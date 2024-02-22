For The Babies…& Their Parents: Sleep Soul Releases ‘Sleep Soul Volume 4’ Curated By Jhené Aiko & Kehlani

Sleep Soul, a fresh R&B-inspired take on the traditional baby sleep music genre, returns today with its anxiously awaited new project, Sleep Soul Volume 4. The project is notably curated by R&B superstars and mothers Jhené Aiko and Kehlani, marking Kehlani’s first Sleep Soul release and Jhené’s fifth. Listen to it below!

Sonically engineered to help you and your baby experience premium sleep, Sleep Soul Volume 4 combines calming R&B melodies alongside white, pink, and brown noise soundscapes. The project consists of twenty sleep-inducing tracks. Between songs like “Zen Harmonies For Serene Dreams,” and “Cotton Pillow Cloud,” it simply inspires little listeners (and their parents) to relax and enjoy a good night’s sleep.

"Sleep Soul is not just an aid for the Littles, but a powerful tool for the Moms as well. Rest and restoration is key." – Kehlani

The new project arrives following Sleep Soul: The Premium Sleep Collection (Presented by Jhené Aiko). Consisting of 40 tracks, the latter creatively combined the fan-favorites Sleep Soul Volume 1 and Sleep Soul Volume 2. Among many highlights, “Cozy Lullaby for Newborns” soared with 1.3 million Spotify streams alone.

Jhené commented, “Sleep Soul has been a soothing tool in helping children and their parents get much-needed rest in their day-to-day lives. Wellness is essential for all to show up and support our loved ones in life.”

Jhené Aiko is a six-time Grammy Award nominee, and her third studio album is now RIAA-certified Platinum, featuring seven Gold & Platinum singles. She has reached #1 on the Billboard R&B Albums charts twice within the same year. As a mom to a one-year-old son, she is passionate about the parenting space and bringing an inclusive, fresh, and premium option to the traditional lullaby/baby sleep music market.

Kehlani is a two-time Grammy Award nominee with two RIAA Certified Gold projects and numerous Gold & Platinum singles. She became a mother in 2019, which left an indelible imprint on her music while sparking a passion for helping other new parents.