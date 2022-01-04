Happy Birthday, Jill Marie Jones: 10 Gorgeous Photos of One of Our Fave Girlfriends

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Happy Birthday, Jill Marie Jones! The actress turns 47 years old today (Jan. 4), kicking off Capricorn season.

Jill Marie Jones is an actress and former professional dancer and cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys. She is best known for her roles as Antoinette “Toni” Childs-Garrett on the hit comedy series, Girlfriends. Since then, she has been famed on social media for aging gracefully. The Internet has made comparisons of the stunning actress to Yvonne Orji, who portrayed Molly on Insecure, and Colony from Netflix’s Selling Tampa.

The three favor, but there is only one Jill Marie Jones.

Jones has appeared in a few shows since the success of Girlfriends, but fans will never forget the impact of Miss Toni Childs. Her sex appeal, sassy energy and extremely high standards set the bar for Black women onscreen. Jones’ character, along with the show, left a major imprint in Black television.

Mara Brock Akil once spoke on how she had to fight with the network to have a dark skinned actress to play the role initially.

It is a joy to fans everywhere that she found Jones, because no one would have done Toni justice. The rest is history.

Hopefully, fans can see more of Jones onscreen soon enough. It has been far too long, but it appears the actress has been enjoying her life, creating however she may please. Her rare messages, photos and throwbacks on social media are just the icing on the cake.

To celebrate Jones’ radiant beauty, boss energy and effortless grace, check out this gallery of Jill Marie Jones below.