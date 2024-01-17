Today Was A Good Day: Netflix Releases The Hilarious Trailer For ‘The Vince Staples Show’ + Date Announcement + First Look Photos

After making appearances on Abbott Elementary and White Men Can’t Jump last year, one of the most charismatic rappers in the game finally has his own show. This week (January 17th), Netflix released the trailer and announced the premiere date for The Vince Staples Show.

Here’s the synopsis of the series:

“Who’s Vince Staples? Well, that’s a tricky question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s…not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does.”

The 30 year-old Compton native stars in the series with Vanessa Bell Calloway (The Brothers, Biker Boyz, Love Don’t Cost a Thing) and Andrea Ellsworth as recurring guest stars. Other guest stars include Naté Jones, Arturo Castro (Narcos, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), Scott MacArthur (The Mick, The Righteous Gemstones), Bryan Greenberg (How to Make It in America, One Tree Hill), and Myles Bullock (BMF, White Men Cant Jump).

From the mind of Vince Staples and executive produced by Kenya Barris comes a limited series of satirical tales created by Staples, Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams. The show is executive produced by Staples, Barris (Khalabo Ink Society), Corey Smyth, Edelman (Edelgang), Williams, and William Stefan Smith. The five episode season will premiere on Netflix February 15th. Check out the hilarious action-packed trailer and some first look photos from The Vince Staples Show below. Share your thoughts in the comments!