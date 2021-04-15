Meet Onovu Otitigbe-Dangerfield, Albany High School’s 1st Black Valedictorian

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Meet Onovu Otitigbe-Dangerfield!

This June, Onovu is all set to graduate from Albany High School with a 4.0 GPA, making her the first Black valedictorian in the school’s 152-year history. In an interview with Good Morning America, Onovu said of her achievement “It’s overwhelming and really surreal to me, especially hearing from Black girls from other schools that it inspired and motivated them, reaching out to me [saying] ‘it was so nice to see one of us in there. It’s not really a win for just me, it’s a win for my community. I feel a responsibility now. I’m not only representing myself. I’m representing a group of people.”

Not only is the 17-year-old incredibly intelligent, she’s also a leader and talented in many areas. As mentioned by GMA, Onovu is co-captain of the soccer team and co-editor-in-chief of her digital school newspaper. She plays the piano and violin and is part of the Tri-M Music Honor Society. But that’s not all.

“Outside of school, Onovu is involved in the Science and Technology Entry Program (STEP), is a research volunteer at the Myelin lab at Albany Medical Center, is a volunteer for Bible-based education outreach and works part-time in a nursing home,” GMA adds. She loves to compose music and her favorite subjects are her engineering classes. She also likes to go to the mall and watch reality tv with her grandmother.

Onovu’s mom, who also attended Albany High, said she is “in awe” of her daughter’s curiosity, respect, empathy, humility and work ethic. As far as college goes, Onovu will of course have her pick of the best schools in the nation, as she was accepted to Brown, Harvard, Georgia Tech, Columbia, Yale, Stanford, and more. Onovu is still exploring her options, according to GMA, but robot-assisted procedures in pediatric neurosurgery is one path she is very interested in.

“I’m really honored to be in this position, but I certainly hope that I am not the last,” valedictorian Onovu told GMA.

Salute the queen!

