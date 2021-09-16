Coming To Netflix: Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes, & Lauren London To Star In Limited Series ‘True Story’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes are starring in an upcoming limited series for Netflix. The 7-episode show is titled True Story and will mark Hart’s dramatic series debut. Our fave Lauren London will also star, so get excited.

“A tour stop in Kid’s (Hart) hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes) threaten to destroy everything he’s built,” the official logline reads. The first-look photos, released by Netflix today, September 16, look really intense as Snipes and Hart’s characters seem to be having some tough conversations. It appears that overall, however, the drama is no match for their bond. See a few more stills below.

Most recently, Hart was praised for his portrayal of a widowed father in Netflix’s Fatherhood. Despite heartache and the obstacles of raising a child on his own, Hart’s character in the movie is set on bringing up his baby girl. Head over to Netflix to check that out and stay tuned for an official trailer for the comedian’s upcoming offering alongside OG Snipes. True Story is due on the streaming service November 24, 2021.

