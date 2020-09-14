Based On A True Story: Netflix Drops The Trailer For ‘The Trial Of The Chicago 7’

Netflix dropped the trailer for upcoming movie The Trial of the Chicago 7 over the weekend. Starring Sacha Baron Cohen, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and more, the film is based on a true story and directed by Aaron Sorkin.

Here’s a quick synopsis courtesy of the streaming site:

“What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.”

Check out the trailer and a provided list of film credits below. The Trail of the Chicago 7 is due on Netflix October 16, but will hit select theaters this month.

Director/Writer: Academy and Emmy Award Winner Aaron Sorkin

Produced By: Marc Platt, p.g.a.; Stuart Besser, p.g.a.; Matt Jackson; Tyler Thompson

Starring: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, Jeremy Strong, Noah Robbins, Danny Flaherty, Ben Shenkman, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Caitlin Fitzgerald, Alice Kremelberg, John Doman, J.C. MacKenzie, Damien Young, Wayne Duvall, C.J. Wilson

