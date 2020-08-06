‘High Fidelity’ Canceled After Just One Season, Zoë Kravitz Responds

After one great season, High Fideiity is already being canceled.

Starring Zoë Kravitz, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes. Kingsley Ben-Adir, and more, the show follows a record store owner as she questions every romantic relationship she’s ever had in her life in an effort to find true love. It’s based off Nick Hornby’s novel of the same name and has been very well-received thus far. Yet and still, Hulu has reportedly canceled the fan-favorite series.

From Deadline:

“High Fidelity, starring and executive produced by Zoë Kravitz, will not be getting a second season on Hulu. I hear the cast and production team of the series, a reimagining of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and the 2000 John Cusack movie, were notified of the cancellation today. The decision was not easy and came after lengthy deliberations, I hear. The show, which has been well received by critics and is headlined by a big star with a massive following in Kravitz, had internal support at Hulu, whose brass took extra time to mull a potential renewal, with sibling ABC Signature extending the options on the cast by a month to accommodate that. In the end, the streamer opted not to proceed with a second season. Finding another home for the show is considered a long shot, I hear.”

ALSO: Hulu’s High Fidelity Is Blacker, Bolder & Better Than The Original Film

Zoë took to Instagram to speak on the news, saying “i wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. i’m in awe of all of you. and thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. ✌🏽 #breakupssuck.”

