest single “Dance Now Cry Later,” and it’s bound to get everyone on their feet. Showcasing a fun, upbeat sound, this dance track is a celebration of escapism, encouraging listeners to leave their worries behind and hit the dance floor with abandon. The single is an anthem that exudes positivity, empowerment, and a sense of carefree joy. “Dance Now Cry Later” is a testament to Alex Mali’s versatility as an artist. Departing from her previous releases, such as the most recent “Dinnetime,” which showcased her soulful and evocative vocals, this new track takes a bold leap into the realm of high-energy dance music. The song’s vibrant beats, catchy melodies, and infectious rhythm create an irresistible urge to let go and embrace the moment. The single’s essence is beautifully captured in Alex Mali’s own words: “Dance Now Cry Later is for the days we want to be delusional and pretend that our problems don’t exist. When in doubt, leave it on the dance floor.” Embracing a fresh direction in her music, Alex Mali’s “Dance Now Cry Later” exudes pure enjoyment and positivity. It invites listeners to immerse themselves in a world of dance, where worries melt away, and the joy of the present moment takes center stage. With its infectious and exuberant sound, the track is an exciting preview of what’s to come. “Dance Now Cry Later” is just a taste of what listeners can expect from her upcoming project ‘Trust The Process.’ The music will continue to push boundaries, as Alex continues to explore new horizons in her sound and development as an artist. Set to embark on her very first tour this fall, Alex Mali is ready to shine. To stay updated on Alex Mali’s musical journey, follow her on Instagram (@mainlymali), Twitter (@mainlymali), and YouTube (Alex Mali). Prepare to indulge in the enticing sounds and empowering messages of this rising artist.

17. Sid Sriram – Friendly FIre Source:Sid Sriram Sid Sriram shares “Friendly Fire”, a new single from his forthcoming Def Jam debut Sidharth ahead of its release on August 25th. “Friendly Fire” follows the renowned Bollywood vocalist’s recent single “The Hard Way,” which was praised by The New York Times upon its release in the Playlist and called a “a clattering, experimental pop song” that is a must-listen for fans of James Blake, Bon Iver and more. On Sidharth, hook-forward tracks with dance floor energy, like the Afrobeat-inflected “Friendly Fire,” slot in next to unexpected diversions like “The Hard Way,” which draws on the album’s R&B, indie rock, and American pop styles he grew up with as an immigrant kid in Fremont, CA, in the ’90s and 2000s. The album’s creation process was unlike any other he had undertaken before, with a significant difference being that the vocals are delivered in English. In the summer of 2021, he took a leap of faith and hopped on a plane to Minneapolis, where he and producer Ryan Olson (Poliça, Gayngs, Bon Iver), who had previously only met on Instagram. During an intense week in the studio, most of the songs were tracked live by a small team of Olson’s associates, including Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, a longtime inspiration for Sid. Fittingly, Sid will be opening for Bon Iver on tour this month after his recent sold out headline show at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles. All this may seem like a far cry from the music that has made Sid famous with Bollywood fans worldwide since breaking out with his first hit soundtrack song, “Adiye” (from 2013’s Kadal), just a year out of music school. Indeed, many of the million-plus-viewed videos of Sid feature him singing ragas backed by traditional instruments, not freestyling personal narratives over glitchy 808s and Auto-Tune beds. But before his sudden success, Sriram was an American 20-something obsessed with pop and R&B; he found early viral success by posting a Frank Ocean cover (“We All Try”) to YouTube. He also recently endeared himself to a new audience this past May when he delivered a mesmerizing Tiny Desk Concert for NPR. Backed by an 8-piece band, the performance received immediate acclaim, further solidifying his talent and artistry. In many ways, Sidharth highlights the ways in which the musical personalities of that younger version of Sid and the Carnatic music star Sid relate to and complement one another.

