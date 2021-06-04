Bad Bih Energy: These Celebrity Baddies Are MORE Than Ready For A Hot Girl Summer [Photos]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Hot Girl Summer 2021 is approaching and after more than a year on lockdown, due to the coronavirus pandemic, just about everyone is anxious for some fun in the sun.

Summer is said to begin when the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, a time astronomers call the ‘Summer Solstice.’ This year, June 20 will mark the first day of our favorite season, but like us, our faves have BEEN ready to heat things up a bit and have been hitting the ‘Gram with some of the sexiest thirst traps Earth has ever seen.

For those who’ve managed to fall in love during these stressful times, not to worry, you’re still invited to the shenanigans. In fact, our leader Megan Thee Stallion is wifed up too and has announced the antics will most definitely still go on:

That said, it’s time to start tapping into your Hot Girl Energy, ladies, so we gathered some inspiration below. From Rihanna to Ari Lennox, these famous faces are all bad to the bone.

