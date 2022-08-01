Entertainment , Film , friendships
Happy National Girlfriend Day: Celebrate With Our Favorite Onscreen Girlfriends

Happy National Girlfriend Day!

Today isn’t for boyfriends to appreciate and celebrate their girlfriends. Instead, today is dedicated to women supporting women. Romantic partners will come and go, but your girlfriends are here for a lifetime of true friendship and sisterhood. Check out a gallery of our favorite onscreen girlfriends inside.

Girlfriends are our chosen family. They’re the women in our lives, who will go to bat for us no matter the circumstances. Female friendships are the definition of “ride or die.” They are the sisters some of us never had growing up.

Real girlfriends are there to listen to you vent about everything from relationships to requesting a raise, and when you finish rambling, they are there to offer solid advice on how to move forward.

National Girlfriend Day reminds us of our favorite onscreen girl friendships from Issa and Molly on Insecure to Joan, Toni, Maya and Lynn on Girlfriends. These ladies supported one another through the good times and the bad, and showed women around the world the true meaning of friendship.

Celebrate your girlfriends this year on National Girlfriend Day with some much-needed time together. Off to the spa, weekend retreat, vineyard or a movie night in to spend with the women who provide a safe space to be ourselves and a circle of sisterhood like no other.

Check out our gallery of onscreen girlfriends below:

1. Issa & Molly – Insecure

Insecure Season 4 assets Source:Merie W. Wallace/HBO

2. Khadijah, Regine, Maxine, and Synclaire – Living Single

Fox Television event for 'Living Single' Source:Getty

3. Savannah, Bernadine, Gloria, and Robin – Waiting to Exhale

FILM 'WAITING TO EXHALE' BY FOREST WHITAKER Source:Getty

4. Ryan, Sasha, Lisa, and Dina – Girls Trip

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Girls Trip" - Red Carpet Source:Getty

5. Joan, Toni, Mya and Lynn – Girlfriends

Cast Of 'Girlfriends' Source:Getty

6. Shawna & Mia – Rap Sh!t

Rap Sh!t Episodic Stills from Episode 101 Source:HBO Max

7. Moesha, Kim and Niecy – Moesha

Moesha... Source:Getty

8. Stoney, Cleo, Frankie, and T.T. – Set It Off

Vivica Fox And Jada Pinkett In 'Set It Off' Source:Getty

9. Devi, Fabiola and Eleanor – Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever, Season 2, Netflix Source:Courtesy of Netflix

10. Charlotte, Miranda, Samantha and Carrie – Sex and the City

Sex and the city Source:Getty

11. Jess & Cece – New Girl

FOX's "New Girl" - Season Four Source:Getty

12. Whisper & Roulette – P-Valley

Unbothered Presents 'The Glow Up' In Atlanta - Day 1 Source:Getty

13. V and Fiona – Shameless

Screening And Panel Discussion With The Women Of Showtime's "Shameless" - Arrivals Source:Getty

14. Aibileen and Minny – The Help

84th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

15. Poussey and Taystee – Orange is the New Black

Celebrities Attend The Oakland Raiders Vs New York Jets Game - December 8, 2013 Source:Getty

16. Gina & Pam – Martin

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Post-Show Source:Getty
