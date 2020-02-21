Press Play: Justin Bieber Plays ‘Spill Your Guts,’ Sarah Paulson Is A Psychotic Mom In New ‘Run’ Trailer

There’s a new show coming to Netflix and it’s equal parts real and hilarious. Hitting the streaming service today, Gentefied follows a Mexican family who has to revamp its family business in order to turn a profit and avoid the drawbacks of gentrification. America Ferrera serves as executive producer. Tune in.

Sarah Paulson plays an overbearing mom, alongside Kiera Allen, in the upcoming movie Run.

“You do everything for me. You teach me. You cook for me,” Allen’s character Chloe says in the trailer above, just before realizing something is really off. Chloe lives in isolation with her mother controlling her every move, to the point that it’s unhealthy and even threatening. The conditions of her life lead Chloe to unmask some deep, dark family secrets. Run is due May 8, during Mother’s Day weekend.

Justin Bieber hit up The Late Late Show with James Corden and had a blast playing “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” with the famous host. If you don’t know, the game forces you to choose between answering uncomfortable questions and eating unthinkable things like cod sperm, cow tongue, and bird saliva. In this new episode, Bieber ranks wife Hailey Bieber‘s best friends, James Corden opens up about whether or not he regrets doing Cats, and more.

