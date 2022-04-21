Chatty Patty: Michelle Obama Accidentally Reveals Sasha Obama Has A New Boyfriend & He’s This Popular Actor’s Son [Details Inside]

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

News recently broke that the youngest Obama daughter Sasha Obama has found love. She is dating former college basketball player and the son of actor Clifton Powell Sr., Clifton Powell Jr. The couple appear to be blissfully happy, enjoying their young, budding relationship.

The 20 year old recently transferred from the University of Michigan to USC in Los Angeles where the two are expected to have met. Clifton Powell Jr. was awarded a four year basketball scholarship from University of California Santa Barbara. He now works in the entertainment business, picking up some useful skills and connections from his father, as a commercial director. Since becoming a director, the 24 year old has already created content for popular athletic brands like Nike and Peloton.

The Daily Mail shares that mom and former (forever) first lady Michelle Obama may have dropped the ball about Sasha’s dating life after recently sitting down with daytime television show host Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“They both used to love the Jonas Brothers,” Michelle Obama reveals on the show. “Now they’re bringing men home!”

Sasha’s older sister and recent Harvard graduate Malia Obama has also made the move to the west coast after landing a job as a screenwriter for Donald Glover’s latest project with Amazon.

Malia has also been dating British native Rory Farquharson since the two met at Harvard in 2017.

“Before it was just, like, pop bands,” Michelle Obama continued in the interview. “Now they have boyfriends and real lives.”

Well congrats to these two young celebrity lovebirds! Check out photos of the new couple via The Daily Mail.