Max B Teases New Documentary, Reveals ‘House Money’ Tracklist Featuring Cam’ron, Jadakiss, & More

As Max B anticipates his official release from prison, he’s been getting fans prepared for new music and a new documentary.

After dropping his House Money EP single “So Cold” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, the rapper has revealed the full tracklist for the upcoming 7-song project which will feature Jadakiss, Wiz Khalifa, Cam’ron, and more. Check it out below.

1. Take My Time

2. Super Bad (Max B & French Montana)

3. Ride on Em (feat. Jadakiss)

4. So Cold (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)

5. Never Change (feat. Wiz Khalifa)

6. Goodbye (feat. Cam’ron & Dave East)

7. Champagne Wishes (feat. A$AP Ferg)

To top off the EP, Max teases a documentary about his life. In the clip shared, he speaks on his influences and loving music as a young guy. “I found a tranquility in writing,” he says. Tune in up top and look out for House Money, due December 6.