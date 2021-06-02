Enter Now: CÎROC VS Is Giving Fans The Chance To Say “Happy Father’s Day” With A Billboard

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

It’s June, which means it’s Black Music Month, almost summer, and time to celebrate our dads for Father’s Day! If you’re trying to come up with a great gift for the special father in your life, CÎROC VS Fine French Brandy has a stand-out opportunity that is sure to put a smile on his face.

“This Father’s Day, CÎROC VS Fine French Brandy is recognizing the inspirational and one-of-a-kind dads and raising a glass to the positive, long-lasting impact they leave behind. From now until June 10, CÎROC VS is offering people the opportunity to say ‘Happy Father’s Day’ to their dad with a billboard in their city,” Diddy’s spirits company announced via press release.

Those of legal drinking age in Dallas, Atlanta, and Charlotte are eligible to apply and can do so by uploading a photo and sharing a ‘Very Special’ message of gratitude for their dad using the hashtags #CIROCVSContest and #VerySpecialDads on Instagram. One grand prize winner will be selected in each city for a total of three winners. Each winner will receive a CÎROC VS prize pack full of branded gear and merchandise, in addition to the billboard which will display their father’s photo. More prize details and information on how to enter HERE.

Separately, CÎROC VS will also join global organization The Dad Gang at their annual ‘March of Dads’ on June 20 in Brooklyn, NYC. Fathers and their loved ones are invited to come out and have fun, as The Dad Gang aims to defy stereotypes and change the way the world sees Black fatherhood.

If you haven’t taste-tested Diddy’s Fine French Brandy just yet, order your bottle of CÎROC VS at Drizly.com, and join us in saluting all the wonderful dads today and every day!

