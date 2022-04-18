A Very Lavish Easter: Check Out Our Favorite 2022 Celebrity Easter Moments [Gallery]

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Easter Sunday brought out the pastel and floral print outfits and some much needed family time. Many of our favorite celebrities gathered with their families to celebrate the holiday. Check out a gallery of our favorite celebrity Easter moments below.

Easter seemed to be a bit overshadowed by the Coachella activities, but some celebrity families still took a moment to share their celebrations. In true celebrity fashion, the Easter eggs were in abundance, there are gigantic, lavish chocolate Easter bunnies, and adorable Easter dresses and suits.

Celebrities like Kelly Rowland, The Wades, John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen and the Kardashian-Jenners share photos filled with moments from with the Easter bunny, Easter egg hunts, adorable bunny ears and over-the-top Easter baskets full of treats for the kids to enjoy.

Many celebrities shared their montage of photos wishing their fans a Happy Easter. Gabrielle Union posted her family photo saying, “family over everything.”

What a beautiful display of love and life as people gather to remember the reason for the Easter holiday. In most Christian households, Easter is marked as a day to celebrate all the beautiful things related to Jesus Christ. The day falls on the third day after the crucifixion of Jesus. It is the festival of the Christian church that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In short, “Jesus is the reason for the season.” Today, many families cherish it as a moment to spend time with family and friends. Easter is especially for the children to gather as many Easter eggs as possible to unveil the wonderful treats or cash inside.

We hope everyone had a fun and safe Easter weekend. We’re carrying this Easter joy into the week with a gallery of our favorite 2022 celebrity Easter moments below. The Wade’s Kandi and the Gang Khloe Kardashian The Gross Family The Mowry-Hardrict’s Kelly Rowland’s Boys Legend’s Babies The Kardashian-Jenners

