One Hit Wonder Jams That Still Make Us Dance Today

Posted September 25, 2018

1. Kevin Lyttle – ‘Turn Me On”

If this song wasn’t stuck in your head after every party in the 2000’s, you’re too young.

2. Blu Cantrell – Hit ‘Em Up Style

Ladies still sing this song at the top of their lungs when it drops in the club. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, with a hit record.

3. Shop Boyz- “Party Like A Rockstar”

Some say that this is the song the put a pause on racism. Totally dude!

4. GS Boyz – Stanky Legg

2008 was all about songs that incorporated dances. Nobody just playing the “Stanky Legg” on a random day, but you can’t stop their legs from moving when it comes on in the club.

5. Webstar ft. Young B – “Chicken Noodle Soup”

If you don’t know this song word for word or have memories of learning the dance with your cousins — you’re too young.

6. Huey – “Pop Lock and Drop It”

This song became one of the top selling ringtones of it’s time. Remember being too young to do the dance, but doing it anyway?

7. Khia- “My Neck, My Back”

If you didn’t have your own goofy, childish version of this classic one hit wonder, you’re too young.
“My neck, my back my windshield just got cracked.”

8. Brooke Valentine- “Girlfight”

This song still has ladies wanting to throw bows in the club. If you only know Brooke from Love &Hip Hop, you’re too young.

9. Rupee – “Tempted 2 Touch”

If the DJ played this, you knew it’d be a good night.

10. J-Kwon – “Tipsy”

J-Kwon dropped the perfect pre-game song with the sickest beat, then completely disappeared. Not to mention the video of a house party while the song was about getting drunk int he club. Classic!

11. Wayne Wonder “No Letting Go”

This. Song. Never. Gets. OLD!

12. Cali Swag District – “Teach Me How To Dougie”

Though this song is only nostalgia for people born in the early 2000s, it still bumps.

