Jill Scott Announces New Podcast Jill Scott Presents: J.iLL the Podcast With iHeart Media

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Neo soul singer and actress Jill Scott announces her podcast, Jill Scott Presents: J.iLL the Podcast, in partnership with iHeart Media. Scott’s latest venture is an intimate talk show-styled podcast discussing topics on relationships, culture, health, art and everything that comes with surviving and thriving as a Black woman in today’s climate. The show is set to premiere on Nov. 18 and new episodes to be released every Wednesday. Jill Scott will be joined by her sister friends singer-songwriter Aja Graydon-Dantzler and radio personality Laiya St. Clair.

Jill Scott gave us an outstanding Verzuz battle with fellow neo soul artist Erykah Badu earlier this year at a time when the world needed to be healed by their melodic voices and classic tunes. The Grammy Award winning artist mentioned celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1. The new show arrives at the perfect time to commemorate the project and connect with her fans on a more personal level. In the age of social media and now social distancing, artists are exploring alternative ways to interact with fans.

Jill Scott continues to keep fans entertained as they wait for her latest project to unfold. Jill Scott channels character “Mama Eunice” on social media while singing and performing with friends.

Fans can expect to learn, laugh and be entertained with J.ill the Podcast. She notes in her post on Instagram:

“We are hoping that these conversations will get you talking and thinking too. But let me be upfront, Aja, Laiya, and I, we will not hold back. There are things that need to be said. It may make you uncomfortable. It may make you a little angry. It may make you get up and spark a revolution.”

Scott and her co-hosts add that they will focus on individuality and family with an emphasis on blackness. These unfiltered conversations are by and for Black women who influence culture and uplift sisterhood. In a quote from The Source, Jill Scott says, “2020 has been a challenging year for our community and our hope is that this show will continue to keep our love village connected, entertained and empowered. These are valuable discussions about how we’re feeling and what’s happening in the world today.”

In addition to the podcast, fans can expect to see a number of projects coming from the icon this year. Jill Scott is set to star in Mahalia!, the untold story of the life, legacy and musical and political career of the Queen of Gospel music, Mahalia Jackson. Aligned with her love for acting, she can be seen in the next season of First Wives Club on BET. Jill Scott has also announced her investment in a digital wellness app that caters to women of color called True Voice.

The songstress certainly has her hands full and she is not letting up anytime soon. Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast will be distributed by leading podcast network, iHeartPodcast Network. The iHeartPodcast Network is home to more than 750 original podcasts with over 250 million downloads each month. Surely, the podcast will be received well amongst loyal fans and as successful as the rest of Jill’s endeavors.

Get ready to stream Jill Scott Presents: J.iLL the Podcast Nov. 18 and every Wednesday following. Jill Scott and her co-hosts are offering a special chance for fans to be the first to hear the new podcast in a private live stream when you visit her website and follow the podcast Instagram profile. Episodes will be available on the iHeartRadio app, Apple Podcasts, and anywhere else you stream podcasts.

Also On Global Grind: