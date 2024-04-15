50 Cent’s G-Unit Studios Finds A New Home In Shreveport, Louisiana

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film and Television Company are headed to Shreveport, Louisiana with the launch of G-Unit Studios. The announcement marks a significant milestone for the city, cementing its reputation as a thriving hub for creativity and innovation in the film industry. Read more about the announcement inside.

50 Cent has certainly made his mark in the entertainment industry. From award-winning rapper to blossoming TV and film producer, he is recognized as one of the most talented and prolific artists of his time. The Emmy and Grammy award winner continues to leverage his star power to acquire unparalleled success as an entrepreneur, actor, and award-winning producer. Jackson has created a thriving television and film career for himself as both a best-in-class producer and star.

In 2005, Jackson founded G-Unit Film & Television Inc., which has produced a wide range of content across numerous platforms and sold a myriad of shows to various networks. Some of the most influential live within Starz’s “Power” universe, which continues to have fans in a chokehold.

Renowned for its groundbreaking productions and commitment to cinematic excellence, G-Unit has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide with its diverse array of productions. With a rich history of producing award-winning films that resonate across cultures and generations, the company’s arrival in Shreveport signals a new era of film, television, and entertainment possibilities.

“We are thrilled that G-Unit Studios will plant its roots in Shreveport,” Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said in a statement. “This city’s rich culture and talent provide the perfect backdrop for this endeavor. We are eager to collaborate with Mr. Jackson and G-Unit Film & Television to bring captivating movies and entertainment to Shreveport and Caddo Parish.”

The arrival of G-Unit Studios is expected to ignite a new energy into Shreveport’s film community, creating job opportunities and stimulating economic growth. As the city prepares to welcome this esteemed film company, anticipation builds among residents eager to witness the magic of cinema unfold in their backyard.

“As someone who has always believed in the transformative power of music, film, and television, I’m beyond excited to introduce the expansion of my G-Unit Film & Television through the launch of G-Unit Studios right here in Shreveport. From the gritty narratives of the streets to the compelling stories that define our era, G-Unit has always been more than just entertainment; it’s a platform for voices that need to be heard, stories that need to be told. Bringing G-Unit Studios to Shreveport is not just a business decision; it’s a commitment to fostering talent, creating opportunities, and building a community that thrives through creativity and innovation. We see Shreveport as a beacon of inspiration and creativity,” Jackson said of their arrival.

The official ceremonial press conference, welcoming G-Unit Studios to Shreveport will be held on Thursday, April 18 at 4 pm on the steps of Government Plaza.