This Is Us: What We Know So Far About The Highly-Anticipated Fifth Season

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman is hitting fans with some answers as far as what to expect, as the crew wraps its head around moving forward with filming its highly anticipated fifth season. While he’s not sure on when production will begin or when the new episodes will air, he’s clear on the content — and yes, the award-winning series will cover the coronavirus pandemic.

After a fan tweeted out everything she wanted to know about season 5, Fogelman responded. “When will @NBCThisisUs go back to production? When will new episodes be on our TV? Will the writers address Covid in present day? @Dan_Fogelman Is the planned show ending the same in light of events?,” @DemaHanna asked.

“Some vague #ThisIsUs answers (sorry). Not sure yet on production start. Not sure when new eps will air,” Fogelman tweeted. “Yes on Covid. We’ve decided to attack things head on. Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters. Same planned ending. Same route to get there. Hope that’s (somewhat) useful?”

NBC’s This Is Us has been renewed through season 6 at this time. Stay tuned for continued updates on the Pearson family!