18. Dj Premier ft. Westside Gunn & Rome Streetz – Runway Source:DJ Premier DJ Premier owns all spaces, including the “Runway”! A true testament to his artistry, longevity and legacy, DJ Premier is more than likely your favorite producers, favorite producer. Over the last three + decades, DJ Premier has cultivated an impeccable resume, and whether it’s been music, movies, television, live performances, or art, he has provided cutting-edge soundtracks that have influenced, shaped, and molded every medium he touches. Fresh off of his appearance, “Lost Forever,” on Travis Scott’s Utopia album (Travis initially premiered the track during Paris Fashion Week in 2022), Westside Gunn is a mainstay on Paris Fashion Week guest lists. Inspired by soundtracking the AMIRI Autum-Winter 2023 runway show in Paris earlier this year and collaborating with the brand’s Founder and Creative Director Mike Amiri, DJ Premier effortlessly glides into the fashion space with his aptly-titled new single “Runway,” featuring Gunn and Rome Streetz. Like Westside Gunn’s famous adlib (boom, boom, boom) anytime DJ Premier and Gunn sync up the results are always fireworks. In 2019, Premier tapped Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine for the undisputed banger “Headlines,” which was released in conjunction with Payday Records; and even went to Buffalo to film the Jason Goldwatch directed video on Griselda’s home turf. That was followed soon thereafter by Preem’s contribution (“Shawn Vs Flair”) to Westside Gunn’s magnum opus Pray For Paris. While Preem and Gunn’s collaborative history is solidified, they’ve done it again with their new single “Runway,” which also features fellow rising Griselda star Rome Streetz. “It’s always a guarantee for me to deliver a street approach when producing a record with them (Westside Gunn & Rome)” DJ Premier affirms. “Originally, Mike Amiri [Founder and Creative Director, AMIRI] pitched it to happen during the Paris Week fashion show, but we waited. Now, we have an additional “Runway” to walk on…” The artwork for “Runway” was created by Mike Amiri whose eponymous LA fashion house, AMIRI, is one of the fastest-growing luxury brands in the world. The new single will be preceded by the release of DJ Premier & AMIRI’s new clothing capsule collection releasing August, 17th 2023 at 9:00AM PST on amiri.com, AMIRI boutiques and select global retailers.

19. Rick Hyde – Lupara Source:Rick Hyde One of the rising talents from Benny The Butcher’s BSF (Black Soprano Family) imprint, Rick Hyde is one of the longest-tenured BSF members has been predominantly featured on all BSF projects, adding standout verses to BSF’s “Times Is Rough” (produced by DJ Premier), “Survivor’s Remorse” (from Benny’s The Plugs I Met 2) and the title track “Pyrex Picasso” (which also featured Conway The Machine) from Benny’s Pyrex Picasso. Rick Hyde’s debut BSF project, Plates 2 (2021) featured appearances from Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, A$AP Ferg, G Herbo, Meyhem Lauren, Skyzoo, Jay Worthy, KIlla Kyleon and production from The Alchemist, Harry Fraud, Daringer and of course; DJ Shay and he followed that up with STIMA (2022), which featured appearances from Benny The Butcher and Rome Streetz and production from The Alchemist, Daringer and Rick himself. After announcing LUPARA with the project’s focus track, “Streets Ain’t The Same” featuring Benny The Butcher and ELcamino, Rick is back with his new BSF project LUPARA; which also features collaborations with Benny The Butcher, Boldy James, Heem, ELcamino, & Fuego Base. Rick Hyde also released a new video for “East Side,” featuring ELcamino. You can watch the video for “East Side” below. “Black Soprano Family Records has been on a hot streak, and now it’s my turn” Rick Hyde boasts. “I made this album, LUPARA, for people who love bars and lyricism. The production and sound of this album will make listeners nostalgic for the “Golden Era” of Hip-Hop.”

20. Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red Source:Doja Cat GRAMMY award-winning global superstar Doja Cat releases her new single and music video, “Paint The Town Red”today via Kemosabe Records / RCA Records. The music video was directed by Nina McNeely(Miguel / Fergie) and Doja Catand was shot in Los Angeles, CA. The video is based around three paintings that Doja Cat designed, each one of the scenes in the video is a recreation of the paintings. Last month, Doja Cat painted the single artwork on her Instagram Live as she chatted with fans and previewed her new song. This is the first official single from Doja Cat since she announced her first North American headline tour, “The Scarlet Tour” beginning this fall with special guests Ice Spice and Doechii. Previously, Doja Cat dropped her track and video, “Attention” via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records to mass critical acclaim with Rolling Stone calling it “scorching.” Doja Cat was also featured on the cover of V Magazine last month for “The Global Music issue.” Earlier this year, Doja Cat was featured alongside label mate, SZA on the remix of her #1 Hot 100 song, Kill Bill. On the remix track, Doja Cat received high praise for opening the song with a badass rap verse, followed by SZA’s original chorus; Billboard proclaimed “…Doja’s inclusion on the track injects a new excitement: the superstar opens up the remix with detailed rap storytelling.” She also was named one of TIME100’s Most Influential People of 2023, where she graced the cover of one of the four global TIME Magazine April issues as well as being recognized as an honoree and performing at the exclusive TIME100 Gala.

