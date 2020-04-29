Tune In Today! Red Bull Announces Virtual Dance Workshop With Famed Choreographer Mike Song

Miss Rona has us all at home, desperate for connection and entertainment — and because our social lives could quite literally kill us in these uncertain times, we’re pretty much restricted to kicking it online. That being said, there’s been no shortage of creativity in how we use social media to stay bonded and Red Bull is joining the fun for International Dance Day today!

Later this afternoon, Red Bull will host a virtual workshop led by world-renowned choreographer Mike Song on Instagram Live. Recognized for his work with Kinjaz, Song has been featured on NBC’s World of Dance, The Ellen Degeneres Show, League of Legends World Championship, and the Red Bull BC One World Finals. A cofounder of Kinjaz, Kinjaz Dojo, and Kin Aesthetik, you can see Song’s recent work in Justin Bieber’s “Take It Out On Me (CHANGES: The Movement”) music video.

ALSO: Ari Lennox, Teyana Taylor, & More! 15 Incredible Photos From Red Bull Music Festival Atlanta

“LA’s-own Mike Song… will lead a virtual dance workshop this Wednesday for fans across the globe, who can tune in to learn a fun, new dance routine and participate in the world celebration of Dance Day,” Red Bull stated via press release, adding “On a mission to positively impact the dance community and beyond, Mike hopes to unite the world through movement on this globally recognized holiday.”

“This workshop marks as the first of a reoccurring series, presented by Red Bull Dance, featuring a line-up of notable choreographers leading dance classes every week on the Red Bull Dance IG channel,” Red Bull went on to announce. Tune into @RedBullDance‘s Instagram Live today at 1pm PST/4pm EST to learn a new dance routine with Mike Song and continue to do your part in slowing the spread of coronavirus by staying home.