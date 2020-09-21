Congrats! Ashley Blaine Featherson Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend, Darroll Jenkins

Congratulations are in order for one of our faves!

Dear White People actress Ashley Blaine Featherson is engaged to Darroll Jenkins, her longtime boyfriend. She hit Instagram this past weekend with the official announcement.

“My Love. My Legacy. My Light. My Life. Forever & A Day Isn’t Long Enough💕 #JenkinsBash 2021 💎,” she wrote. On his end, Darroll confirmed the news with a coupled up photo that put his wife-to-be’s engagement ring on full display. “It’s up and it’s stuck 🖤,” he captioned the pic.

See below.

Plus, more photos of the happy couple.

Stay tuned for what we’re sure will be a beautiful wedding. #BlackLove.

