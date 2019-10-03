CLOSE
girlfriends , reunion
HomePhoto Gallery

Excuse ME JaBooBoo?? Here’s What The Cast Of ‘Girlfriends’ Looks Like Now

Posted October 3, 2019

2003 VIBE Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jean-Paul Aussenard / Getty

In case you hadn’t heard, Jill Marie Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, and Persia White reunited for an episode of Black-ish that will no doubt induce copious amounts of nostalgia. In a BTS clip that you can watch HERE, Tracee said that when she was approached with the idea, she immediately jumped at the opportunity to come together with her old gal pals.

The four starred on Girlfriends back in the early ’00s and while I was pretty young, I was old enough to know how rare it was for diverse Black women stories to make it on to television. My mama, aunts, and sisters were being represented in a realistic way. Not to mention, the series was hilarious.

ICON LIVING: 7 Eye-Opening Details Tracee Ellis Ross Revealed About Her Life in Essence Magazine

Jill Marie Jones a.k.a Toni was probably the funniest of them all (let me know if you disagree???). Selfish put beautiful and popular, she kept us laughing out loud and she was always calling little Jabari EVERYTHING but his name.

Whether you consider yourself the mama bear of your group…

The sassy one…

The kinda weird, care-free, still finding herself one…

Or …. Toni…

… chances are you relate to at least one of the ladies, or know someone who does. If you missed Black-ish, hit the gallery below to see what they’re all looking like now. SPOILER: A MILLION FREAKING BUCKS!!

 

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

BIG HAT ENERGY

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

8.

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

Happy #NationalLipstickDay 🍒🍎💋♥️

A post shared by Jill Marie Jones (@itsmejillmarie) on

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

You best be smiling! Im watching you 👀👀👄

A post shared by Golden Brooks (@therealgolden47) on

16.

17.

18.

View this post on Instagram

Thrilled to introduce PATTERN // my new hair care brand specifically for curly, coily, and tight textured hair.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ @patternbeauty is the result of 20 years of dreaming, 10 years in the making (I wrote my first brand pitch in 2008, right when girlfriends finished ) and 2 years of working with chemists. I’m so excited to share this with y’all. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ @patternbeauty is here to empower and nourish curly, coily and tight-textured hair. 3b to 4c. The formulas are unique and packed with luscious & safe ingredients-trust me I know, because my panel and I tried 74 different samples to get these 7 formulas for phase one.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ @patternbeauty is for those of us who need more than a quarter size of product. large conditioner sizes that actually fulfill the unmet needs of our community. accessible pricing because everyone should have access to their most beautiful hair in their own shower, and gorgeous packaging that conjures the legacy of our history and makes us all feel like the royalty that we are. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ I’m excited for PATTERN to join the natural hair movement, and to celebrate our hair for what it is: beautiful! The line will be available on patternbeauty.com this Monday, September 9 at 9am ET!!!! #RockYourPattern

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

19.

You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close