Tune In! Chloe x Halle Drop Their STUNNING “Ungodly Hour” Visual

Chloe x Halle have finally dropped their long-awaited visual for “Ungodly Hour” and it’s everything.

The beautiful and ultra-talented duo premiered the futuristic, Alfred Marroquin- directed video on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. As expected, Chloe x Halle are serving look after look — all while navigating some sort of eery laboratory. After presenting a sexier, more adult side on Ungodly Hour the album, the single maintains that sensuality as the sisters show off their femininity in perfect harmony.

Tune in below.

In case you’ve missed it, Chloe X Halle have been in the headlines quite a bit as of late. They went viral when they announced separate Instagram accounts, as Halle was traveling for work and wanted to be able to hop on IG Live with Chloe for “Tea Time.” Not to mention, their Tiny Desk Concert that left fans in awe.

Unfortunately, Chloe also made headlines after she faced a bit of (misogynistic) backlash earlier this month. Some people had some very harsh words for the singer when they felt she was being too sexy on her individual Instagram, which led to Chloe addressing her bullies. Despite that hiccup, she and Halle continue to win and we’re loving every single moment of it.

Which song on Ungodly Hour is your favorite? Let us know here.