Watch: Offset & Jamie Lee Curtis Reenact James Brown’s Strangest Interview

Rapper Offset enlists actress Jamie Lee Curtis for the promotion of his upcoming single. The Atlanta entertainer is always inspired by the greats, and this time he draws inspiration from legendary soul artist James Brown. Read more details and watch the promotional video inside.

“Let’s talk about some music,” Offset shouts the same way Brown did in this nostalgic 1988 CNN interview after his arrest.

Offset really takes his James Brown cosplay seriously, dressing the part in a signature wig, fit and the dialect to match. The rapper teased his upcoming song by recreating the old interview with Brown. In the original, Brown dodged a series of questions about his 1988 arrest, where he was accused of assaulting his wife, Adrienne Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Offset enlists Curtis to portray the CNN news anchor.

The Migos member released the comical spoof on Monday (July 24). In the parody video, the Oscar winner asks Offset about “the drama” between him and his “beautiful wife” Cardi B, whom she notes “seems upset, Offset.”

Fans could assume she’s referencing the couple’s public dispute earlier this summer. Cardi B was accused of cheating on him and him on her before that.

Instead of answering, Offset — pretending to be Brown — belts lets out a loud, disruptive, “HA!”

“You’re not going to answer my f–king question, are you?” Curtis reacts in character. Offset quotes Brown again: “Let’s talk about some music.”

The teaser announces a July 28th release date, inviting fans to enjoy some new music.

“Y’all ready for some new music???….JEALOUSY!!” Offset captioned the video social media.

Offset is no stranger to paying homage to the legends like Brown. He often draws inspiration from the late, great Michael Jackson too with his red carpet attire.

The original video shows Brown after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife, Adrienne. The soul singer denied the charges and was released on bond one day before the interview.

In the original interview, he yells out his song titles and interjected with unusual phrases that were irrelevant to the anchor’s questions.