21. Casey Baer – ptxd Source:Casey Baer ptxd If you’ve ever spent a sleepless night haunted by the memory of an ex, then you may be familiar with the concept of PTXD – post traumatic ex disorder, as coined by LA popstar Casey Baer . Today, Casey unveils her new single “,” a cathartic pop-rock anthem which sees the rising star open up about the trauma that toxic exes leave you with, directly inspired by her own past romantic relationships that left her mental health in a place that, at times, felt beyond repair. Executive produced by frequent collaborator Sophie Simmons , “ptxd” is raw, honest and oozes of emotional turmoil, resulting in an offering that sees her reclaim her power in the form of an angsty, emotive ballad. For Casey Baer, self-awareness is her superpower, and songwriting is her vessel. Bursting with spellbinding vocals, clever wordplay and an infectious hook that is sure to ruminate in your head, “ptxd” is the therapy session you didn’t know you were due for. “ptxd / look at what you did to me / tore my f*cking heart out / ruined all my memories / why’d you hurt me / you don’t even deserve me / post traumatic ex disorder / loving you is f*cking torture” – lyrics from Casey Baer’s “ptxd” Casey explains, “I’m a very open and honest person in my music, which stems from me not being the most forthcoming with my emotions when I was younger. I have dealt with major anxiety since I was a kid, and songwriting was the first outlet that truly allowed me to express myself.” She continues, “I want my music to remind people that they’re not alone in their struggles. Giving myself the freedom to feel has changed my life, and I hope to help others do the same.” The independent, bonafide pop-star in the making has developed a devoted international fanbase over the years. In 2022, she wrapped a 34 city US tour opening for Jesse McCartney, and in March 2023, she joined WeThree on their Spring tour across the midwest. Most recently, she had the opportunity to tour across 8 different European countries as direct support to Tokio Hotel. Her discography has amassed over 10 million streams across DSPs, building upon her growing social media presence which boasts an impressive 350k followers on TikTok and 162k followers on Instagram Casey Baer’s pop-prowess has earned her favorable comparisons to artists such as Avril Lavigne and Tate McRae. A mental health advocate, she is unafraid to combat heavy subject matter in her songwriting, often citing music as a mega form of therapy. Casey Baer is the best friend you didn’t know you were missing out on; she’s as real and truthful as they come, which makes her catchy hooks all the more magnetic. Be on the lookout for more from the rising artist as she continues to turn her personal experiences into vivid, relatable earworms that any listener can find home in.

22. Rob49 ft. Skilla Baby & Tay B – Mama Source:ROB49 Rob49 releases his blistering new single “Mama” with Skilla Baby and Tay B via Rebel Music/Geffen Records. Flexing his signature swagger alongside his peers, the track comes off ahead of the deluxe edition of 4GOD II, which drops later this month, and following several weeks of going viral on TikTok with the original sound currently having over 32k+ creates on the platform. “I heard you got a man, but it’s alright mama,” the New Orleans rapper spits over dense percussion and ominous synths. “Let’s go to the mall, I’m about to buy you what you like mama.” Rob’s collaborators then give their own, equally unfiltered, perspectives on modern hookup culture. Instantly catchy and infinitely quotable, it has all the ingredients of a summer smash. “Mama” arrives just a matter of weeks after Rob rolled out the music video for the equally audacious “TRX” featuring Roddy Ricch— a highlight from his mixtape 4GOD II which dropped in June to rave reviews. While exploring the depths of his own psyche and experience, that project highlights his skill as a collaborator. He links with Icewear Vezzo on “BMF,” taps Da Babyfor “Hate It Or Love It,” and joins forces with G Herboon “Skeme.” Prior to that, Rob made waves with his 2022 mixtape Welcome to Vulture Island — a critically acclaimed project featuring Vezzo, Babyface Ray, Doe Boy, Landstrip Chip, and Lil Baby — to say nothing of the project being introduced by legendary Cash Money Records founder Birdman. Now with “Mama,” Rob underlines his status as one of hip-hop’s hottest new talents.

23. Yung Gravy & bbno$ ft. Freddie Dredd Source:Yung Gravy BABY GRAVY , the most dynamic of duos Yung Gravy and bbno$ (babyno money) , sink their teeth into a (not-so-) shockingly dope new single entitled “Nightmare On Peachtree Street” [feat. Freddie Dredd ]. It pops off as the latest tune to be unveiled from Baby Gravy 3 , which drops Friday, August 25 th via IMPERIAL . Pre-order/Pre-save H ER E. On the track, eerie strings slide underneath skittering 808s as Gravy stalks the beat with a laidback flow. bbno$ and Freddie Dread match this energy with showstopping bars of their own living up to the final message of, “This right here is one-hundred percent certified slapper . ” It lands as the final single before the highly anticipated album and in the wake of “You Need Jesus” which has already amassed 3.1 million Spotify streams and nearly 1 Million YouTube views on the m u s i c v i d e o . Meanwhile, VICE shared, “Life Advice You Didn’t Know You Needed From Yung Gravy and BBNO$ ” and hailed their “musical love affair .” They kicked this season off with “Goodness Gracious , ” which has already piled up millions of streams and counting. In addition to plugs from Spin , Hits Daily Double , andmore, HYPEBEAST hailed it as one of its “ Best New Tracks.” Be sure to catch the duo at the multiple state fairs that they’ll be hitting up across Michigan, New York, Utah and Washington. As legend has it, Yung Gravy and bbno$ first stirred up the simmering sauce at the heart of their union on the 2017 Baby Gravy EP . It’s an ever evolving love affair between these two best friends and musical soulmates who locked into a once-in-a-generation chemistry blown up widescreen on the likes of “Rotisserie , ” which cranked out 80 million Spotify streams. In 2019, they reteamed on the gold-certified “Whip A Tesla” from Gravy ’s Sensational album only to reheat their partnership to a boiling point on 2021’s Baby Gravy 2 . The latter tallied over half-a-billion streams powered by the gold-certified “Welcome To Chilis” and “shining on my ex . ” With countless memories, sold out tours, and one appearance on Family Feud under their collective fly designer belt, they are back with “Goodness Gracious” and a whole lot more heat in 2023.

24. TOURE – ALL I WANTED WAS EVERYTHING Source:Toure - Topic Embarking on a journey to become a leading force in Philadelphia’s rap culture, TOURE, the esteemed representative of West Philly, unleashes a masterful 13-track EP titled, ALL I WANTED WAS EVERYTHING via DOPE Records. ALL I WANTED WAS EVERYTHING plays out like an audio map that guides you through all of TOURE’s songwriting multitudes. For “KISHA,” he coasts over a subdued instrumental for a flex anthem coated in unaffected brags and sly death threats. It’s a playboy’s ethos with a splash of danger. Meanwhile, for “AIN’T WANNA LEAVE,” he swerves to pained melody, teaming up with EST Gee for a trenchant rumination on the casualties of life on the frontlines. This 13-track masterpiece stands as a testament to TOURE’s refined technical prowess, reflecting his remarkable growth as an artist. Sharing his passion for this new body of work, TOURE said, “Music has always been my guiding light, and with this EP I’ve poured my heart and soul into every track. This EP truly captures my journey and aspirations. I’m coming for everything and more.” Leading up to the EP’s release, TOURE unveiled a cinematic music video for “KISHA,”drawing inspiration from the cult classic film Belly. TOURE recreates the bedroom scene with Kisha while inserting his own lifestyle flare in a lavish Miami mansion. His bars glide through the aspirational street anthem as he raps, “I’m so bossed up, I don’t do regular shit. I don’t want to jump in no regular whip. I don’t want to fuck with no regular b*tch. She look like Kisha from Belly and shit.” Continuing his meteoric rise, TOURE will be headlining his own live concert at the Theatre of Living Arts (TLA) on August 26th, solidifying his status as one of Philadelphia’s most promising emerging performers. Purchase tickets – HERE. Recently lauded by by SAY CHEESE TV for his exceptional storytelling skills, TOURE’s musical journey continues to captivate audiences across the city. ALL I WANTED WAS EVERYTHING marks TOURE’s triumphant return, following the EP, Hood Poetry. This earlier release became the soundtrack to the City of Brotherly Love, earning praise from industry titan Meek Mill, and growing his presence as a formidable talent to watch. Now after walking through the doors of success, TOURE grabs hold of his goals on ALL I WANTED WAS EVERYTHING. Stay tuned for more!

25. tana – BLOW DIS STRAIN Source:tana Continuing his hot streak, 16-year-old prodigy tana releases his latest single and music video “BLOW DIS STRAIN” through Galactic Records/Republic Records. The anxiously-awaited track’s ethereal soundscape and transcendent melody lay the foundation for tana’s incantatory flow and swooning vocal phrases, all underscored by the record’s relentless, growling bass. As he embarks on a fresh chapter of his career, tana delves into themes of brotherhood, self-preservation, and adjusting to his new lifestyle, declaring, “I don’t want these niggas ’round ’cause these niggas clowns fuckin’ up my energy” – a statement that reinforces his commitment to protecting his energy and forging his own path. “BLOW DIS STRAIN” demonstrates tana’s talent for exploring new musical territory while maintaining the characteristic candor loved by fans and critics alike. The accompanying music video, directed by Thomas Carmona, depicts tana standing tall in the Hollywood Hills, reigning over Los Angeles: a potent symbol of the elevated experiences and perspectives encapsulated in “BLOW DIS STRAIN.”