So Handsome: Omarion’s ‘VERZUZ’ Cameo Reminded Everyone Just How FINE He Really Is [Photos]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s VERZUZ broadcast really got the people going last night.

In case you missed it, the famed producers arranged a battle between Soulja Boy and Bow Wow — it was hilarious, nostalgic, and definitely one for VERZUZ history books! While Bow Wow is most certainly a Hip Hop icon in his own right, Soulja Boy was not intimidated as he brought the trap to the highly-anticipated event and reminded everyone watching that he was the “first” to do most things, including play the same song three times at a VERZUZ.

But, those watching know last night was different in more ways than one, as not only did Big Draco and Bow Weezy come to battle it out, both rappers brought the big guns out in the form of legendary backup. One of Soulja’s most-talked-about moments was when he brought Romeo onto the stage, after Romeo and Bow Wow traded shots in recent weeks. On his end, Bow Wow had a few outstanding moments as Jermaine Dupri, Three 6 Mafia, Da Brat, and even Omarion accompanied him on stage. Watch the full battle up top. We promise, you will be thoroughly entertained.

Now, on the topic of Omarion… there seemed to be a universal dampening of panties when he walked out to assist Bow Wow on “Let Me Hold You Down.” The man is fine and the internet can’t stop praising his mama for creating him. “Omarion mama did what she had to do making them boys,” one fan tweeted. “Omarion’s mama understood the assignment,” another wrote, echoing the internet’s thirst.

We have to say we wholeheartedly agree, so to cap off this epic VERZUZ, we’ve gathered some of O’s recent social media moments. Lawd… is all we can really say at this point. Enjoy!