Did You Know: Tichina Arnold Created A Full Version For ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Theme Song [Video]

In the spirit of Black History Month, we bring you our random Black fact of the day. Did you know: Tichina Arnold created a full theme song for Everybody Hates Chris alongside her friends.

Twitter user, @1DJFirstClass, shared a video of actress Arnold recording the theme song in a New York studio with two of her friends. The viral tweet was posted with the caption, “Here’s The Full Version Of The “Everybody Hates Chris” Theme Song, Curated By @TichinaArnold & Friends.”

In the video, Arnold shares the recording process for the full version of the series’ theme song, which eventually was cut to the 30 second version viewers heard in the intro.

“They kept the hook of the theme song,” Arnold shared in the video. “They didn’t keep the whole thing but I’m happy that kept something.” The actress was appreciative of the opportunity to create something for the show.

Arnold starred in the popular CW sitcom as his mom, Rochelle, for four seasons airing from September 22, 2005 to May 8, 2009. Everybody Hates Chris chronicles the misadventures of teenager Chris as he grows up in 1980s Brooklyn. The tv series is loosely based on the life of comedian Chris Rock, who also narrates the show and serves as executive producer.

The talented actress is not a stranger to singing. She would often showcase her powerful, enchanting vocals on shows she starred in like Everybody Hates Chris and Martin.

Arnold also performed at award shows she’s co-hosted with her former Martin co-star Tisha Campbell.

Now, her and her 17-year-old daughter share videos singing together on social media.

Watch the full version of the Everybody Hates Chris theme song performed by Tichina Arnold and friends.

