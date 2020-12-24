Sending Love: Taraji P. Henson Reveals She Contemplated Suicide When The Pandemic First Hit [Video]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

We are keeping Taraji P. Henson in our thoughts and prayers as the actress recently opened up about wanting to end her life. On her Facebook Watch series, Peace Of Mind With Taraji, she said that when the coronavirus pandemic first hit she didn’t get out of the bed for days.

“For a couple of days, I couldn’t get out of the bed, I didn’t care. That’s not me,” Taraji said in conversation with Tracie Jade and psychologist Dr. LaShonda Green. “Then, I started having thoughts about ending it. ‘I could go in there right now, and just end it all. Cause I want it to be over.’”

“I felt myself withdrawing. People were calling me, I wasn’t responding. I just didn’t care. Finally, I’m talking to one of my girlfriends and I knew, I was smart enough to say, ‘I have to say it,’” Taraji continued. “’Cause a part of me was ashamed. I was like, I don’t want them to think I’m crazy. I don’t want them to, you know, obsess over me or think that they gotta come and sit on me.”

“So one day I just blurted it out, to my girlfriend. She called me in the morning and I was like, ‘You know I thought about killing myself last night’…‘Oh my god, I feel so much better. I’m not gonna do it now.’”

Watch Taraji get real about how difficult the pandemic has been for her in the clip below.

