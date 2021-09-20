It’s Official! The Season 4 ‘On My Block’ Trailer Is Here [Video]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Ahead of On My Block returning next month with its fourth and final season, Netflix hit us with some first-look photos and now, we have the first official trailer to tune into. Starring Sierra Capri, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jason Genao, and Jessica Marie Garcia, the series follows a group of friends growing up in the inner city of L.A. They deal with the trauma of gang wars and death, while also facing the normal growing pains that come with simply being teenagers.

Here’s the official synopsis for season 4, courtesy of Netflix:

“On My Block is a coming of age comedy about a group of bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through high-school in the rough inner city. Season 4 finds our friends two years later, having gone their separate ways. When a secret is unburied, they quickly learn you can’t run from the past and they will need to stick together to survive.”

On My Block is due on Netflix October 4, at which point fans can look forward to 10 all-new, 30-minute episodes starring our faves. Check out the trailer below, plus official cast and crew credits.

Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer: Lauren Iungerich

Co-Creators/Executive Producers: Eddie Gonzalez & Jeremy Haft

Cast: Diego Tinoco as “Cesar Diaz,” Sierra Capri as “Monse Finnie,” Jason Genao as “Ruby Martinez,” Brett Gray as “Jamal Turner,” Jessica Marie Garcia as “Jasmine” and Julio Macias as “Oscar” ALSO: Coming To Netflix | Wesley Snipes, Kevin Hart, & Lauren London To Star In Limited Series, True Story

